As you can see in the following chart, the iPath S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) has continued to correct somewhat over the past few weeks in line with a contraction in volatility.

It is my belief that this trend of contracting volatility is going to continue. I believe that going forward, the VIX itself might actually rise, however VXZ's methodology already has it in futures contracts which are unlikely to see the bulk of the movement which means that an investment in VXZ isn't likely going to pay out at this time.

VIX Markets

Let's start this piece off with a look at the underlying VIX markets and then transition into VXZ's methodology. It is important to differentiate between the two because VXZ and an investment in the VIX are actually two entirely different things, as we'll discuss in the coming paragraphs.

First off, the VIX markets have largely returned to normal. That is, at present, we are only 2-3 points above the long-run mean level of the VIX which means that any sort of mean reversion trade on the VIX itself has largely run its course.

In fact, the consistency of the correction in the recent VIX pullback actually gives us a statistical signal saying that a rally in the VIX is likely in both the short and medium term. For example, in the following chart, I have gone back and quantified the probability that the VIX was higher either 1 or 3 months into the future given a weekly trend in the movements of the VIX.

At present, we have seen the VIX fall for 9 weeks straight. From a historical perspective, we have only ever seen this happen once before (in early 2019), so we shouldn't put too much reliance on that data point. However, there is a clear relationship in the above chart which shows that the longer the VIX continues to make downwards movements, the greater the odds that the VIX will rally over the next 1-3 months. For example, there have been several contractions of the VIX in the territory of 5-6 weeks straight and 60-70% of the time, the VIX was higher over the next 1-3 months. And the consistency of the above chart shows that we are almost certainly oversold in terms of the trend in the VIX which suggests that there are likely similar odds that the VIX will head higher over the next 1-3 months.

Additionally, we can quantify the probability of upside given recent changes in the VIX. For example, over the past 8 weeks, we have seen the VIX contract by 14 points. Historically speaking, when the VIX contracts by between 12-16 points over a period of 8 weeks, we on average see the VIX rally 11% over the next 3 months with a rise occurring 65% of the time. In other words, simple numeric studies are showing that the VIX is likely reaching a short-term bottom and is liable to correct to the upside in the short-run.

Not only is the trend in movements suggestive of further upside in the VIX, but also the seasonal tendencies of election years generally seem to favor a rally in volatility between now and the end of the year.

As you can see in the above chart, of the election years since 1996, we have seen the VIX rise from August through December in all but 2, which indicates that on average volatility seems to rise during these cycles.

So from an outright perspective, I believe a bullish position in the VIX is warranted. However, we have a very big problem with this analysis in that you can't actually trade the VIX purely as is. We unfortunately are required to trade VIX futures contracts which while settling against the VIX, have important differences in returns than the VIX itself. Let's discuss this in the next section.

About VXZ

VXZ is an ETN which is giving the return as though one were invested in the fourth through seventh VIX futures contracts. This methodology is fine and acceptable, however there's a very clear problem for investors if they believe they are holding the VIX: these futures contracts are only lightly correlated with the VIX itself.

What this chart shows is the correlation between 1-month changes in the VIX and 1-month changes in VIX futures grouped by which contract we're examining. For example, the shortest-term futures contracts tend to have a very high correlation with an R-squared in the range of 0.94. However, when you get out to the fourth through seven month contracts, this figure drops into the territory of 0.75-0.64 which basically means that over time you are only moderately correlated to changes in this VIX.

So what is happening here? The key problem with an investment further out along the forward curve is that as volatility strikes the VIX, it tends to be most heavily experienced at the front of the curve.

This chart may be difficult to read, but it's important to grasp in that it shows what is really happening beneath the surface with an investment in different durations of VIX futures. What this chart shows is that when the VIX moves up or down, it tends to impact the contracts closest to the front of the curve most severely. In other words, if the VIX pops, it tends to pull the front month contract up by a good degree and the fourth through seventh contracts up by a much less degree. Conversely, as the VIX falls, the front of the curve tends to fall off while the fourth through seven contracts tend to remain strong. This last sentence is precisely why we have seen VXZ remain strong while the short-term volatility products have collapsed along with the VIX: it is holding futures contracts which are much less responsive to changes in the spot level of the VIX.

So put simply, if you're trading VXZ, you're actually trading something which is only moderately correlated with the VIX itself and will only dimly reflect most short-term movements in the VIX. However, there's a clear problem which VXZ is faced with, along with all of the other volatility ETPs: roll yield.

Here's the problem of roll yield in a single chart.

This chart shows the average difference between a few different futures contracts and the spot VIX level. What this data clearly shows is that:

On average VIX futures are priced above the VIX with those further out along the curve seeing the greatest differentials above spot

On average, this difference between futures contracts and spot narrows during the month with the greatest impacts seen at the front of the curve

This is the problem of roll yield and it is a very big deal, with the ETPs tracking the first and second contracts seeing losses in the territory of 50% per year. VXZ is tracking the mid-term index (fourth through seventh contract) and as you can see in the chart above, these contracts are still subject to a degree of futures convergence. In fact, over the past 10 years, this index has declined at an annualized rate of 20% per year.

Despite the fact that I am bullish the VIX due to the above studies, I am bearish VXZ in the long run. This ETP is tracking VIX futures and VIX futures are almost perpetually caught up in roll yield losses. For this reason, I suggest that if you are going to buy VXZ, do so for no longer than through the election because roll yield is likely going to continue pulling down shares of this ETP.

Conclusion

The trend of losses in the VIX is reaching a point where the statistics are now bullish the index. Election years tend to see the VIX rally between now and December. Despite the short-term bullish statistics, VXZ remains a long-term bearish play on roll yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.