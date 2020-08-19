Investment Thesis

Source: NMM Investor Relation website

Shipping company Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), which is focusing on the dry bulk shipping segment has experienced many turbulent years. It has been going back and forth between feast and famine.

With 43% of their fleet now tied up on index-linked period charters, NMM's results will be dictated by a large degree by how the spot market is doing.

Source: NMM Investor Relation (Fleet List)

In other words, if the Baltic Dry Index is just 398, as can be seen below, you get paid only whatever the weighted spot market time charter average is. That is decided on a daily basis by a panel of shipbrokers.

Therefore, when NMM or any other shipping company claims that they have coverage, that is only partially true. They do not have to sit idle and unemployed like many ships have to do in low market conditions. However, what they earn is whatever the market is. That can at times be way below break-even rates.

Fundamentally, the company is in a good position. It has a healthy balance sheet, which is obviously very important since there is great volatility in earnings from quarter to quarter. In a post-COVID19 period, the supply and demand dynamics look promising, with limited new ships on order and expected modest growth in world trade from 2021.

The Achilles heel in the thesis is the question of whether the management will treat minority shareholders the same way they treat themselves.

Let us first look at how their last quarter results were.

Second Quarter and Half Year 2020 Results

In the second quarter of 2020, NMM the revenue decreased by 2.5% to $46.5 million compared to $47.7 million for Q2 of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $14.3 million, and the average Time Charter Equivalent rate for the fleet was $11,202 per day.

The company's operating surplus for the last quarter disappointed as it came in at a negative $1.1 million against an operating surplus for the first quarter this year of $6.2 million. This is a useful figure often used to assess how much a company could distribute to shareholders. Exactly how much of the operating surplus will be distributed is dependent on how large pay-out ratio management decides on.

Going forward, NMM has 61.2% of the balance days in the second half of the year fixed out with an average charter rate of $13,667 net per day. This is well above their break-even rates, which NMM quote as being $8,801 per available and open day.

With regard to their balance sheet, they have cash and cash-equivalents of almost $30 million. Their total debt is $488 million. Fortunately, their cost of debt has been significantly reduced after they refinanced old loans, which has resulted in a reduction in interest expense of about $9 million for the first half of 2020.

Fool me once, shame on you.

There is a wise quote, apparently originating from the American author Stephen King that says:

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, shame on both of us.

Out of the 20 odd companies in my portfolio, I, like most other investors, have had to accept dividend cuts and even a complete absence of payments. We have to accept that. Most businesses are affected by the pandemic. Some more than others. However, there ought to be rational reasoning for a company to cut or eliminate dividend payments.

On 29th July 2020, when NMM delivered its 2nd Quarter 2020 Report they announced that they would cut the dividend from $0.30 to $0.05 per unit. That is an 83% reduction. The total cost of the distributions for this quarter will be a paltry $0.6 million

It did take me by surprise. As pointed out earlier in this article, NMM does rely extensively on the dry bulk spot market, in which as many as 23 of their 43 vessels are on period charters which are Index-linked. We should, therefore, look at how the market was during the last six months.

Let us look at how the market was when they decided to cut the dividend by 83%

Source: Bloomberg. Remarks by author.

Had they paid out $0.05 in the first quarter of 2020, I could have understood it. This could be followed up by a gradually improved dividend for the second quarter. The market in which they operate most of their vessels went from 398 to 1,397. That is an increase of 250%.

It does not make a lot of sense to me.

Judging from the only analyst, Randy Giveans from Jefferies, that attended the conference call, he seemed to be equally baffled. The first question he asked was:

Why was that cut from $0.30 to $0.05? Who come up with that number? And then now that the dry bulk market has materially improved and your presentation appears pretty bullish, are there any chance the distribution gets increased next quarter?"

It is usually difficult to decipher what their CEO Angeliki Frangou has to say when asked questions during these conference calls. What she said was basically that she wants to use this cash flow savings to shore up their balance sheet during these uncertain times.

But they have successfully been doing this for the last couple of years. After all, their net debt to capitalization is only 38.7%. How low does she want the debt to be before shareholders will be remunerated through dividends and subsequent higher share price? After all, these are intertwined.

Furthermore, she always reasons that whatever they pay gives investors a decent yield.

She argued that the five-cent per quarter dividend gives shareholders, new shareholders I may add, a yield of 2.5%. Perhaps she thinks that is a decent equity risk premium for holding a master limited partnership in a risky business environment such as shipping.

Investors did not think so, as they immediately pushed the price of NMM down the following day from the announcement on the 29 July.

Source: SA

Mrs. Frangou is certainly a smart person. Of that, I have no doubt. She must have known that her action would result in a lower share price. After all, this is not her first rodeo. Perhaps she wants it to go lower. It is unclear what her motive is.

Conclusion

Technically, just looking at figures like earnings and price to book value, the share should be trading higher. It is on fairly solid ground now with its good balance sheet and prospects for higher earnings.

However, the real problem with NMM is in my opinion that it lacks the required credibility and record of fairness which one would expect from a company.

One can always hope for a rising tide.

Source: occasional links & commentary

But I am acutely aware that that is not a strategy.

In the past I have been bullish on NMM, calling for patience to unlock its value. I can no longer be bullish as it is not clear that management will change their behavior.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.