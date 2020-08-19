I do not believe the deal will be renegotiated at a lower price. SPG really does want out. If it goes to court, I think SPG will win.

With SPG officially trying to walk away as of June 10, new data and documents have come out that have changed my mind.

In February of this year, Taubman Centers (TCO) agreed to be acquired by Simon Property Group (SPG) in an all-cash transaction that valued TCO at $52.50 a share, a tremendous premium to the high $20's where they were trading prior to the announcement. Shares, of course, bounded up to that level with the announcement. Not long thereafter, the country was shut down in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. Mall owners and operators, which TCO and SPG both are, were particularly hard hit as their properties were completely shuttered for a couple months. In spite of the buyout price being locked in, TCO stock went down hard as a result of indiscriminate index selling accompanying the coronavirus-induced panic, and because people starting doubting whether or not the deal would go through. It was at this point in time that my research led me to believe that the deal would still go through and I became bullish about playing the arbitrage opportunity. After all, the merger contract included a specific provision that SPG could not back out of the deal due to the pandemic unless Taubman was disproportionately affected by it. With the data then available, I found nothing conclusive that could prove TCO was suffering more than others. You can read my thesis in detail: Simon Property Is Rethinking Its Merger With Taubman, But Taubman Has The Upper Hand. I bought both TCO preferreds and the common. Later, on June 10th, SPG officially announced that they were pulling out of the deal. Their justification for doing so is two-fold. First, they are arguing that TCO has in fact been affected more so than others in the retail real estate space and the pandemic is therefore legitimate as a Material Adverse Event that allows SPG to renege. Second, SPG contests that TCO has violated the "ordinary course" covenant included in the contract, which requires TCO to keep operating the business as best as possible as if the deal weren't a thing. SPG is accusing TCO of not doing enough to shore up their business in this wild environment. My intent with this article is to discuss whether or not SPG's claims and accusations have any merit, and what possible outcomes are. Bottom line up front: I have changed my mind about TCO having the upper hand. With quarterly results recently published by mall operators, it seems as though TCO is indeed being hurt the most. SPG is ready to take this to court, and I believe the risk/reward profile for investing in TCO shares is not at all appealing.

Quarterly Results

Everyone knew that results were going to be bad for malls. TCO's most direct peers are SPG of course along with Macerich (MAC). All three operate primarily class-A malls in (at least what used to be) prime locations. If it can be shown in the numbers that TCO is fairing worst of all, then, of course, SPG's claim makes sense. No fancy lawyer rhetoric needed, the numbers will speak for themselves. Following is a chart showing key metrics compared to the prior year's quarter for all three:

Revenue FFO NOI Re-leasing spread TCO -26.7% -62% -27% -9.2% SPG -24.3% -29.9% -10.7% -.4% MAC -21.7% -54.7% -25% **

*Data compiled by author

** The only data I could find for MAC re-leasing spreads is this line from the 10-Q: "Given the substantial decline in leasing volume during the second quarter of 2020, the Company does not believe that re-leasing spreads in the second quarter of 2020 are meaningful." I do not know if "not meaningful" means it was flat or if "not meaningful" means things were so crazy it doesn't mean much so we are not going to report it.

As you can see, TCO is being hit the hardest in every single metric. In the June 10th court document that SPG filed explaining their reasoning for pulling out of the deal, they provided some detail as to why TCO will be disproportionally impacted:

- Most of TCO's properties, 80% in fact, are indoor shopping malls which had to shut entirely, and which consumers are less inclined to return to vs. open air properties that have and can continue to operate on at least a limited basis even in a COVID world.

- By TCO's own admission, many of their properties are highly dependent on tourism. They signaled that as a strength before coronavirus slapped the travel industry: "Many of our malls are conveniently located near airports and ports of entry that welcome millions of tourists". With COVID-19, that strength is now a most definite weakness. One example given is that of the Dolphin Mall in Miami, where 70% of the historic foot traffic is from tourists. Having properties so reliant on tourism means that COVID-19 impacts TCO more than others.

- TCO properties have more high-end and upscale retailers than peers. In the midst of a recession, the ability of those retailers to thrive is called into question. More specifically, those high end retailers will have a tremendously reduced need for brick & mortar locations in the midst of this particular recession. Their high-end, well educated target market can easily pivot to online shopping.

