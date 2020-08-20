Sabre's business model is driven by transaction volume rather than pricing, thus making it less exposed to cyclical movements.

The company's network is used by many travel agents. Replicating its network effect would be costly and time consuming.

Overview

Sector: Information Technology Services

County: United States

Market Cap: $2.15bn

LTM Cash/Debt: $1.3bn (plus $250m following secondary offering on August 18, 2020)/$4.7bn

1Y Return: (69.07%)

EV/Revenue: 2.0x (LTM)

EV/EBITDA: 16.2x (LTM)

52-Week Range: $3.31 - $24.19 ($6.95 at the time of writing)

Employees: 9,250 (as of Dec-19)

Sabre Corporation (SABR) provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry, operating in three segments: Travel Networks, Airline Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The company offers a broad range of solutions, including data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and SaaS solutions used by travel suppliers (airlines, hotels...) and travel buyers (travel agencies, travel management companies...) in order to plan and operate their businesses.

The company was funded by American Airlines (AAL) in 1960, and it was spun off in 2000. After being acquired by Texas Pacific Group and Silver Lake Partners in 2007, Sabre became a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ in 2014.

The company holds the number-two share of global distribution system air bookings (38.8% as of Dec-19), which represent 73% of total 2019 revenue. Sabre has also been developing its IT solutions division (27% of 2019 revenue), focusing on travel agent end markets, airlines and hospitality. Most of the revenues and profits are coming from transaction fees, which are tied to volumes and not price.

Q2-20 results were inevitably impacted by weak short-term demand following the outbreak of COVID-19:

Source: Sabre's Q2-20 Earnings Report

The company experienced significant cancellations in the first part of the year, with the trend stabilizing around mid-Q2:

Source: Sabre's Q2-20 Earnings Report

Opportunity Summary

Key catalysts include:

Strong GDS platform with high switching costs and high barriers to entry New investments in IT services and in overall platform revitalization Business model based on transaction volumes rather than pricing International expansion, as Sabre looks to expand in European and Middle Eastern countries, where it previously had minimal market penetration

Key risks include:

Significant headwinds to short-term demand and credit quality due to COVID-19 Migration to the cloud is more costly and taking more time than previously expected Rise in long-term incentive costs and near-term technology expenses is shifting costs from capital expenses to operating expenses Airline sector consolidation could pose a material threat

Investment Thesis

Despite the short-term demand drop following the coronavirus, Sabre has the opportunity to expand its already significant position in the global distribution systems (GDS) over the coming years. In its simplest definition, a GDS is a platform which allows travel agencies and their clients to access travel information, shop and compare options and book travels. Through a GDS platform, agents can access inventory of hotels, car rentals, airlines in real time. In a nutshell, a GDS platform connects the 3 primary travel reservation sectors: Airline, Hotel and Ground Transportation. With more than 30% market share, Sabre's GDS is the second largest of the top 3 companies in the industry which, combined, represent almost 100% of market volume.

As the company keeps expanding its content, especially airline content, more travel agents will likely use the platform and, as a result, suppliers will offer more content. Its powerful network effect is amplified by a technology that easily connects GDS content with back-office operations. Barriers to entry are extremely high as, to replicate GDS platforms like Sabre's, companies should aggregate content from hundreds of airlines in a platform which is also connected to travel agents. Due to the high barriers to entry, three players (Sabre, Amadeus (OTCPK:AMADF), and Travelport) control virtually 100% of market volume. The importance of a well-connected GDS platform is also demonstrated by the limited success travel agents or airlines had in trying to bypass these distribution platforms.

Source: Sabre's Q2-20 Earnings Report

Sabre will likely maintain its strong position in the industry, driven by new platform investments and a history of stable travel demand that has always recovered from past demand shocks. Moreover, air travel is expected to recover in 2022, while Global RPKs (Revenue Passenger Kilometres) are expected to drop 31%-41% in 2021 (vs. pre-COVID-19 forecast):

Source: IATA/Tourism Economics, Air Passenger Forecasts, April 2020

The recent price drop following the spread of coronavirus offers an attractive opportunity to buy a heavily discounted stock, as travel eventually recovers once COVID-19 is contained.

