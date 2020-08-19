Introduction

Dollar General Corp. (DG) is one of those stocks that has been outperforming for years. With a 153% increase in the stock price over the past five years any investor would have been happy to own this company. Dollar General is the largest discount retailer by number of stores with 16,368 across the United States. The company focuses on providing customers with everyday household needs supplemented by general merchandise at low prices, usually $10 or less. Dollar General states its main priorities are such: profitable sales growth, capturing growth opportunities, enhancing low cost operation, & investing in people. These goals along with past financials have shown that the company has been performing well and achieving these goals but I will not be an investor right now as the valuation is too high.

Past 5 Years

Source: SEC 10-K's

Dollar General has seen very solid financial performance over the past five years. Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 6.38% while net income has grown a CAGR of 3.48%. The strong results are due to an increase in almost every year in foot traffic and the average sale per square foot of store space. The company is easily creating profitable growth.

As can be seen above same store sales have increased every year. While 2016 wasn't very strong the four other years are very good. Looking at the average sale per square foot shows a similar pattern of growth with increases in all but one year. Together what this means is that Dollar General's existing stores are getting increased foot traffic while selling items at higher retail prices. Over the past five years the average sales per square foot have increased by a rate of 1% a year. On top of this the company is continuously opening new stores by about 5.5% a year. What I love about this all together is that same store sales are year to year comparisons, so it seems that even these new stores are performing well. With all of this taken together Dollar General is successfully capturing growth opportunities.

But has Dollar General been able to control and maintain low costs? Looking at the gross margin chart the quick answer would be yes. The cost of goods sold has been less as a percent of revenue over the past five years. This is great to see as the percent of each type of product sold has marginally changed with consumables at 78% of sales, 12% seasonal, 6% home products, & 4% apparel. That being said the operating margins have trended the exact opposite way. This is due to a 7.22% growth rate per year in SG&A costs resulting in SG&A expense as a percent of sale increasing close to a percentage point. Overall, the reduction in costs of goods sold have outweighed the increase in SG&A costs resulting in a higher net margin. In the end Dollar General has been doing a good job maintaining and enhancing low cost operations.

Q1 2020

With many retail locations being forced to shutdown due to the pandemic Dollar General was classified as an essential business allowing stores to remain open. Because so many stores were closed, and Dollar General was not, sales increased an amazing 27.56% in comparison to FY 2019 Q1 due to strong demand. This is on the back of same stores sales growth of 21.7% and an average sales per square foot of $249! Operating profit increased 69.22% with operating margins at 10.26% due in part to fewer employees in store. Net income for the quarter came in at $650.45 Million or $2.56 per share and grew a whopping 68.94%.

Financial Health

Look toward the balance sheet the company has a current ratio of 1.44x and a quick ratio of 0.60x, very solid liquidity when considering the inventory turnover ratio of 4.39x. The debt to equity is 2.45x, which is really not too bad when considering the amount of growth in new stores. On top of that Dollar General has an average 10 year ROA of 9.94% and ROIC of 14.36%, showing the company's ability to make profitable moves.

Valuation

At a current price per share of $198 Dollar General is selling at a P/E of 29.82x FY 2019 EPS. Now FY 2020 EPS will definitely be significantly higher with the results of Q1. Looking at some estimates for FY 2020 EPS and adding in the difference of actual Q1 results we get an estimated EPS of $7.64 and a forward P/E 25.62x. With a book value per share and a net tangible assets per share of $28.43 and $76.13 the business is trading at 6.96x and 2.60x, respectively. The PEG using a conservative growth rate of 8% comes in at 3.7x. Taking this all together Dollar General seem to be a bit too overvalued. Usually the P/E is somewhat justified by the growth rate but as a long term holder I like to be conservative with the rate I apply. Therefore, with the business selling at a 3.7x PEG and way over book value I believe it to be overvalued.

Conclusion

Everyone has seen a Dollar General on the corner of a road in your town and many more will with store openings abound. The company has performed well over the last five years with solid revenue and net income growth. The goals set out by the company have easily been met over the last five years, with profitable growth, captured growth opportunities, and enhancing low cost operations. While Dollar General's operations have been pristine the company is overvalued at a 29.82x P/E and a 3.7x PEG. Because of the valuation I will not be an investor in this company right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.