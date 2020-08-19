The stock pays a high dividend yield and will more than likely benefit from a 2016-like reflation trend going into 2021.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is down 35% year-to-date. While this is bad for current investors, it offers a tremendous opportunity for new investors looking for both significant capital gains and dividends. The company has a number of things going in its favor, ranging from a strong balance sheet and credit quality to macro factors providing a tailwind for a potential surge in rates comparable to 2016. At current prices, the Ohio-based regional bank is what can be called a 'true recession opportunity' - and not only because of government support, which is supporting earnings in a big way. Long story short, in this article, I will tell you why this is a rare chance to buy Huntington Bancshares at a great price.

Source: Huntington Bancshares

A Quick Look Back

Before we start analyzing the company's financial data, let's start by taking (quick) a look back. The company's roots go all the way back to 1866 when P.W. Huntington established P.W. Huntington & Company. This bank was incorporated in 1905 as The Huntington National Bank of Columbus. In 1915, the bank received limited trust powers. 7 years later, the bank received full trust powers from the Federal Reserve System. In 1966, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was established as a bank holding company after a number of significant acquisitions.

Fast forward to 2008, the company got a $1.4 billion investment from the United States Treasury Department as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program. In December of 2010, the company repaid the Treasury - providing the government with a profit of more than $144 million.

In case you are interested in the long version, including all of its acquisitions and everything else, feel free to click on this link: Wikipedia.

What Makes Huntington Bancshares Special?

Source: Huntington Bancshares Q3/2020 Investor Presentation

As of the third quarter of 2020, the company has more than 15,700 full-time employees, operates more than 839 branches, has more than $118 billion in assets, and has become a leading bank in the Midwest.

While the company's size and significance in the Midwest give the company political leverage (especially in an election year), there is more data that supports the bank's importance. For example, at the end of the second quarter, the bank had an average loan balance of $80.2 billion. A quarter of this is concentrated in vehicle finance ($19.8 billion). Consumer and business banking loans are valued at $25.4 billion. Only commercial banking is larger with loans worth $28.2 billion.

Source: Huntington Bancshares Q3/2020 Investor Presentation

To come back to my political statement, while I do not expect Huntington to go bankrupt, the bank has a lot of (political) leverage. Just imagine what would happen if this bank were to go belly up with almost $20 billion in vehicle-related loans, and more than $35 billion in commercial and industrial loans in the economically significant Midwest. Let alone in an election year where both Michigan and Pennsylvania are key swing states.

With that in mind, the company saw a huge boost from small business loans. While the company is the 4th largest issuer of SBA loans (in terms of dollar volume), there is no bank that approves more SBA loans than Huntington Bancshares. In the first half of 2020, the bank approved almost 2,400 loans with a value of nearly $370 million.

Especially, the second quarter saw a huge boost from PPP loans as commercial and industrial loans rose by 15% - reflecting a $4.1 billion increase in average PPP loans according to the bank. The PPP effect also boosted interest-bearing deposits growth as total core deposits increased by 13% due to PPP loans and commercial line draws, as well as consumer growth related to government stimulus. On average, 98% of loans are smaller than $5 million with 37% of total loans being smaller than $5 million. Only 25% of loans are larger than $25 million.

Source: Huntington Bancshares Q3/2020 Investor Presentation (Average Earning Assets)

Unfortunately, but expected, net interest income fell by 3% as the net interest margin declined from 3.31% to 2.94%. This 37 basis point margin decline was partially offset by the aforementioned rise in average earning assets. Regardless, as the graph below shows, one would not expect that the second quarter had been one of the worst in modern history as total revenues before loan loss provisions declined by just $4 million on a year-on-year basis.

Source: TIKR.com

Unfortunately (but expected), net income available to common shares took a huge hit in the first two quarters of this year. In the first quarter, net income fell to a mere $30 million. While this number rebounded to $131 million in the second quarter, it is still 62% down from the prior-year quarter. The reason is a rise in provision for credit losses, which brings me to the next part of this article.

Loan Quality & Financial Strength

In the second quarter, provisions for credit losses rose from $59 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $327 million in Q2 of 2020. Total allowances for credit losses rose from $884 million as of December 31, 2019, to currently $1,821 million. This was the result of further economic deterioration in the second quarter and the uncertainty surrounding economic conditions as well as the impact of stimulus programs on customer behavior. As of June 30, allowances for credit losses are valued at 2.27% of total loans. However, as PPP loans are almost entirely guaranteed by the government, it makes more sense to look at the PPP-adjusted ratio, which is 2.45% of total loans.

As the graph below shows, the credit quality deterioration trend is up but sustainable. Net charge-offs are down from 0.62% to 0.54% in the second quarter. Total allowances for loan and lease losses went from 1.93% to 2.12%.

Source: Huntington Bancshares Q3/2020 Investor Presentation

On one hand, PPP loan-supported loan growth supports the average credit quality. On the other hand, the expected credit shock has simply not happened.

The biggest reason is Huntington's focus on credit quality. For example, the company has $12.7 in direct automobile loans based on extensive relationships with high-quality dealers and roughly 70 years of experience. Not only has this created a dominant market position in the Midwest with roughly 4,200 dealerships, but it has also resulted in an average FICO score of more than 760. Total allowances for loan and lease losses in this segment are 1.40% of total loans or 72 basis points below the company's average of 2.12%.