A Resilient Business Model

Sabre operates in two segments: GDS (73% of 2019 Revenue) and IT solutions (27% of 2019 revenue). The company charges the airline a booking fee (of around $4 as of 2019) each time a segment is booked, and a portion of that fee is transferred to the online travel agent (OTA) or the travel management company (TMC) that made the booking. The IT solutions business charges airlines a fee per passenger boarded (around $0.50/PB as of 2019) and is the fastest growing segment. The company's ROIC has been limited due to the high leverage following its private equity days, but it is expected to improve as debt is paid down overtime.

Source: Sabre's 10-K, FY2019

Sabre's three business segments are:

Travel Network - It is Sabre's Global Distribution System (GDS). The platform brings together travel content, including inventory, prices, and availability from a wide range of suppliers (airlines, hotels, car rentals etc...). Buyers are often online or offline travel agencies, travel management companies (TMC) and travel departments. Travel Network represents the majority of Sabre's revenue. Airline Solutions - The segment offers a wide range of software technology products through SaaS to airlines and other travel suppliers. The segment includes four main platforms: (1) Sabre Commercial Platform, that enables end-to-end retailing, distribution and fulfillment (2) Sabre AirCentre Operations Platform, which offers a holistic planning of airlines, airports and customer operations (3) Intelligence Exchange Data & Analytics Platform-as-a-Service, which aids customers to make decisions across commercial and operations (4) Radixx Platform (acquired in 2017), that offers retail solutions for sales and customer service. After January 1, 2018, following the adoption of ASC 606, Airline Solutions profits are recognized upon delivery, while ongoing maintenance revenues are spread over the life of the contract. Hospitality Solutions - The segment provides solutions through SaaS and hosted delivery models to hoteliers in 174 different countries.

Source: Sabre's 10-K, FY2019

Revenue for FY2019 came in at $3.97bn and was geographically distributed as follows:

Source: Sabre's 10-K, FY2019. "United States" segment included revenue from Canada and Mexico in 2017-2018. In 2019, revenues from Canada and Mexico are included in the "Other" segment

Sources of revenue can be split in 5 main categories:

Transactions - A transaction occurs when a travel agency or a corporate travel department books a product through the GDS platform, for which Sabre receives a fee. Transaction fees are of two main types: (1) fees travel suppliers pay to Sabre for selling their inventory through Sabre's GDS platform (2) fees paid by travel agents each time a service is booked through the platform. Sabre is thus collecting travel fees from both travel suppliers and travel agents. "Bookings" include all bookings made through the GDS platform and through joint ventures in cases where the company is paid directly by the travel supplier. SaaS and Hosted - Airline Solutions and Hospitality Solutions generate revenue through fees both paid upfront and paid on a recurring base for utilizing the software. Contracts generally last between 3 and 5 years and are often characterized by a minimum volume requirement. Software Licensing - Airline Solutions generates fees for the installation and use of Sabre's software products. Professional Service Fees - Often times, SaaS offerings are sold as part of a multiple-element agreement, which usually includes professional services and consulting. It is common to provide these services during the implementation phase of the SaaS solution. Media - Travel Network generates media revenue from clients who decide to advertise products or purchase preferred placement on the company's GDS platform.

Customer base is very diverse, with no customer representing more than 10% of total revenue for the years 2019, 2018 and 2017.

The two key metrics utilized to analyze Travel Network and Airline Solutions are "Direct Billable Bookings" (DBD) and "Passengers Boarded" (PB), respectively.

Source: Sabre's 10-K, FY2019

Where Travel Network bookings include Air Bookings and Lodging, Ground and Sea Bookings (LGS).

The majority of 2019 Direct Billable Bookings came from North America (55% in FY2019 versus 53% for FY2018):

Source: Sabre's 10-K, FY2019

Direct Billable Bookings are a key metric used to measure operating performance in the Travel Network sector and include all bookings made through the GDS platform and through joint ventures in cases where the company is paid directly by the travel supplier. Sabre's operations are particularly sensitive to trends affecting North America: for instance, booking fees per transaction in North America have been traditionally lower compared with Europe. By growing its international presence in EMEA and APAC regions, Sabre could benefit not only from the added transaction volume but also from the higher fees per booking.

