Two popular cloud computing ETFs are the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) and the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD). Although these ETFs track different indices, they both aim to capture above-average returns by investing in a concentrated portfolio of cloud computing companies.

CLOU vs WCLD Comparison

The Global X ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.68% and holds $1.02B in assets, while the WisdomTree ETF holds $600M in assets and charges a lower fee of 0.45%. Both ETFs are highly liquid, although only CLOU has options contracts available for trading. The ETFs have both put up mid-double digit gains year to date, but at the end of the day, WCLD just edges out CLOU as the superior investment for most people in my opinion.

Comparing Holdings

CLOU is more concentrated with just 37 holdings compared to 53 for WCLD. Both ETFs invest over 90% of total assets in the Software and IT Services sector. CLOU holds a few Residential & Commercial REITs and some Diversified Retail holdings that relate to the data center and hardware companies. WCLD holds Healthcare Equipment & Supplies and some Telecommunications Services companies.

CLOU vs. WCLD Comparison

As for individual holdings, the top 10 holdings in CLOU make up a whopping 47.62% of the fund, while the top 10 holdings of WCLD make up a more modest 30.86% of the fund. Both ETFs hold Zoom (ZM), Zscaler (ZS), Twilio (TWLO), and Shopify (SHOP) in the top 10. The main differentiating holdings between these two ETFs in the top 10 holdings are Fastly (FSLY), DocuSign (DOCU), Coupa Software (COUP), and Xero Limited (OTCPK:XROLF).

Investors should also note that WCLD contains only US-based companies. CLOU, on the other hand, includes international holdings from a range of different countries.

CLOU Overview

Comparing Performance

Comparing the recent past performance of the two funds shows that WCLD has outperformed on all time frames. Neither ETF has been around all that long, so one's ability to examine past performance is somewhat hindered, but WCLD has, in the past, clearly outperformed CLOU on an absolute percentage return basis. WCLD contains more holdings than CLOU and has still managed to outperform, meaning that CLOU's more concentrated approach isn't quite hitting the mark.

CLOU vs. WCLD Comparison

Both funds are up respectable mid-double digits year to date though, so CLOU has still performed well and has not by any means been a poor investment. WCLD's outperformance is substantial at a 58% return year-to-date, which is nearly a 50% increase compared to CLOU's 40% return.

Winner: WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF: WCLD

Both these ETFs are close and both are solid investments in my opinion, but at the end of the day, WCLD comes out on top for me due to its lower fees and stronger historical performance. This doesn't necessarily mean this ETF will continue to outperform, so keep that in mind. CLOU is more liquid and has options available, so for some investors, this could be the superior ETF, but for those looking for one of these two ETFs to buy and hold with exposure to cloud computing, WCLD would be my choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.