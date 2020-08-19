For these reasons, I expect to see further moves to the topside and this could result in a clear break of prior resistance levels before the end of 2020.

Recent rallies in precious metals have sent strong signals to the market and it has become obvious that investors are actively looking for some way to achieve stability in connection with generalized fiat currency exposure. Typically viewed as a commodity currency, the Canadian dollar has recorded gains for six consecutive weeks and this activity has helped the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA: FXC) rally by more than 10.9% since the middle of March 2020. Even though there are certain economic factors that could impact the region if better stability is not achieved in energy markets during the next few months, recent bullish trend activity in FXC could continue if we see regional growth figures rebound more quickly relative to counterparts in the United States and Europe. Ultimately, I expect to see further moves to the topside in the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and this could result in a clear break of prior resistance levels before the end of 2020.

Source: Author via Tradingview

As we can see below, these rallies were fueled by a tremendous reversal in net inflows and this reversal became most pronounced during the second half of June. Over the last three months, the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has seen net flows reverse out of negative territory and the fund now stands $14.62 million in the green for the period: Source: ETFdb

To put these fund flows into perspective, we should remember that bears have been in control for an extended period of time, as FXC has encountered net outflows during the last five-year period:

Source: ETFdb

Regional economic data reports seem to be supportive of the bullish trends we have seen over the last three months, as Canadian manufacturing sales for the month of June 2020 reached record levels with gains of 20.7% (against expectations of a 16.4% increase). If we can remember back, this figure nearly doubled the gains that were recorded during the month of June and these are supportive trends here which suggest sustained potential for continued strength in the region’s economic recovery prospects.

Source: Statistics Canada, Trading Economics

Positive surprises in the June manufacturing sales figures were helped as Canada’s reopening efforts allowed companies to resume operations after widespread COVID-19 shutdowns remained in place in April. More than 20 individual industries experienced an increase in manufacturing sales (with the motor vehicle sector leading the pack). If we exclude the sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts, the total manufacturing sales figure in Canada for the month of June is somewhat lower (at 10.3%) but the country’s manufacturing sector appears to be on a strong footing for stable growth next quarter.

Source: Statistics Canada, Trading Economics

Another aspect of Canada’s economy that has already shown evidence of a rebound can be found in the country’s consumer inflation readings. In June, the Consumer Price Index (NYSEARCA:CPI) for the Canadian region rose to 137.20 in June. This report marked a sizable increase from the May 2020 readings (at 136.10). This is one aspect of the economy could turn out to be particularly consequential if the Bank of Canada (BoC) happens to find difficulties in keeping interest rates near long-term lows.

It should be noted that BoC Governor Tiff Macklem has made comments suggesting that "interest rates will be low for a long time" but if we do find ourselves in a situation where the BoC is actually forced to raise interest rates sooner than expected, I think we could see the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust retest the September 2017 highs just below 81.50 (which is the price area that I am now viewing as a potential breakout zone for FXC).

Source: Author via Tradingview

Since the end of 2017, market trends in the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust have been bearish. FXC has traded sideways or downward for most of the period that followed and this activity culminated in the establishment of fresh lows (at 67.34) during March of 2020.

Of course, this coincides with the most volatile trading periods resulting from the initial COVID-19 pandemic, so it can certainly be argued that significant portions of this selling pressure were temporary in nature. If these moves did, in fact, come as the result of a knee-jerk reaction to new macroeconomic developments, it makes sense that an upward rebound could be in store for FXC as long as the region’s long-term growth story remains intact.

One potential disruption to this bullish outlook could become apparent if oil prices show further weaknesses based on limitations in global demand. However, this is looking unlikely at this stage and any bullish reversals from recent bear trends in energy markets could actually work in favor of long positions in FXC during the next few months. As a result, I expect to see further moves to the topside, and this could result in a clear break of prior resistance levels before the end of 2020.