Air bookings are split into:

Direct purchases (42% circa) through channels like airlines websites Purchases through GDS platforms (58% circa). In this segment, Sabre operates in an oligopoly together with Amadeus and Travelport

GDS customers are of two types: (1) retail customers (2) business customers, which are the focus of platforms like Sabre's. Retail customers are price sensitive and not loyal to any specific purchasing channels (retail customers represent around 20% of an airline's total ticket revenue), while business customers are regulated by company-specific purchase restrictions and are not price sensitive (and represent around 80% of an airline's total ticket revenue). Business travellers are high-profile customers that drive the majority of an airline's ticket revenue and are extremely sticky compared with retail travellers.

Why don't business customers purchase tickets through direct channels? Business travellers tend to purchase tickets through a travel management company (TMC) like American Express Travel. Even though price might be a criteria, time and convenience are of higher priority for business clients. Once a business traveler starts using a TMC, he has no real incentive of purchasing tickets on an airline's website, as this would likely result in additional time spent on expense reports or travel permissions.

Business travellers tend to purchase tickets through a travel management company (TMC) like American Express Travel. Even though price might be a criteria, time and convenience are of higher priority for business clients. Once a business traveler starts using a TMC, he has no real incentive of purchasing tickets on an airline's website, as this would likely result in additional time spent on expense reports or travel permissions. Why don't airlines connect directly with TMC, thus bypassing GDS platforms? Since TMCs manage bookings for corporate travellers, they do not connect with hundreds of airlines. TMCs usually provide solutions that have to adhere to a company's travel policy, produce reporting that connects back with accounting departments and deliver timely solutions and changes to travel itineraries. For TMC operators, booking through direct channels (like airlines' websites) can take up to 5 times as long as booking through a GDS platform, as they need to compare prices, itineraries and make sure everything adheres to a company's travel policy. In order for direct purchases to work in a business environment, TMCs would need to be connected with hundreds of airlines and develop specific back-office reporting for each one of them. This would be extremely costly and time consuming for TMCs, as GDS platforms like Sabre's can spread operating costs on total bookings which are 10 or 15 times higher than what a single TMC usually processes in a year.

The company's travel network, which represents 73% of its 2019 revenue, will remain a key distribution channel highly valued by travel agents, airlines and travellers. Together with hundreds of global airlines, there are more than 100,000 travel agents in the US which are already integrated in the Sabre's network. Another key advantage of this network effect is the extremely low prices Sabre can offer: the cost of using Sabre's travel network for airline operators (usually $4 to $5 per booking) is equivalent to a single-digit percentage of the total ticket, making it difficult to beat for new contenders. Established travel agency companies like Expedia (EXPE) and Booking.com (BKNG) source airline content from Sabre, Amadeus, and Travelport instead of building in-house platforms.

The company has successfully grown its offering over time: in 2013, Sabre's platform had 5 billion fare combinations between London and New York, with the number growing to more than 63 billion combinations in 2018 (source: Morningstar research). This processing need will likely continue accelerating as airlines keep pushing customized offerings, even though it could be partially offset in the short term by a reduced demand.

Sabre benefits from high barriers to entry: while a tech giant like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has the means to replicate GDS platforms, the challenges of doing so are demonstrated by the lack of volume Google has experienced in its air offering. Google ITA software offers a possible alternative to traditional GDS networks, but there are several barriers standing in Google's way:

Despite Google has been operating its ITA system since 2010, traditional GDS network effects remain in place, mainly due to high costs of adoption of Google's platform for airlines and travel agents.

Google faces challenges in attracting customers from GDS providers like Sabre as it would require time. This would also force Google to offer very similar functionalities to these platforms, which is currently not the case.

Currently, the tech giant is not investing in the industry's New Distribution Capability protocol, which is starting to be adopted by suppliers and agents. This could place Google to a further disadvantage compared with platforms like Sabre's.

Sabre's competitive advantages are not just coming from a strong network effect, but they are also driven by the high value service it provides and will continue to provide to agents, suppliers and travellers.

