I recommend selling the stock and locking in gains as the quarterly results may be hard to duplicate.

North American Savings Bank (OTC:NASB) released their Third Quarter Earnings on August 4th and it was a record quarter. The bank made $5.48 per share in the third quarter compared to last year's performance of $1.80 for the same period. This is after earnings increased from $2.14 to $3.22 for the first two quarters. Thus, earnings for the first nine months of the fiscal year have risen an astounding 120% over the same period last year ($8.70 vs. $3.94).

The Market liked the earnings as well. The stock was at $39.25 on the day prior to the earnings release. The stock then shot up to $45.65 the next day and $49.00 the next. It is around $51.00 at the time of this writing. Thus, about a 30% return in less than a month.

The bank is solid and well ran, per Seeking Alpha it has returned about 230% in the last ten years. There has been little turnover in the Bank Structure (Directors and Officers) in that period and I love this quote from the 2019 Annual Report:

We did not announce any mergers, major purchases, introduce exciting new products, or open new offices. While we had a few personnel changes, NASB is still essentially managed by the same long-time executives, most of whom have been here well in excess of ten years.

Basically, we know who we are, and we don't need to change. You have to love that attitude.

So, I open with these positives to present you the thesis of this article. I think it is time to sell. It has nothing to do with bank operations, as mentioned above the management is fantastic and results continue to impress. I will sell because I believe the valuation is too high as I will explain below.

Table 1 shows the historic and cumulative third quarter financial results and pertinent ratios.

Table 1: NASB 2020 Cumulative Financial Results

NASB (Thousands) 2020 (YTD) 2019 2018 2017 Assets $2,600,212 $2,605,225 $2,060,361 $2,062,302 Liabilities $2,285,329 $2,342,958 $1,828,680 $1,829,663 Shareholder Equity (Total) $314,883 $262,267 $231,681 $232,639 Intangible Assets $7,459 $6,495 $6,495 $6,859 Loans Held for Sale $486,077 $420,428 $123,245 $171,992 Total Loans Outstanding $2,250,134 $2,324,961 $1,836,624 $1,711,809 Impaired Loans Not Given $14,000 $14,000 $9,200 Deposits $1,824,617 $1,828,971 $1,536,226 $1,296,112 Provision for Loan Losses $2,650 $1,750 $2,625 $950 Allowance for Loan Losses $25,579 $23,011 $19,729 $18,230 Non Performing Assets Not Given $18,139 $20,164 $16,569 Shares Outstanding 7,389,089 7,383,976 7,385,000 7,395,000 Net Interest Income $69,654 $82,672 $77,928 $74,114 Non Interest Expense $80,172 $79,652 $69,991 $76,420 Total Noninterest Income $99,449 $56,286 $37,299 $50,796 Income Taxes $21,970 $14,389 $13,480 $18,143 Net Income (Total) $64,311 $43,167 $29,131 $29,397 Earnings/Share $8.70 $5.85 $3.94 $3.98 Dividends/ Share $1.60 $2.00 $3.82 $1.22 Share Price $39.15 $44.20 $40.60 $36.11 Yield 4.09% 4.52% 9.41% 3.38% FINANCIAL RATIOS Book Value $42.61 $35.52 $31.37 $31.46 Tangible Book Value $41.61 $34.64 $30.49 $30.53 TCE 12.14% 10.09% 11.28% 11.32% Efficiency Ratio 47% 57% 61% 61% Loan/Deposit Ratio 123.32% 127.12% 119.55% 132.07% Net Interest Margin 3.56% 3.54% 3.78% 3.69% Price/Earnings 3.38 7.56 10.29 9.08 Tangible Price/Book 0.94 1.28 1.33 1.18 Dividend Payout 18.38% 34.21% 96.84% 30.69% Return on Equity 29.64% 17.48% 12.55% 13.15% Return on Assets 3.29% 1.85% 1.41% 1.47% Stock Valuation P/B $51.17 $42.61 $37.51 $37.55 P/E $124.67 $67.99 $45.88 $46.23 Buyout Valuation P/B $66.57 $48.49 $55.58 $55.65

Assets, Loans, and Deposits are fairly flat. This is curious as other banks have seen an influx in Deposits as the monies from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are deposited. Unfortunately, NASB presents sparse commentary with its quarterly reports so I have no idea how many PPP loans they generated.

There was a nice increase in Tangible Book Value and other ratios look good. The P/B is now about 1.2 rather than the .94 in the Table so the bank is fully valued (overvalued in this environment) by that standard. And at a forward P/E of only 3.38 the bank would be selling at $124.67 using last year's average P/E of 10.77. But let's take a deep dive into the earnings. Table 2 presents the financials for the first three quarters.