- Taubman has very few grocery or big-box stores as anchor tenants, which are among the few types of stores that have actually seen improved sales from the pandemic.

Interesting that this June 10th filing preceded quarterly reports from the first full quarters worth of impact from COVID-19. SPG was sticking their neck out a little bit with these claims because if the quarters results had come in better than expected for TCO and better than SPG or MAC, their entire argument would have had all the air let out of it. They did their homework, and their prediction has proven right thus far.

Bankruptcies

The COVID-19 related shutdowns have accelerated an already blistering pace of bankruptcies among brick and mortar retailers. TCO was already dealing with the pre-pandemic bankruptcy of Forever 21, their third largest tenant by gross leasable area. Now they also have to stare down the barrel at the bankruptcy of Ascena Retail Group (ASNA), another major tenant. J. C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) and Neiman Marcus (NMG) have recently declared bankruptcy too, both of which served as anchors for many TCO properties. Both MAC and SPG have more diversity in their key tenant base, but TCO is highly concentrated with apparel. I think that will be a huge weakness going forward.

"Ordinary Course" Covenant

The second component of the SPG justification for walking away from the deal is that TCO failed to operate their business in the "ordinary course". As stated in the court filing:

.... Simon validly terminated (the merger agreement) because Taubman has breached the Agreement and irreparably damaged its business by failing to take required ordinary course steps to cut operating expenses and capital expenditures and prudently manage its financial resources to mitigate the profound effects of the pandemic.

This argument is weaker than the first, in my opinion, though it still has some merit. Taubman has actually taken a couple steps to cut expenses. They reduced planned CAPEX by 50%, about $100 million. They also reduced operating expenses by $10 million, but that isn't much. That represents only 4% of 2019's operating expense. They also haven't declared a dividend since the onset of the pandemic in the U.S. I think that SPG is saying that TCO didn't do enough, using themselves as the exemplar. More from the filing:

Simon, for example, made significant property operating expense reductions..... reluctantly furloughed or terminated more than half of its employees.... Simon's independent board directors suspended payment of their cash retainer fees.... CEO David Simon deferred payment of the entirety of his 2019 cash bonus, waived his 2020 base salary, and deferred his 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan equity award. Simon also reduced the base salaries of its executive officers by 25-30%.... But Taubman has taken no comparable measures. It has not announced any headcount or employee salary reductions (emphasis original).

It is pretty clear that TCO didn't do nearly as much as SPG to shore up their finances. But I imagine that in a court room, saying "they didn't do as much as we did" won't hold much water. It will be up to the lawyers to prove that they did or did not do enough on an absolute and objective basis, not comparative.

Re-negotiation Rumors

As I have followed various threads concerning all this drama, a prevalent talking point is people positing that SPG is just playing hardball and really just wants to negotiate the deal down to a better price. I believed that for a while. The market believes it too, as is evidenced by the fact that TCO stock is still trading WAY above where they were prior to the acquisition being announced, and certainly higher than where they would be trading in a COVID-19 world absent the buyout offer:

Data by YCharts

SPG stock has lost half of its value due to coronavirus impacts. Applied to TCO absent the proposed merger, TCO would be trading between $15-$20 right now. Hovering around $38 means all the market participants believe that the buyout will be renegotiated around that price. I don't think so. I don't think the deal will be renegotiated at all. I truly think that SPG wants nothing to do with TCO assets anymore. COVID-19 has changed the world. What used to be TCO strengths are now weaknesses. SPG is serious about walking away. This isn't just me musing. Check out some of the language, again from the court filing:

While Taubman's shopping centers are now beginning to reopen, they are emerging in a fundamentally changed environment. Taubman's properties are uniquely vulnerable to the post COVID-19 retail environment for a multitude of reasons: .... serious and irreparable damage to (TCO's) business....

.... the indoor malls that Taubman owns and operates are the last types of retail real estate properties that most consumers will want to visit on a long-term basis after COVID-19 (emphasis added).

.... the changes in consumer behavior driven by the pandemic will be both permanent and significant....

.... Taubman has far fewer retailers selling the types of essential goods that consumers are still buying in physical stores.....

