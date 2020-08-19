Beware Commercial Real Estate - Online And Non-Store Retail Numbers

This has now accelerated in the lockdown, obviously, but it doesn't seem to be falling back to the previous level.

We've been seeing a move to online and non-store retail for a couple of decades but it has been slower in the U.S. that it has been in the U.K.

Sometimes, just sometimes, we get a set of numbers that tells us of a proper structural change going on out there. This is such a time.

Economic statistics

Our usual use of economic statistics is to try and work out where we are in the business cycle. The economy is expanding, oil and other commodities are likely to go up in price. It's shrinking, they'll fall - as they did this spring with one oil contract even going negative. Unemployment is falling to what we think is full employment so we'll likely see some more inflation and interest rates might go up. And so on - we're usually looking for a guide as to where we are in the cycle.

Structural changes are rarer. Or perhaps major ones are for every company opening up, every one closing, is a change in the structure in a minor way. It's also rather more difficult to see structural changes in statistics. For we're not really set up to think of them as being harbingers of such changes. One useful point to take from this is that when a stat does change we should always be thinking about whether it a turn in the cycle or one of those harbingers.

We have one here which I at least am convinced is telling us something important about an entire sector of the economy.

Internet shopping

Obviously and clearly the Internet has been biting away at the world of bricks and mortar retailing for a couple of decades now. A number of nationwide book chains have gone bust as a result of Amazon just to give the one example. We know this too and are ready for it.

However, the people who would really hurt from a leap in that shift would be the owners of commercial real estate - the retail form of that commercial real estate. REITS and mall owners and commercial real estate companies and so on.

This has already been happening in the UK as the examples of Intu and Hammerson show us. It's also been a little less true of mall REITS in the US.

But there's a significant change afoot here.

Lockdown and retail spending

US retail sales are, around and about, back to normal now, but the split in them, between online and bricks and mortar, has changed. Obviously it would do during the lockdown which is one of the things we can see here in the quarterly e-commerce report:

The Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce announced today that the estimate of U.S. retail e-commerce sales for the second quarter of 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation, but not for price changes, was $211.5 billion, an increase of 31.8 percent (±1.2%) from the first quarter of 2020. Total retail sales for the second quarter of 2020 were estimated at $1,311.0 billion, a decrease of 3.9 percent (±0.4%) from the first quarter of 2020. The second quarter 2020 e-commerce estimate increased 44.5 percent (±1.9%) from the second quarter of 2019 while total retail sales decreased 3.6 percent (±0.5%) in the same period. Ecommerce sales in the second quarter of 2020 accounted for 16.1 percent of total sales.

That 16.1% being a significant leap:

(E-commerce sales from Census Bureau)

Well, OK, so we know it's going to keep going up gradually, and the lockdown made it jump, so what? Well, two things, first, it's still significantly below the UK number of around 20%, which is where the landlords are finding themselves in real trouble.

The main thing though is, well. D'Oh, e-commerce rises in the lockdown. But it'll fall again when everything opens up, right? And that's the thing that doesn't seem to be happening:

Retail trade sales were up 0.8 percent (± 0.5 percent) from June 2020, and 5.8 percent (± 0.7 percent) above last year. Nonstore retailers were up 24.7 percent (± 1.4 percent) from July 2019, while food and beverage stores were up 11.1 percent (± 0.9 percent) from last year.

Food and beverage stores up is because many restaurants - which are substitutes - were still closed. Non-store retail isn't exactly e-commerce but it's a closely related category. And that first set of numbers is from the quarterly numbers, up to end June, that second set is from the July numbers, when we'd expect the direct effects of lockdown to be gone. But as we can see it's not gone.

My conclusion

So, we all know that online is going to continue to nibble away at bricks and mortar. We can all grasp that the people who will feel the pain are the retail landlords - eventually. We can also understand that a crisis might accelerate long term trends, deliver us several years' worth at one time. Even produce a step change in consumer behavior. Finally, we've the example of the UK where at a little bit more than current US market penetration those landlords really start to feel the pain.

And that's my conclusion. That we've had the acceleration of the trend, we don't see it reversing in the latest numbers and the landlords are going to be feeling pain.

My view

I am therefore of the view that the next year and two is going to start showing significant pain in the rent rolls of commercial retail landlords. Whether REIT or conventional company I expect to see rents falling and all that comes with it. As with Intu and Hammerson in the UK some will have to go into Chapter 11 as loan covenants are broken and so on. Others will simply find themselves with less income to meet the same costs.

I simply think it's time to be out of the sector.

The investor view

I would therefore advise extreme caution in any stock to do with retail commercial real estate. I think rents are about to suffer as a result of the jump in online retailing. We've had several years' worth of growth in just the few months and it doesn't look to be disappearing. Invest somewhere else that is. The entire sector is undergoing a detrimental structural change.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.