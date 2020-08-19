In a time when people are stuck in the homes for weeks on end at times, we may never get this chance again to complete the home upgrades we have been putting off for years. I believe this is the main reason we are seeing the incredible rally out of Home Depot (HD) that we are currently witnessing. The company crushed Q2 earnings, showing that its sales numbers continue to increase drastically. The question remains how long will it last. Home Depot has a very solid dividend if that is what you are after, but the company is overvalued at current levels and may be due for a correction. I would not chase the stock here.

How Were The Earnings?

Home Depot absolutely crushed earnings on Tuesday morning, sending the stock up 4%. This move also pushed the total return since the bottom in March over 100%. Some of the highlights from the call included:

EPS of $4.02, a beat by $0.34.

Revenue grew 23.4% year over year to $28.05 billion, crushing expectations by $3.41 billion.

The comparable sales for the U.S. stores were up 25%

All of the above were big wins for the company. However, the company noted that these trends should not be extrapolated for future quarters. This feeds into the title of the article as the company saw some big-time increases in big-ticket items such as appliances and patio furniture. This was out of the ordinary, but really helped boost the numbers for Q2. I think that they could be sandbagging a bit here, as we are still faced with a global pandemic that doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. More on that in a bit.

The company has also seen a surge in online orders. There was a 100% increase in the quarter in online sales, and more than 60% of those sales the customer picked up their order at a store. This holds the trend we have seen across retail stores in multiple industries. Home Depot being able to duplicate this has been crucial to their success throughout the pandemic.

What's Driving The Stock To These Levels?

One of the first things I looked at when Home Depot started to run was its competitors. Arguably, their closest competitor in Lowe's (LOW) has actually outperformed Home Depot off the low in March. This means the industry is getting a boost, which proves that what is happening to Home Depot isn't an individual event.

Branching off the earnings, Home Depot saw the number of customer transactions up 12.3% to 511.5M. In my opinion, this is mostly due to so many people stuck at home over the past few months. At home, projects are extremely hot right now. Whether it's decks, redoing the floor, kitchen, bathroom, etc. I have made multiple trips to both Home Depot and Lowe's because of "upgrades" to my place, and I know I am not alone based on the earnings we are seeing out of the industry.

How long will this spending surge last? I am not sure. As long as COVID-19 is impacting our lives, and people continue to use what was "vacation" money and put it into their homes, Home Depot will continue to profit and grow over time.

How Is The Dividend?

One of the major perks to owning Home Depot shares is the dividend. While the yield of 2.1% is not over the top, it is nice and consistent. The dividend has also increased every single year since 2008, and this isn't about to stop as the company continues to thrive.

The payout ratio is currently sitting at 57%, which is extremely healthy. There is absolutely zero cause for concern when it comes to the dividend. The only way there is a serious threat to the dividend is if we see an economic collapse that lasts longer than a few months and also hampers their customer base from having the money to purchase their products. But even if that does happen, looking back to 2007-2009, the dividend was held as is from 2007 through 2008, and then increased slightly in 2009.

What Does The Price Say?

When big-name companies that don't usually double in a matter of months, do double, I like to look at a couple of things. The first being what's driving it as described earlier, and the second being how long the last double took. Looking below, we can see that Home Depot doubled from late 2017 to early 2020 (roughly 2.5 years), and the double before that, started in early 2013.

What I am getting at is this quick of a double is unheard of, which is odd for such a well-established company that works in the sector that Home Depot does. As mentioned, this power move has been followed by competitors, so it appears the entire industry has just gotten a boost due to COVID-19.

I think most investors will tell you this current pace is unsustainable. Even taking a look at valuation, there is no question the company is currently overvalued. This is a stock that typically trades near its valuation. Even taking a look at seeking alphas Quant rating, we can see that this stock has a very low grade when it comes to Value (D).

Let me be clear, I am by no means about to go short on this company, as the trend is always your friend, but I would not be buying the stock this deep into the current trend.

Looking for where I see the stock moving to in the short term, I see two options. Looking below, we can see that there is great historical support along the 50-day moving average. Either the stock needs to trade sideways for some time allowing it to catch up, or the stock price needs to fall back to meet the moving average to provide a better entry point.

I believe the more likely option is to see a minimal pull back to around $255 and then some consolidation as the moving average and valuations catch up a bit. This has been a phenomenal run, and my hat goes off to anyone who has caught it, but I would not be a buyer at these levels.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like about Home Depot right now and the momentum behind the stock. I just feel it is too late in the rally to be taking a long position as there may be a better entry point not too far in the future. But I am not willing to take a short position to back that thesis up, given how well the stock continues to rally and the general trend. This could always change, but I will continue to sit on the sidelines for now. If you are a confident shareholder, you can continue to enjoy your very stable dividend while the stock rides out this wave. Taking profits is never a bad thing, and now may be the time to take that into consideration if you have been long for a while. I would not recommend chasing the stock at these levels. Stay safe out there!!