.... Taubman now must spend significant amounts redeveloping its malls to secure new tenants to replace key anchors such as Neiman Marcus and J. C. Penney (which are both in bankruptcy), Sears, and other core tenants. A recent *Bank of America analysis isolated Taubman as the retail real estate investment trust most dependent on higher quality and specialty department stores, many of which are facing grave financial difficulty. Taubman will pay a high price for decisions of company management that ignore the financial effects of the pandemic. Taubman's failure to take timely actions means that its operations, its employees, and its other stakeholders will suffer far more in the future. Taubman's actions will ultimately jeopardize more jobs, harm its employees, and damage the company.... Simon required Taubman to promise to act in the ordinary course, and made that promise a condition of closing, precisely to avoid inheriting a company damaged by these types of actions.

*(I could not find a hyperlink to an original source website for this Bank of American analysis. In the court filing, the citation reads as follows: Bank of America securities, Retail REITs: Factoring BofA's Latest Forecast For a Deeper Recession w/ slower rebound, Apr. 7, 2020, at 2.)

Does this sound to you like a company interested in re-negotiating?

On June 23rd, the Michigan court handling the case issued an order telling both sides to participate in facilitative mediation. This means that they are to use a professional mediator and attempt to come to terms outside the court room. The period for that mediation was ordered to be completed by July 31. If the deal was going to be re-negotiated, I imagine we would have heard about it by now. The lack of news suggests this is going to trial. The period for mediation has passed.

Hired Guns

SPG has already hired an experienced lawyer for the trial, who has a history of helping companies get out of merger contracts. Lew Clayton gained some fame in the legal community after helping Fresenius (FMS) back out of their $4.8 billion buyout offer for Akorn(OTCPK:AKRXQ) back in 2018. That case had several similarities to the SPG/TCO situation. For example, Akorn's business started to severely deteriorate the month after the deal was signed, just like with TCO. Akorn accused Fresenius of "buyers remorse", just like TCO has accused Simon. Mr. Clayton had to assemble evidence to prove that a qualifying Material Adverse Event had indeed occurred that justified a deal break, just like he will have to do with TCO.

The case was referred to as a "landmark ruling", significant because Delaware judges have historically forced second guessing companies to proceed with their buyout offers. But after hearing the evidence Mr. Clayton and team had assembled, they allowed Fresenius to withdraw. Akorn even tried to appeal and the case went higher to the Delaware supreme court, but they upheld the lower court's decision. After news broke of the decision, Akorn stock dropped 54%.

Mr. Clayton has four decades worth of experience and plenty of accolades. He is the exact man that SPG wants in their corner for this showdown.

Conclusion

I implore readers to not make ANY decision about whether to sell TCO as a result of the contents of this article. I am not trying to convince anyone to take action. Rather, I want to share the information my research has uncovered and explain how my actions and choices have been affected by that information.

At very best, the odds for the outcome of all this looks like a coin toss to me. And that is being generous in favor of TCO in my opinion. Did a qualifying Material Adverse Event occur or not? Simon is sure doing a great job of proving that one did occur, and they have compelling data backing them up. A lot of it will come down to the personal views of the judge over the case.

From current trading levels around $38, the maximum upside is to $52.50, the original buyout offer price, a 38% gain. It can't go any higher than that. A likely downside scenario would be at least -50%. With the markets tendency to over-punish, it could be much worse. Even if there were a 50/50 chance of it going in favor of TCO, I don't like those odds based on the severity of the downside risk vs. the limited upside.

I have reversed course with Taubman. I sold all the common stock that I had purchased, and that at a 10% loss. I have yet to sell my preferred shares due to the good yield, the priority of the dividend, and as a potential hedge against the possibility of me being wrong. I will probably hold on to that preferred until third quarter earnings come out for class-A mall operators in October. If TCO again has the worst results among the three, I will very likely sell my preferred and almost certainly go short TCO. In that instance, where TCO operations continue to lag peers, it won't be hard for SPG to prove that a MAE has indeed occurred and the judge will approve them backing out of the deal. That will send TCO easily below $20, a great short opportunity. Fortunately for investors, the timing of earnings releases allows for action to be taken before the trial gets underway. Watch closely and act.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.