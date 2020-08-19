For patient investors, there could be further upside of 53% with a long-term target valuation of 1.00x NAV in an M&A situation.

For opportunistic investors, there could be a potential upside of 47% as the COVID-19 stress discount goes away towards a medium-term target valuation of 0.73x NAV.

Current valuation is still inexpensive despite coming off the March lows with a staggering discount to NAV of 50%.

Opportunities in Canadian REITs

Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REIT") is one of the worst hit sectors under COVID-19 pandemic. REIT prices not only declined more deeply at the onset of the pandemic, but they also did not fully participate in the V-shaped stock market recovery which started in late-March.

Despite an uptick in prices and valuations lately, there may be pockets of opportunity for diligent investors especially in apartment REITs. Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) is one such stock that jumps out on relative performance.

Source: Bloomberg

Why is Boardwalk a compelling value call?

We like Boardwalk for a number of reasons:

Asset class of choice

Boardwalk is a pure-play, multi-family rental apartment owner with a large part of its property holdings in Western Canada.

Source: Company financial reports

This asset class enjoys popularity among end-users (i.e. tenants) as well as investors (e.g. private equity). Among end-users, there are two demographic cohorts, baby boomers and millennials who have a preference for apartments. Baby boomers' demand for apartments comes from their desire to downsize as they age into retirement while millennials' preference for apartments is due to affordability constraints as well as desire to live downtown.

The demand by investors for multi-family rental apartments comes from their defensive characteristic owing to their ability to generate consistent cash flows with low levels of volatility. This defensiveness is even more valued during economic recessions as rental demand increases from people on a budget looking for more affordable accommodation.

This popularity is reflected in rental apartment REITs outperforming other sub-sectors for the past several years, per CIBC data.

Deep discounted valuation

Boardwalk has the most beaten down valuation among Canadian-listed apartment REITs in terms of discount to Net Assets Value ("NAV"). I have written about the other deep discounted apartment player, Morguard North American REIT (OTC:MNARF) earlier last week. This deep discount offers an entry point with a decent margin of safety for investors looking to take a position in a market that has rallied very sharply since late-March.

Dividend yield and capital growth combo

Boardwalk provides a great combo of a decent sustainable dividend yield and opportunity for capital appreciation. The dividend yield is approx 3.2% based on a low payout ratio of 38% of its Fund Flow from Operations ("FFO"). As part of a low dividend payout strategy adopted in early 2018, Boardwalk has geared up deployment of internally generated funds to build a bigger presence in Eastern Canada. We like this growth strategy as apartment REITs focused on Greater Toronto Area have enjoyed a much larger cap rate compression and NAV growth in the past few years compared to those focused on Alberta.

Source: Author Estimates

Why the deep discount to NAV?

The crux of my investment thesis for Boardwalk is that its deep discount to NAV of 50% is unwarranted and has to go. There are two parts of this unwarranted discount thesis:

A COVID-19 market stress discount of (approx 23%) which is gradually going away and can still provide further upside of 47% to opportunistic investors as the stress eases in the medium term and the price moves towards a target valuation of 0.73x NAV

A historical Alberta economic downturn discount (approx 27%) which can provide another 53% upside in the long term to patient investors as the price moves towards a target valuation of 1.00x NAV

The Alberta discount of 27% in the table above is the average discount to NAV from Jan 2015 to Dec 2019 as Boardwalk fundamentals are perceived to move in tandem with Alberta's oil-based economy.

If the market slaps any additional discount onto the historical average of 27%, I would consider this as COVID-19 stress discount. With the stock now trading at a discount to NAV of 50%, the COVID-19 stress discount is approx. 23%.

Let's take a closer look at why Boardwalk started trading at a discount to NAV some years back and why a discount is unjustified now.

A REIT usually trades at a discount to NAV if:

Future Net Operating Income is expected to fall due to lower rents or higher operating costs

Cap Rates are expected to rise due to increasing interest rates or higher property risk premium

Investors are skeptical of the property valuations put forward by the management

Boardwalk's geographic exposure to the oil sands-dominated economies of Alberta and Saskatchewan has made it a macro-play in the real estate sector which gets translated into a discount to NAV.

Alberta's migration patterns are inextricably linked to the oil industry's fortunes. During boom times, thousands of Canadians pile into the province in search of jobs, but the population rush often slows or reverses after crude prices drop. Typically, shifts in migration lag changes in the jobs market.

Globe and Mail newspaper, July 15, 2016

In the chart below you can see that before 2013, Boardwalk usually traded at a small premium to NAV when Alberta was seen as a high growth market due to oil sands boom and the accompanying large population growth.

