COMEX Paper Trading Is Restraining Gold And Silver's Advance

We cover our usual daily and weekly view on the COMEX futures trading data for gold and silver.
The data clearly shows paper shorts hammering gold and silver down simultaneously. The amount of shorting dwarfs logical need for typical hedge risk (miners, manufacturers, other prominent users).
A time analysis of types of gold on COMEX (eligible vs. registered) shows that there is very little gold put against futures positions as a percentage of the whole stored.
It is clear from looking at the data that most of the big gold has been taken off the market, and ongoing liquidity is a major concern for when the next major financial panic occurs.
We dive deeper into trading data to show you why the paper shorts are having an effect on the trading price of gold and silver. Despite this, the battle for physical delivery is slowly winning over the short positions.
The most important part of today's video is the time analysis of physical gold on the market. We show that available gold to be had is getting razor thin, despite the "apparent" liquidity that COMEX inventory data represents.
The futures market is for the big boys, and they are warring back and forth to get the last remaining stockpiles of gold bars. If you are a retail investor, you may not have very long to secure yours as every available ounce is being stored away by the big players.
Additional disclosure: I own physical gold and silver .