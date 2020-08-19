This is a follow-up to my original article on Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT). In that article, you can find an overview of where the company was and how the stock price appreciated over 300% as of this writing. The pop in financial performance is directly related to their PPE offerings. Revenue and bookings soared as customers clamored for PPE. The question remains the same: Will this revenue outperformance last? Let's open the earnings package and see what is in there.

Quick Overview

Looking at the opening bullet points is like a Michael Bay movie that is over-exaggerated with bombs blasting, robots flinging around in slow motion, or turtles driving down an expressway (that scene was filmed in my hometown, but the movie was too boring for me even to get to that part). The following headlines are straight from the press release:

Net sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $25.5 million, compared to $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, up 123.4% year-over-year. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $6.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, up 475% on a per share basis.

That is impressive growth on both the top and bottom line. What is kind of lost here is the unit economics. The gross margins have just exploded as Lloyd Hoffman explained:

Alpha Pro Tech delivered another exceptional quarter with triple-digit organic revenue growth, a 123% increase compared to the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin was nearly 50%, which is above our historical average, due to a shift in product mix towards more personal protective equipment (PPE) and extremely strong cash flow. As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, demand for our N-95 face masks and other PPE remains strong and shows no indications of slowing as we move into the second half of 2020.

Overall, APT had a strong quarter as expected in this environment. In the previous earnings package, management talked about supply and production constraints. This area is a key focus to see how adept management is controlling and maximizing profits in a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Constraints

This has been a boring, sleepy company up to this year. All of the sudden, they are rocked with orders, and there was insufficient supply and capacity to fulfill the orders. From January 1st through August 1st, the Company had booked $6MM in orders for N-95 masks, and only $12MM has been fulfilled. This trend continued in this quarter, but it appears to have been abated. Per the press release (emphasis added by author):

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company brought all available phase 1 N-95 production lines into service and secured raw materials to support the fulfillment of anticipated 2020 orders. In the second quarter, one of the raw materials did have availability constraints; however; the Company has now added additional supply sources, which the Company expects to remove any further bottlenecks and allow full production capacity of phase 1 in the latter part of the third quarter of 2020. Based on increased production capacity and current order demand, the Company expects N-95 face mask sales in the third quarter of 2020 to be significantly higher than the second quarter. The Company continues to expect the phase 2 expansion of additional N-95 face mask manufacturing lines to be initially operational by the latter part of the third quarter of 2020. Once phase 2 is operational, the Company will further ramp up production throughout the remainder of 2020 and expects that for fiscal 2021 the production capacity for the N-95 face mask will be over $100 million.

This is great news for investors that capacity looks to be corrected. I am still hesitant that phase 2 should be ready to go in the latter part of the 3rd quarter. This could mean that more orders are pushed into FY21 or customers may bail and find another supplier.

Disposable garments also faced supply constraints. Due to the temporary shutdown in their India JV, inventory levels were negatively impacted. The facility reopened in June and is ramping up. Restocking of inventory could take some time, and management had a cautious cadence, as expected.

Bookings

In the 1Q20 press release, it was noted that the total orders for N-95 masks were $47MM, with a portion being pushed into FY21, and $13MM in face shields. Now, the booked orders through August 1st is $66MM, of which $43MM is expected to be fulfilled this year and the remaining amount in FY21. The 1Q20 press release did not specifically state how much of the orders would be pushed into FY21. This provides support for modeling revenues, and now investors know that revenue will not drop to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2021. The Company fulfilled $6MM of face shields in 1H20 and stated that the 2H20 should exceed 1H20. No more information was given, and there was not a conference call. The Company could really help itself out if it provided clearer guidance to investors. There could be a good story to be told.

Profitability

I wanted to show the % of revenue to demonstrate the unit economics of the increase in demand for PPE. Margins are approaching 50%. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment accounted for 66% of revenue, and it has to carry very strong margins. Even though there were production and supply constraints and additional costs needed to support growth, management has done a fair job of pushing incremental revenue down the income statement. I would expect margins to expand significant if the product constraints are rectified, and if the infrastructure is ready to support the growth.

Outlook

The stock price has declined significantly since my last article. I understand that the press release was not all roses, but it did have some charm to it. I think the major concern is execution and getting the products in the hands of their customers. Below is a projection over two scenarios. The optimistic scenario expects the N-95 masks and face shields to mostly be on target for FY20 with improving margins. The conservative case ratchets down the optimism and assumes continued production constraints persist a tad longer.

I based the target stock price based on the trailing PE which has declined significantly YTD as seen below. After the initial pop in March, it has steadily declined.

Based on the current P/E, the stock price based on the optimistic case is $30 per share and $23 per share for the conservative case. The conservative case utilizes a lower PE due to the EPS being lower than the optimistic case.

Conclusion

The revenue and bottom line numbers were solid, but there was a lot left on the table due to supply and production issues. Investors could view this as management being unprepared and have slapped the valuation lower. Management provided a glimpse into what FY21 could look like on the revenue side. However, the information provided is limited, and coupled with production issues, the valuation has declined. Despite these changes, margins have expanded immensely and should continue if all the ducks are in a row. It is difficult to put a multiple on this company due to the lack of stability in order fulfillment. Q3 will be important to see if these issues are in the past. I wish management would speak out more and provide more information. This would be helpful for investors and perhaps set a base. Right now, I am watching this one from the sidelines.