That's not everything. The percentage of auto loans that are more than 30 days past due and accruing is currently at 0.54%. This is down from 0.88% in the first quarter. Net charge-offs in this segment are at 0.31%. That's up just 9 basis points from 0.22% in the first quarter of this year.

The same trend is visible in the bank's home equity and residential mortgage segment where net charge-offs are either down or unchanged compared to the prior-year quarter. Note that the average home equity borrower has a FICO score of more than 750 with a loan-to-value ratio of less than 75% for 1st-liens (approximately 61% were 1st-liens in Q2 of 2020).

So, why does the company need to increase provisions for loan losses if everything is so 'awesome'? One part of the answer is because it is unsure how the economy develops over the next few quarters. If the economy weakens further, even high credit score customers are likely to be pressured. The other part of the answer has to do with the company's oil and gas loans. As the overview below shows, $60 million of $80 million in commercial loan net charge-offs came from oil and gas loans. Annualized, oil and gas NCOs are 56 basis points higher than commercial loans ex-oil and gas.

Source: Huntington Bancshares Q3/2020 Investor Presentation

While oil and gas loans remain a risk as long as oil prices are subdued, it is important to mention that Huntington Bancshares does not have material lending exposure in airlines, casinos, student loans, Term B leveraged loans, or oilfield services.

With regard to the required capital ratios, the company does pretty well. The common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio is at 9.8%. This ratio mostly covers common stock held by a bank or other financial institution and is a component of Tier 1. The ratio should not be lower than 4.5%. The total risk-based capital ratio, which is the sum of Tier 1 and Tier 2, should at least be 8%. Huntington Bancshares has an additional buffer of 5.8%, meaning its total risk-based capital ratio is 13.8%.

Source: Huntington Bancshares Q3/2020 Investor Presentation

With that said, here's why I bought the stock - in addition to everything that has been said:

Valuation, Dividends, And A Macro Trigger

First of all, given the current situation, a new round of stimulus will continue to boost Huntington's deposit and credit quality. Government-guaranteed loans are the single best thing that could have happened to this bank in a difficult business year. Besides that I expect the company's loan growth to accelerate, I have my eyes on a macro trigger that will push this stock to much higher levels and support its oil and gas loans.

The main reason being subdued inflation expectations. While it is hard to display 'hidden' inflation, I think The Bear Traps Report did a very good job. Just like during the Great Financial Crisis, we are seeing a situation of rapidly rising central bank balance sheets.

Off 67% from its 2011 high and 75% from its 2008 peak, the CRY commodity index is deep, in a decade long bear market. A deflation spiral is the commodity complex worst nightmare - everyone knows this. The widely held assumption is commodities will under-perform as the demand shock from the COVID19 "sudden stop" kicks in.

Source: The Bear Traps Report

However, just like after the recession, we are witnessing a weakening dollar and a situation where 'everyone' is long tech compared to 'value' stocks - in this case, displayed by the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN). This ETF has more than 26% of its assets in financials and has massively underperformed the tech ETF (QQQ). As the ratio below shows, the underperformance of value stocks has reached its highest level since the dot-com peak of March 2000.

Data by YCharts

Again, I am not saying this to trash tech stock, but to display the massive flow of money into that area - away from stocks like Huntington.

While every stock market period is different, I expect a situation similar to what happened after 2016. Back then, the election of President Trump caused a huge surge in Capex and a recovery in commodities. This caused inflation to increase and benefited stocks like Huntington Bancshares after they did poorly prior to the election. In other words, it was a small rotation back into basic materials, industrials, financials, etc. Between the 2016 bottom and the 2018 peak, the stock of Huntington Bancshares more than doubled.

Source: TradingView

Additionally, the company's valuation - based on price/book - has hit its lowest level since the Great Financial Recession. Meanwhile, the dividend yield reached 6.3%, which is the highest yield since the Great Financial Recession (my apologies for the 2009 outlier).

Data by YCharts

Note that, despite some doubts among investors, the company maintained a $0.15 per share dividend. I expect the bank to keep dividends steady and look forward to collecting future dividends as I am not only bullish on a mid-term basis.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Takeaway

I have monitored/traded Huntington Bancshares for many years. However, this is the first time that I have gotten extremely excited about not only buying the bank but holding it for a very long time. While the stock is down roughly 35% year-to-date, there is a lot the bank has going in its favor:

Strong loan growth, supported by (government guaranteed) SBA loans

High credit quality and sufficient capital coverage

Political leverage due to its significance in the Midwest and size

Cheap valuation and a high dividend yield

A likely rotation into value stocks like we saw in 2016

While I am writing this, the stock is trading below $10. I believe this to be a tremendous entry point as I expect a surge to at least $13 in 2021 and more than $15 in 2022. This move could be stronger or weaker depending on the macro-economic environment.

The biggest risks are a further economic slowdown caused by the failure to provide enough economic stimulus or new lockdown measures that would significantly hurt the already weak economy. However, even despite these risks, I believe we are dealing with a phenomenal risk/reward that makes this bank both a terrific trade and long-term investment.