Once the coronavirus is eventually contained, there is a possibility that the desire of using GDS platforms could increase as airlines try to refill seats after the short-term demand shock. Booking.com is the perfect example of the value added by aggregated travel distribution channels in periods of crisis. There is evidence that the 2008-2009 global financial crisis made Booking's platform even more desirable to suppliers as hotels needed that distribution power to fill rooms. This trend is demonstrated by Booking's agency take rate going from 11.1% and 11.3% in 2007 and 2008 to 12.1%, 12.8% and 13.3% in 2009, 2010 and 2011. Additional evidence is provided by Sabre's competitor Amadeus, which, during the great financial crisis (Sabre was still a private company), saw a stable revenue/booking trend.

Major GDS Platforms: A Quick Comparison

Sabre, Amadeus, and Travelport operate in an oligopoly, controlling 95% of total GDS bookings volume as of the end of 2019. Below is a quick comparison of the three platforms' scope:

Source: AltexSoft, as of end of 2019

Sabre operates in a highly competitive market. The Travel Network segment competes with other GDS provides (Amadeus and Travelport), as well as local distribution systems and travel marketplaces owned by airlines or governments.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Amadeus' main geographical focus is the EMEA region, with a weaker presence in US & North America:

Source: Amadeus' 10-K, FY2019

Since Amadeus primarily focuses on Europe, which has traditionally been characterized by higher fees per booking, it will have a higher Revenue/Bookings ratio compared with Sabre's:

Source: Sabre/Amadeus Annual Reports, FY2019

As the COVID-19 is contained and Sabre continues its expansion in the EMEA and APAC regions, the company could not only benefit from an increased volume, but also from a higher Revenue/Bookings ratio due to higher fees per transaction. International expansion could also be easier for Sabre: even though Amadeus won Southwest Airlines (LUV) as a major US customer, North America travel is dominated by American Airlines, United (NASDAQ:UAL) and Delta (NYSE:DAL), which continue to take market share from Southwest and that have no incentive to switch GDS provider. On the other hand, the EMEA and APAC airline industry is more fragmented, giving Sabre the opportunity to gradually expand its presence internationally by winning smaller but higher growth customers. Moreover, European flights usually cross country borders, and GDS platforms tend to earn higher fees on cross-border flights versus domestic routes.

From 1960 to 2000, the aggregate profits of the US airline industry would have been enough just to pay for the delivery of two Boeing 747 (source); after the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, things have changed following a rapid consolidation. Unlike in the US, European airlines are still highly fragmented, with big players and formerly state-owned airlines competing with low-cost carriers like easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY). As people thought a European consolidation would be inevitable, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, reminding investors of a key factor: barriers to exits. As operators have to make enormous capital commitments, they are often incentivized to run flights even if they are loss-making just to keep cash flows pouring into the business in the short term. In Europe, the situation is aggravated by governments who are often unwilling to make their national carrier disappear, thus making further mergers even more complicated.

Moreover, a greater focus on Hospitality, with more than 1,000,000 properties in 174 countries using its platform, could help Sabre in the short term: as COVID-19 is not fully contained yet, the hospitality segment (which is also Sabre's fastest growing segment) showed the most significant improvements as travellers might be willing to drive to destinations closer to home.

Management

CEO Sean Menke and other executives have the necessary experience to lead Sabre through an increasingly complex environment. Menke joined Sabre in October 2015 as president of the travel network division; he was previously an executive at Hawaiian Airlines and Air Canada, also serving as Frontier Airlines' CEO. This direct experience into Sabre's customer base will be a valuable asset as GDS platforms improve their technological offers to airlines and hotels.

The technological transformation is being supported by the hiring of a Chief Technology Officer and a Chief Information Officer to replace the prior single position of Chief Product & Technology Officer. In July 2017, the company hired as Chief Information Officer; while working at Syniverse, he was responsible for their private cloud infrastructure. In September 2017, Sabre announced the hiring of Vish Saoji as the new Chief Technology Officer; in his previous experience at General Electric and EMC, he oversaw the modernization to cloud platforms of legacy software. Recognizing how complex the transition to cloud is, Sabre decided to partner with Google to speed up the process, aiming to fully complete its cloud migration in the next few years.

