Phunware (PHUN) recently reported earnings. The company continues its dangerous trend of growing debt while remaining unprofitable and diluting shareholders.

Earnings

Phunware's earnings were down across the board, year over year. The company's management - as per usual - talked grandly about the company's story and its new product changes and partnerships. On the bright side, they reported:

[Phunware's] average customer contract length expand approximately 50% to 18 months while our average contract value has increased approximately 250% to $250,000 in parallel.

However, numbers don't lie and Phunware's numbers look bad. Their net revenues for the quarter were $2.21 million, less than half of their revenues a year ago at $5.5 million. The company's operating profit declined by 48.2% to $1.445 million. The company's net loss for the quarter was $7.47 million. The company's comprehensive loss declined to $3.51 million - an amount nearly 50% higher than its revenue for the quarter. The company's quarterly EPS remained stable, with the decline in earnings offset with a higher share count - both of which are bad news for investors.

Balance Sheet

Phunware's debt has bloomed over the past quarter with the company issuing more than $6.1 million in debt (counting related-party loans). Combined with a decrease in cash to $154 thousand, the company's financial stability continues to look worse. In addition, the company has $1.333 million in current debt, which is by no means covered by its cash nor supported by its continual quarterly losses. As a result, I expect Phunware to issue more debt to cover the payment of this maturity.

Another result of this mounting debt load is a growing interest cost. The company's interest expense for the quarter was $460,000, up from $151,000 a year ago. Though, at face value, this is not a high interest expense, with quarterly revenue at $2.2 million, interest payments are worth over 20% of quarterly revenues.

The only bit of good news here is that $2.85 million of that new debt is a PPP loan, which has a very low interest rate of 0.98% and the potential to be forgiven. Nevertheless, forgiveness is uncertain and the company has taken on a large debt load, even without this loan.

As a result of several different actions - vesting of stock, conversion, etc. - the company's share count increased by 2.862 million since the end of quarter one. This represents a dilution of approximately seven percent over the period of one quarter. Given Phunware's history, this shouldn't be surprising and remains a reason for investors to be wary of investing in this company's common stock. Stockholders equity declined from $1.353 million in March to $514 thousand at the end of this quarter. At this rate, shareholder's equity in Phunware will be negative by the end of next quarter. Although it should also be noted that over 91% of Phunware's asset value is in goodwill.

Looking Forward

Phunware, as well as many other tech companies, sees COVID-19 as spurring the transition to digital. The company has focused a significant amount of its energy on healthcare-related and remote work solutions. The company expects this quarter to be a bottom for revenue and sees it working through its backlog in the coming quarters, bringing net revenue growth up to 30% YOY. However, the company's profitability remains uncertain due to its cost of revenue, historically around 50% combined with high general and administrative expenses.

The company's debt load will also significantly eat into profit going forward, with interest expenses equal to more than a third of their operating profit in this quarter. The company's debt load which has twice increased this year is coupled with a new decision to offer shares at-the-market so that they can continue to raise funds through equity to support their operations which haemorrhage money.

Phunware's focus on driving awareness and "increase the institutional exposure to [their] stock" continues to overshadow improving their core operations. This company is talking big about partnerships and new applications while showing very little in material returns. This is a trend that is not likely to break any time soon.

Conclusion

Phunware remains overvalued, even at these "low" levels. The company has more than doubled in three months to $1.35. Phunware has had continued unprofitability, even after ten+ years in business. They have continually diluted shareholders. And Phunware's debt load has ballooned in the past few years. In sum, Phunware remains thoroughly uninvestable.

