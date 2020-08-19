NPTN may need to double revenue in the absence of Huawei to break even, which could take a long time causing the stock to struggle.

NPTN is counting on Huawei to stick around, but that may be too optimistic for several reasons.

NPTN believes that Huawei will order less going forward and that the impact will be muted because other customers will compensate.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN) released its Q2 report in August and the headline numbers were strong. For instance, revenue jumped 26% YoY. Net income and gross margins also improved considerably. It would not have been unreasonable to expect the stock to respond well to such numbers. But the opposite happened. The company sold off in the aftermath of the earnings release. Why will be covered next.

Q2 2020 quarterly report

Q2 revenue increased by 6% QoQ and 26% YoY to $103.2M. Non-GAAP net income and EPS were $8.68M and $0.16 respectively, a turnaround from the losses a year ago. Gross margin improved by 760 basis points YoY to 33.2%. It's fair to say that Q2 was a productive quarter for the company.

(Non-GAAP) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $103.17M $97.40M $81.69M 6% 26% Net income (loss) $8.68M $9.06M ($1.22M) - - EPS $0.16 $0.17 ($0.03) - - Gross margin 33.2% 31.2% 25.6% - - (GAAP) Revenue $103.17M $97.40M $81.69M 6% 26% Net income (loss) $5.73M $6.31M ($7.33M) - - EPS $0.11 $0.12 ($0.16) - - Gross margin 32.5% 30.5% 19.2% - -

(Non-GAAP) Q3 2019 Q3 2020 (guidance) YoY (midpoint) Revenue $92.4M $97-105M 9.3% EPS $0.11 $0.03-0.13 - Gross margin 29.0% 30-34% - (GAAP) Revenue $92.4M $97-105M 9.3% EPS $0.05 ($0.03) - $0.07 - Gross margin 28.4% 29-33% -

The forecast for Q3 sees revenue at $97-105M, an increase of 9.3% at the midpoint. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.03-0.13. But despite all of this, the stock sold off in response to the earnings report. So why has this happened in spite of all the gains made by NeoPhotonics? The reason can be found in the Q2 earnings call.

Q2 2020 earnings call

NeoPhotonics had more upbeat news to report on when it provided further details in the Q2 earnings call. The company reported not only that its second-tier customers grew by 35% sequentially, but that this is expected to continue. From the Q2 earnings call:

"In the second quarter, excluding our top two customers, our next eight customers combined grew a total of 35% sequentially. We expect this trend to continue. We anticipate that we will have additional industry leaders become 10% customers during the second half of 2020, based on our existing customer orders and delivery commitments for 400 gigabit and above products."

So far so good. Where things went off the rails was when the topic of Huawei came up. Not only because there will be less revenue from Huawei going forward, but also the reason why.

"Huawei and their affiliate HiSilicon have been building strategic inventory. We believe this action is now complete and future orders will better reflect end-customer demand."

There have been some doubts surrounding Huawei as expressed in a previous article. It's been argued that the strong gains NeoPhotonics has made were due to Huawei increasing its inventories and that real demand is significantly weaker than the headline numbers suggest. It now appears that Huawei will stop stockpiling. Future orders will be based on actual end-user demand.

Huawei happens to be NeoPhotonics' number one customer with about 52% of revenue. In comparison, the next four combine for a total of 30%. Since Huawei makes up such a big portion of revenue, the potential impact on NeoPhotonics could be far-reaching depending on how exactly it plays out.

NeoPhotonics does not believe that Huawei will stop placing orders. Nor will it draw down on existing inventories. Huawei will simply purchase less. The company will place orders that are more in line with where they used to be prior to Huawei being sanctioned by the U.S. government. Huawei's share could potentially fall from more than half of revenue to high thirties to forty percent.

"So, the trade tensions are putting Huawei in a somewhat unique position, and they have built up a strategic inventory and we do expect that they will continue to be purchasing products that are based on their market demand and run rate. As opposed to working down their strategic inventory, that would change if there was a highly favorable change in the trade tensions. But as it is, we do expect to have a smaller revenue base from Huawei as a result, because over the last year, we have had a larger than normal Huawei percent of revenue as they were accumulating a strategic inventory. Historically, over multiple years, looking back about five years, Huawei has been in the range of high 30-s to 40% of revenue, but in the last year, it's been more like 50%. So that's how we expect it to play out."

The table below shows how the quarterly numbers at NeoPhotonics have progressed in recent quarters. Ever since the second quarter of 2019, there's been a significant improvement in almost every aspect. It's worth pointing out that Huawei was sanctioned in May 2019 by the U.S. government, which matches the timeline seen below.