Management's response to the recent headwinds has been extremely positive. In March 2020, Sabre announced it was temporarily suspending dividends and share buybacks, while drawing an additional $375m from its revolving credit facility and removing $200m in operating costs. In April 2020, the company raised an additional $1.1bn debt, while announcing the plan to remove another $125m in operating costs.

Q2-20 Results and COVID-19 Impact

The recent coronavirus outbreak represents the biggest challenge platforms like Sabre ever had to face. Analysts are expecting total revenue of $1.51bn for FY2020, down 62% from FY2019, while EBITDA is expected to be negative (241.6m) for FY2020. Revenues are expected to rebound in 2021, reaching $3.28bn in FY2022:

Source: S&P Capital IQ

As COVID-19 started to impact bookings in Asia, Sabre took immediate action to cut costs, which included a furlough of a third of its workforce coupled with a $1.1bn capital raise. The company expects a total of $275 million in cost savings for 2020 (source) ($200 million on an annual run-rate basis vs 2019), with a large variable cost base that helped the company to partially offset COVID-19 impact:

Source: Sabre's Q2-20 Earnings Report, EBITDA shown is adjusted for one-off expenses and exceptional items

Cash flows will be heavily impacted in the short term, with a $240m cash burn in a zero-bookings environment. Sabre has increased its liquidity profile (and now has around $1.3bn in cash & equivalents on its balance sheet), allowing the company to operate through most of 2021 with zero revenue by already cutting $200 million in costs and raising $1.1 billion debt (which includes $750m of notes maturing in 2025 at 9.25%). However, Sabre's financial health will be tested through 2020-2021 as the lower demand, coupled with incremental investments in the new cloud platform, already caused Net Debt/Adj. EBITDA to breach covenants (which are currently suspended given the material impact of COVID-19):

Source: Morningstar Analyst Estimates

Moreover, it is likely that Sabre's strong competitive advantage and cash generating ability in normal times would allow the company some flexibility when negotiating with banking partners.

Despite the negative impact of COVID-19, the company continued to win new customers and sign key renewals while, at the same time, advancing its technological transformation by making meaningful progress in the transition to Google Cloud.

Key Q2-20 highlights include:

In April 2020, industry net air bookings were down more than 120% and, even though May was slightly better, net bookings were still negative across all regions. For the whole quarter, industry net bookings were down 110%. As a result of the negative bookings environment, GDS revenue for Sabre was negative in Q2-20, as the company needed to cover cancellations higher than gross bookings.

Net bookings turned positive in July, with North America showing the strongest recovery from end of June. This trend, however, partially reversed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases at the end of July. Sabre also has limited exposure to EMEA and rest of the world, where the recovery in net bookings has been slower. Airline marketing schedules for the month of August show global capacity down 47% vs a 72% - 56% decline from May through July 2020.

Most significant improvement in Hospitality, with transactions down 60% YoY, a possible sign that travellers might be willing to drive to destinations closer to home. In the Hospitality space, Sabre is seeing growth in EMEA and APAC regions, also thanks to new agreements with Lotte Hotels & Resorts in South Korea and Resorttrust Inc. in Japan. The company also moved into the full inclusive resort space with new agreements with Barcelo Hotel Group.

Source: Sabre's Q2-20 Earnings Report

The company has successfully signed new clients and renewed key partners. From Q2-20, Finnair will be distributed on a worldwide base through Sabre GDS, while the collaboration with Lufthansa OTCQX:DLAKF)

Sabre continued to pursue Cloud migration though Q2-20. The progress already made in the Cloud transition allowed the company to quickly scale down processing capacity in response to lower travel volumes.

Financials And Valuation

The impact of COVID-19 was evident in Q2-20 results. Revenues were down 92% QoQ, totaling $83m vs $1.0bn last year. As the company operated in a negative net bookings environment, Travel Network bookings were down 105%. Gross bookings were down 95%, 91% and 86% in April, May and June, respectively. Travel Network revenue for the quarter was negative $33 million.