Table 2: NASB 2020 Quarterly Financial Results

NASB (Thousands) 3rd 2nd 1st Provision for Loan Losses (PLL) $1,900 $750 $0 Net Interest Income $23,923 $22,382 $23,349 Noninterest Expense $34,223 $22,617 $23,332 Noninterest Income $66,584 $13,235 $19,630 Income Taxes $13,868 $3,125 $4,977 Net Income (Total) $40,516 $9,125 $14,670

I'll start with a basic Finance 101 equation:

Net Income (Total) = Net Interest Income - PLL + Noninterest Income - Noninterest Expense - Taxes

From my experience, albeit very limited, the Noninterest Expense is almost always greater than the Noninterest Income. I looked back at the other eleven banks I have discussed and all but one, Oregon Bancorp (OTCPK:ORBN), always had more noninterest expenses than income, and many times by a significant amount. Oregon's expense and income totals were roughly equal, some years one would be higher and then some years the other. And NASB saw higher expenses than income in 2016-2019.

I mention this because the Noninterest Income for NASB is significantly higher than its expense in 2020. Table 3 lists their Noninterest Income and Expense and is taken directly from their report, although I have put the data in an Excel Spreadsheet for ease of viewing:

Table 3: 2020 Noninterest Income and Expenses By Quarter

NASB (Thousands) 3rd 2nd 1st Other Income (Expense) Loan Servicing Fees Net $11 $89 $110 Impairment Loss on Mortgage Servicing $1,372 -$2,564 $542 Customer Service Fees $1,295 $902 $1,120 Provision for Loss on Real Estate -$14 -$126 -$124 Income (expense) on Real Estate -$83 $57 $115 Gain on Disposal of Securities $275 $43 $0 Gain on Loans Receivable Held for Sale $37,316 $18,757 $18,936 Other Income (Expense) Net $26,412 -$3,923 -$1,069 Total Other Income $66,584 $13,235 $19,630 General and Administrative Expense Compensation and Fringe Benefits $11,626 $9,480 $8,973 Commission Based Mortgage Banking Compensation $15,518 $6,871 $8,054 Premises and Equipment $1,919 $1,705 $1,556 Advertising and Business Promotion $1,856 $1,714 $1,735 FDIC Insurance Premiums $131 $214 $305 Other $3,173 $2,633 $2,709 Noninterest Expense $34,223 $22,617 $23,332

As shown in the Table, there was a huge jump in the Gain on Loans Receivable Held for Sale as well as Other Income Net. As I said before, there is little commentary in their quarterly report other than:

The increase in earnings for the current quarter was primarily attributable to increased mortgage banking activity.

I gleaned a few things regarding these categories from the 2019 Annual Report but not enough to discuss competently and I believe that is beyond the scope of the article anyway. Also note that compensation and commissions are up in the Expense categories, assumedly as a result of the Loans Receivable Sales.

So why does this matter? It doesn't as far as the bank goes because they apparently made a lot of money selling loans. That's very legitimate and it caused a huge earnings spike. But it does matter if you want to place a value on the bank. Can they continue doing this? They haven't in the past and very few banks do. What would they have made without this windfall? Table 4 looks at the earnings makeup of each quarter and of the last two full years.

Table 4: NASB Quarterly and Historical Earnings Makeup

NASB (Thousands) 3rd 2nd 1st 2019 2018 Noninterest Effect on EPS $4.38 -$1.27 -$0.50 -$3.16 -$4.43 Net Interest Income Effect on EPS $3.24 $3.03 $3.17 $11.20 $10.55 Loan Loss Provision Effect on EPS -$0.26 -$0.10 $0.00 -$0.24 -$0.36 Tax Effect on EPS -$1.88 -$0.42 -$0.67 -$1.95 -$1.83 Total EPS $5.48 $1.24 $1.99 $5.85 $3.94

From the Table, a full $4.38 of 3rd Quarter Earnings was generated by noninterest activities. It is also evident that this is the only quarter where the noninterest activities had a positive effect on earnings so I think it's valid to question if these gains can continue. But that doesn't mean earnings would have only been $1.10 without the noninterest gains as taxes would not have been as high. I would think a gain similar to the first quarter would have been in order. That would still have been a solid quarter and nine month timeframe, but then we would be talking about earnings of $2 and $5.25 rather than $5.48 and $8.70 for those periods. Would that have caused the share price to spike 30%? In my opinion it would not.

I want to iterate I find nothing to criticize with the bank. It has been a great performer and is extremely well managed. I just worry that the results based on Noninterest Income will be hard to duplicate so I suggest selling at this point to lock in gains, which are about 34% since I recommended it last May and 21% since I recommended it again in January of this year. I will remove it from my portfolio and assign a Neutral Rating on the stock. It is very possible I am missing a paradigm shift and this type of quarter may become commonplace, so I welcome any comments suggesting I am way off base and the reasons why.

I also have 300 shares in a personal account which I bought at $41 that I will sell 48 hours after publication of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NASB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will sell all my shares of NASB no earlier than 48 hours after publication of this article.