(Non-GAAP) Revenue Gross margin Net income EPS Q2 2020 $103.17M 33.2% $8.68M $0.16 Q1 2020 $97.40M 31.2% $9.06M $0.17 Q4 2019 $103.36M 30.9% $5.26M $0.10 Q3 2019 $92.39M 29.0% $5.40M $0.11 Q2 2019 $81.69M 25.6% ($1.22M) ($0.03) Q1 2019 $79.36M 22.4% ($14.0M) ($0.19)

The sanctioning of Huawei and its response in the form of inventory building seems to have greatly benefited the company. But if there's to be no more inventory building from Huawei, the windfall could start to fade. The company could start to more closely resemble the one it used to be prior to the sanctions on Huawei, a company that was much worse off.

NeoPhotonics is optimistic it can deal with changes

NeoPhotonics is confident it can compensate for the Huawei loss. It expects other customers to pick up the slack.

"As our next group of customers ramp their respective systems for 400 gigabit and above applications, we believe the strength of deployments from these customers will offset potential revenue impact from Huawei's inventory adjustments."

NPTN thinks it's possible that other companies could pick up market share from Huawei as a result of trade sanctions. It points out that if this were to happen, it will not lose out because it supplies them as well.

"So, to the extent that there are market share shifts, things may have a little bit of a delay period, for example. But ultimately if Huawei's share decreases in the international market, we would expect to be a beneficiary of their – whoever is gaining the market share from Huawei, we would expect to be supplying to them as well."

However, NeoPhotonics also acknowledges that it's not possible to make accurate forecasts as to how things will play out in the long run.

" And all of these factors are – they're identified, but they're not fully quantified. And so what we're seeing is continued demand, continued strength in terms of volume. However, our forward visibility is limited to what we actually know and our ability to speculate on what might happen, we don't have that ability."

NeoPhotonics leaves open the possibility that it could encounter unforeseen headwinds due to Huawei making changes to how it operates.

Investor takeaways

The latest quarterly report from NeoPhotonics would have been almost perfect if not for the issue with Huawei. While there had been warnings before about Huawei as expressed in a previous article, the recent price action indicates that many were still caught by surprise when NeoPhotonics announced that Huawei would reduce orders from this point on. As a result, Huawei could drop from over 50% of revenue to as low as the high thirties.

The Huawei revelations completely overshadowed everything else NeoPhotonics had to say, including the strong YoY gains in revenue and net income. It made many realize that one of the unintended consequences of the Huawei sanctions was that it made NPTN look better than it was in reality. The perception is that NPTN could revert back to the company it used to be not so long ago. A company that at times struggled with staying out of the red.

NPTN tried to mitigate the fallout by stating that the loss from Huawei can be compensated. The company referenced its other customers that are growing and believes that they could pick up the slack. However, Huawei makes up for a bigger proportion of revenue than everyone else combined. It means that even small changes on the part of Huawei can have great repercussions for NPTN.

While other customers may have posted strong growth numbers in Q2, it's not clear as to how long this will last. The spike could be temporary due to the impact of COVID-19. Earlier in the year when COVID-19 had yet to make its presence known, the four biggest customers after Huawei showed zero growth.

NeoPhotonics also does not seem to believe that Huawei may be preparing the groundwork to eventually sever ties with it. If this were to happen, the company would have to make up for much greater losses than it anticipates. Instead, the company believes that Huawei will only bring its purchasing levels down to where they used to be prior to U.S. sanctions. The company does not account for having to replace Huawei completely.

But this ignores the fact that there's a real need on the part of Huawei to source as little as possible from U.S. suppliers due to all the potential problems that doing so brings along. It's known that Huawei is busy developing replacements for parts it used to get from U.S. suppliers.

For instance, Huawei has conducted trials of an 800G optical transport network solution, which incorporates its own 800G tunable ultra-high-speed optical module. At the very least, this points to Huawei having the desire, if not the capability, to deploy high-speed networks that don't rely on U.S. parts. It's hard to see how a move towards vertical integration on the part of Huawei will not include parts from NeoPhotonics.

I am neutral on NeoPhotonics. The company may be underestimating the full impact of Huawei. It expects only a limited impact when it could be far greater. The U.S. government is making sanctions on Huawei more stringent all the time. It's possible NPTN may not be allowed to do any business with Huawei at some point. NPTN seems to be counting on Huawei to stick around, but that's not a given.

If Huawei decides the time has come to go in another direction for whatever reason, NeoPhotonics may have to more than double its revenue just to break even. Even if it succeeds in doing so, it's going to take a substantial amount of time. In the meantime, NeoPhotonics is likely to see its top and bottom lines shrink. The opposite of what used to happen when headline numbers and the stock itself got a boost from Huawei stocking up on inventories. The stock is unlikely to do well under such conditions.