As of the end of Q2-20, the company has recognized an additional $27m of revenue from booking not yet departed and increased its cancellation reserve to $60m (necessary to cover negative net bookings) as of the end of Q2. Analysts are expecting a more than 60% drop in revenue for FY2020 and a negative ($241.6m) EBITDA:

Source: S&P Capital IQ, proprietary research

Hospitality Solutions is expected to be the fastest growing segment, while Travel Network and Airline Solutions are expected to hover around 4.5% and 3.0% growth, respectively:

Source: S&P Capital IQ, Analyst estimates for 2020-2022, author's estimates for 2023-2029

The company has historically traded between 12.0x and 17.0x EV/EBITDA for the period 2015-2019, now being in the high-end of that range (16.2x TTM EV/EBITDA):

Source: S&P Capital IQ

On August 18, 2020, the company issued a secondary offering of mandatory convertible preferred stock and common stock (for the value of $250 million). Each new share of preferred stock is expected to have a liquidation preference of $100.00 a share. Unless already converted, each preferred share will convert to a variable number of common shares on the mandatory conversion date (expected to be September 1, 2023 - source). According to the 424B5 form filed on August 19, 2020, the $250m of additional common stock will result in an total of 306.9 million shares outstanding post-offering (versus 275.9 million shares pre-offering), assuming an average offering price of $8.05 a share (equivalent to the last reporting price on the Nasdaq on August 17, 2020). According to the 424B5 form, the proceeds from the secondary offerings will be used to further improve liquidity and for "general corporate purposes". Below is the summary of a DCF valuation, based on the above projections and factoring in the newly issued common stock:

Source: S&P Capital IQ, proprietary research. 2020-2022 Revenue and EBITDA from analyst estimates

Low and High cases are produced by flexing 4 key variables: long-term revenue growth, target EBITDA Margin, FCF/EBITDA ratio and Exit EV/EBITDA. Cash flows are discounted at 10% in all three scenarios (8.5% WACC + 1.5% liquidity premium).

Base case assumptions:

Revenue growth of 4.5% from Dec-23 through Dec-29

20.0% EBITDA Margin for 2023-2029

49.5% FCF/EBITDA (5-Yr median FCF/EBITDA)

13.7x exit EV/EBITDA is the median multiple between 2014 and 2019

Low case assumptions:

Revenue growth of 3.5% from Dec-23 through Dec-29

18.3% EBITDA Margin for 2023-2029

48.9% FCF/EBITDA (5-Yr median FCF/EBITDA)

12.7x exit EV/EBITDA

High case assumptions

Revenue growth of 5.5% from Dec-23 through Dec-29

21.4% EBITDA Margin for 2023-2029

49.5% FCF/EBITDA (5-Yr median FCF/EBITDA)

14.7x exit EV/EBITDA

Source: S&P Capital IQ

In the base-case scenario, cash flows are expected to reach pre-COVID-19 levels in 2028-2029, and even with these conservative assumptions, the stock still trades below fair value.

Investment Risks

The investment is surrounded by high uncertainty. A second wave of cases and an elongated time until a vaccine is available are key risks that could materially impact projections. In particular, these events could be crucial in case they will have another impact on demand, leading to potential need for additional liquidity.

Given the cyclical nature of the travel industry, a prolonged contraction in travel demand due to COVID-19 could cause an increasing number of small airlines and travel agencies to shut down. As travels start to pick up after the coronavirus is contained, this could result in pricing pressure due to contract renegotiation with travel suppliers. This trend, coupled with the threat posed by direct distribution channels, could negatively impact the Travel Network segment. This partially happened in 2018, when European carriers began to withhold part of their content exclusively for distribution though their direct channels (as airlines' websites). However, in North America, which is Sabre's main focus, the conversion from indirect to direct has been much slower, while low-cost carriers like JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Norwegian (OTCPK:NWARF) and Interjet started to adopt Sabre's GDS platform. If industry consolidation could have a negative impact on Sabre's Travel Network segment, the focus on cost cutting could benefit the Airline Solutions business as many airlines have turned to third-party systems to better manage operations and assist them in cost-cutting initiatives.

Finally, the cloud migration is proving more costly and time consuming than previously expected, impacting short-term profitability. Moreover, near-term technological expenditures are shifting costs from capital to operating expenses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SABR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.