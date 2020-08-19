Basic Material And Industrial Sectors Overview For August 2020

Investment thesis: economic fundamentals are improving. Rising demand is pulling raw material prices higher. New orders are increasing, which is supporting industrial production. This has led to positive industrial sentiment. But despite rising charts, neither the XLB or XLI is attractive from a relative strength perspective.

Let's start with the data, beginning with the raw materials of copper and iron ore: Copper (left) has been trending lower for the last five years. However, even during the lockdowns, prices didn't get as low as in late 2015-early 2016. Prices have rebounded recently. Iron ore (right) has been rising since the end of 2016. The industrial metals ETF dropped during the lockdowns but has been rising since. It is now near a 1-year high.

Durable goods orders have rebounded: Total durable goods orders (left chart) dropped sharply during the pandemic lockdowns. They have since rebounded by about 40%. The Y/Y percentage change (right chart) is still negative but improving.

Industrial production (left chart) has moved about 50% higher from its pandemic low. Capacity utilization (right chart) has also moved higher.

Manufacturing sentiment has rebounded as shown in this table from the latest ISM Manufacturing Index: The best news in the above table is that new orders and production are both above 60, a very strong reading. The accompanying anecdotal comments (see link above) are mixed.

The Markit Economics report was also positive (emphasis added):

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) posted 50.9 at the start of the third quarter, up from 49.8 in June but slightly lower than the previously released 'flash' estimate of 51.3. The latest figure signaled a marginal improvement in the performance of the U.S. manufacturing sector, the first since February. Output rose only modestly in July, albeit the first expansion in production since February. Where an increase was reported, firms linked this to the resumption of operations at manufacturers and their clients. Some also noted that demand also began to pick up. Reflecting the reopening of many customers, new orders increased for the first time since February in July. The rate of growth was modest, despite signaling a stark contrast to the marked decline seen in April. Although total sales expanded, new export orders fell fractionally as foreign client demand struggled to gain momentum amid the gradual reopening of global economies following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the accompanying chart:

Fundamental economic conclusion: the data bottomed in the Spring and has been improving since. The strength in raw materials prices shows a strong uptick in demand. Industrial production and capacity utilization are also on the mend. Overall, industry sentiment is positive.

Let's take a look at the (XLB) and (XLI) ETFs daily charts: Basic materials is in a solid uptrend. All the EMAs are moving higher. The shorter EMAs are above the longer EMAs; prices are higher than all the EMAs, which will continue to pull the EMAs higher. Momentum is a bit weak as is volume. The XLI is in an uptrend but it's less strong than the XLB. Prices hit a high in early June and then tapered off a bit before starting a new rally in July. Prices have moved through resistance but are now consolidating in a pennant pattern.

Despite the positive charts, neither ETF is on my buy list due to both sectors trending lower on a relative strength basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.