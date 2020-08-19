COMEX Paper Trading Is Restraining Gold And Silver's Advance

Summary

We cover our usual daily and weekly view on the COMEX futures trading data for gold and silver.

The data clearly shows paper shorts hammering gold and silver down simultaneously. The amount of shorting dwarfs logical need for typical hedge risk (miners, manufacturers, other prominent users).

A time analysis of types of gold on COMEX (eligible vs. registered) shows that there is very little gold put against futures positions as a percentage of the whole stored.

It is clear from looking at the data that most of the big gold has been taken off the market, and ongoing liquidity is a major concern for when the next major financial panic occurs.