Source: Author Estimates

Boardwalk started trading at a discount to NAV in mid-2013 ahead of a plunge in crude oil prices in mid-2014. The downturn in the fortunes of Alberta's oil industry had a knock-on effect on its economy as:

Unemployment rose due to layoffs in the oil patch and the rest of the Alberta economy

Population growth stopped in its tracks with net migration into Alberta slowing down

This downturn got reflected in Boardwalk's business performance in the form of higher vacancy losses and a spike in incentives to tenants to sign up for leases from 2016 onward which depressed its profitability.

The charts below show that post-2017, Alberta economic indicators improved with the recovery in oil prices (albeit before the COVID-19 crash) as:

number of employed persons surpassed the last peak of 2.3 million touched in Sep 2015 on the back of job creation in service sectors like healthcare, education and trade (note that all of these are non-oil)

unemployment had fallen from a peak of 9.1% in Nov 2016 to 7.2% in Feb 2020

the flow of net migration into Alberta has been rising very nicely after hitting a bottom in 4Q-2016

However, despite these improving demographic and labor force indicators, investors remained unwilling to see Boardwalk in a better light and it continued to trade at a discount to NAV in line with the past five year average.

Alberta macro-economic indicators improving

Crude oil prices - enjoyed a period of stability in 2018/2019 due to OPEC/Russia production cuts agreement of Dec 2016 before the latest price war started in early 2020

Alberta workforce size - surpassed the oil sands boom peak before the onset of COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta unemployment - made significant improvement from oil sands bust peak before COVID-19 strikes

Population growth - Alberta again starts attracting people

It's a shame that the onset of COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed the big strides in Alberta economy up to Feb 2020. COVID-19 sell-off pushed Boardwalk's discount to NAV to a staggering 70% in late March which was gradually recouped back to 50% but still remains enticing and well above the 2015-2019 average of 27%.

In my view, a convergence of the discount to the historical norm of 27% means that Boardwalk can still rally another 47% to a price level of CAD 45/share (or USD34/share). For patient investors willing to hold for a longer horizon, the prize is pricing at par (i.e. no discount to NAV) which can provide another 53% upside.

Boardwalk COVID-19 business impact

Boardwalk has fared quite well during COVID-19 in line with its defensive characteristics. Rent collections have so far been in line with pre-COVID-19 trends. Moreover, Boardwalk offered its resident members a deferral program for those who could demonstrate financial hardship. As at the end of July, there were approximately 100 participants in this program, with a total deferred balance of approximately CAD85,000 which is negligible for a company with total assets of CAD6.2 billion and quarterly net operating income of CAD31 million in 2Q-2020.

Source: Investor Presentation, August 2020

To provide a contrast for apartment vs. retail COVID-19 impact, RioCan (OTCPK:RIOCF), a retail-focused Canadian-listed REIT has seen much lower rent collections so far.

Source: Investor Presentation, July 2020

Triggers to unlock value

All this talk of deep value could well be wishful thinking unless there is a trigger to monetize the value. In my view, there are two ways to unlock the value:

M&A transaction - I have no inside track on predicting an M&A for Boardwalk, however, looking at recent history, public M&A activity was concentrated in apartment REITs with the acquisitions of Northview Apartment REIT, Pure Multi-Family, Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 5) Core Fund and Continuum Residential REIT's multi-family portfolio. Boardwalk with its beaten up valuation could become a target of opportunistic accumulation by deep-pocketed investors. Boardwalk's size at CAD6.2 billion total assets is not likely to be an impediment for a takeover as it is only slightly bigger than Northview's total assets of CAD4.6 billion.

- I have no inside track on predicting an M&A for Boardwalk, however, looking at recent history, public M&A activity was concentrated in apartment REITs with the acquisitions of Northview Apartment REIT, Pure Multi-Family, Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 5) Core Fund and Continuum Residential REIT's multi-family portfolio. Boardwalk with its beaten up valuation could become a target of opportunistic accumulation by deep-pocketed investors. Boardwalk's size at CAD6.2 billion total assets is not likely to be an impediment for a takeover as it is only slightly bigger than Northview's total assets of CAD4.6 billion. Partial liquidation - In the absence of an M&A transaction, the management can deliver value to shareholders by selling some properties and using the proceeds to buy back its cheap stock.

Final words

To recap, Boardwalk offers an ideal combination of dividend yield and capital growth owing to its deep discounted valuation. It offers a defensive exposure to rental apartment properties in Canada. For opportunistic investors, there could be an upside of 47% as the COVID-19 stress discount goes away towards a medium-term target valuation of 0.73x NAV. For patient investors, there could be further upside of 53% with a long-term target valuation of 1.00x NAV in a M&A situation. There is still time to accumulate this inexpensive REIT.

If you have read this far and would like to get a notification when I publish a new article, please "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is a personal opinion only and should not be considered as an "investment advice" or as a "recommendation" regarding a course of action. Only registered investment advisers can provide personalized investment advice. Investors should get personal advice from their investment adviser and should make independent investigations before acting on any information published here.