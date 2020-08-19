KKR, “barbarians” from the book Barbarians at the Gate, have a chance for a major loot as they managed to take advantage of the multi-year low in the share price.

KKR disclosed a 5.2% stake in ProSiebenSat.1 as per May 2020 because they consider the company undervalued. By June 2020 they increased the stake to around 6.6%.

"Recognize that ultimate success comes from opportunistic, bold moves which, by definition, cannot be planned." - Bryan Burrough, Barbarians at the Gate, The fall of RJR Nabisco

ProSiebenSat.1, the diversifying broadcaster with the declining share price

In the past, I've occasionally owned ProSiebenSat.1 (OTCPK:PBSFF) stock for the juicy dividends, the strong position in Germany and other German speaking markets and the attractive valuation. I'd also sell my shares, though, when the price was temporarily elevated, because the changing media landscape in Europe makes the stock risky as a long-term hold. Advertising euros increasingly find their way to other media companies than the traditional broadcasters.

When KKR disclosed having taken a stake in ProSiebenSat.1 once more, it was a trigger for me to see if it would make sense to buy some shares again. I came to the conclusion that it was best to avoid the stock for now.

ProSiebenSat.1 is a broadcaster from origin. It's key broadcasting activities are for the German speaking population in Europe, which is living in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In 2019, it had total revenues of 4,135 million euro in 2019, up from 4,009 million euro in 2018.

ProSiebenSat.1 has adopted a diversification strategy to monetize digital trends and become less dependent on the classic in-line advertising in TV broadcasting. In 2019, the broadcaster succeeded in getting more than half, 52% of advertising revenue, from other sources than TV.

The three segments that ProSiebenSat.1 currently distinguishes are 1) Entertainment, which contains the broadcasting activities, 2) Content Production and Global Sales, which deals with production and sales of program formats and 3) Commerce, which diversifies the business with ventures in dating, e-commerce and other sources of revenue

The key challenge is that core advertising revenues in the Entertainment segment are under heavy pressure. In 2019, these have declined by around 5% from 2,626 million euro to 2,518 million euro. ProSiebenSat.1 is replacing this by developing other sources of revenue, which are more cost intensive and therefore have a negative effect on margins. In 2019, total revenues rose by 126 million euro in comparison with 2018, but the operating costs rose by more than double that amount, 270 million euro, in the same period. The diversification apparently comes at a cost.

The Q2 2020 earnings report from July confirms that the ad revenue decline is accelerating and that the company is not reducing operating costs. ProSiebenSat.1 disclosed that revenues declined over 20% in H1 2020 in comparison with the same period of 2019. The operating costs over the same period, however, remained on exactly the same level in comparison with the same period in 2019. This means that the decline in revenue resulted in a large bottom line decline.

The revenue challenges have an effect on the share price as well. ProSiebenSat.1 stock has steadily dropped in value over the last five years. In 2016, it was at 50 euro levels and in Q2 2020 it has traded well below 10 euro. In March 2020, a couple of weeks before KKR disclosed their stake, it dipped below 6 euro per share to reach a 52 week low. From the moment that KKR disclosed having taken a stake, the shares have traded around 10 euro until the time that this article was written in August 2020.

The return of KKR to undervalued(?) ProSiebenSat.1

KKR and Permira took ProSiebenSat.1 private in 2006 and exited it again in 2014. Together, they held a controlling stake in the broadcaster over the entire duration of the financial crisis. The investment was under water for most of this period. Finally, in 2014 they managed to exit in a profitable manner after all.

Earlier this year, in May 2020, KKR disclosed a stake of 5,2% in PSM once more. By mid June, KKR had increased this stake to 6.6%. According to the press release, they viewed the initial 5.2% stake as a financial investment. This remark is important because it negates the rumors about the intention to buy out ProSiebenSat.1 in collaboration with Mediaset, which would mean KKR had taken a strategic stake.

There are two other companies with sizable stakes in ProSiebenSat.1: Mediaset (OTC:MDIEF), owned by the Sylvio Berlusconi family, that has approximately a 25% stake and Czech Media Invest, owned by Daniel Krethinsky, that holds a 10% stake.

The key question that this article is addressing is if KKRs view that ProSiebenSat.1 is currently undervalued has any merit and if it makes sense for retail investors to buy the shares now. The way of assessing this is by looking at the current company valuation and compare that to the historical valuation and the valuation of similar companies in Europe. In addition, a number of catalysts that may drive the share price higher are discussed. If there's a clear catalyst it may be a good time to buy the stock.

Valuation of ProsiebenSat.1

At the time of writing, beginning of August 2020, the ProSiebenSat.1 shares trade at around 10 euro. Over the last few years the share price has steadily dropped from a high of 50 euro in 2015 with a recent low of below 6 euro/share. The total number of common shares has remained 233 million since 2015, so the decline in the share price is representative for the decline in market value of the company. The P/E ratio with a share price of around 10 euro is just over 7, but the low point for the PE ratio in March 2020 was around 5, when the shares price was below 6 Euro.

The European peers of ProSiebenSat.1 are companies like Atresmedia, iTV, M6, Mediaset Espana, Modern Times Group, RTL Group and TF1. This peer group of European broadcasters is actually listed on the ProSiebenSat.1 website for benchmarking purposes. If we compare the PE ratios of this peer group to the ProSiebenSat.1 valuation it is clear that there are cheaper broadcasters in Europe. Considering a July 6 snapshot of PE ratios, Atresmedia is the cheapest of the peer group, Modern Times Group the most expensive and ProSiebenSat.1 is in the middle together with M6 and TF1

The statement by KKR that ProSiebenSat.1 is undervalued only holds true when looking at the historical share price of the company itself. It doesn't hold true when looking at the peer group. In addition, one must assume that the ad revenue will recover for the valuation to increase again.

Other considerations: ProSiebenSat.1 balance sheet and dividends

ProSiebenSat.1's debt situation is conservative and doesn't pose any risks. The leverage ratio stood at 2.6 at the end of 2019 and has temporarily risen to 3.6 due to the pandemic. There's plenty of liquidity in the company to cover any maturities in the short term and the company should have a good chance of refinancing at attractive rates if needed. There's 600 million euro of debt due for repayment in 2021, which is easily covered by the liquidity and the next sizable chunk is only due in 2025. ProSiebenSat.1 has suspended the year-end 2019 dividend to conserve cash and also tapped its revolver to add to its cash on hand.

Share price catalysts or the lack thereof

M&A activity in the European media sector can drive share prices higher due to premiums offered in the takeover bids and due to the synergies when combining entities. Chances that ProSiebenSat.1 will be a takeover target in the near future are small. Mediaset, now owner of 25% of ProSiebenSat.1, has publicly stated that a bid for a controlling stake is currently not happening due to a political backlash that a takeover may provoke. The relationship between Merkel, the German chancellor and Berlusconi, the Mediaset owner and form Italian prime minister, has had its difficulties in the past. There was an incident where Berlusconi made Merkel wait for him to finish a phone call, when she was formally receiving him at a NATO summit. Next to that, Italy is currently getting financial pandemic aid from Germany and other Northern European countries. Having said that, Mediaset has made it clear that they think more consolidation is needed in the European media sector and they've already taken steps accordingly. One example from 2019 is the merger of Mediaset Italy with its Spanish sister company Mediaset Spain into a Berlusconi controlled Media for Europe Holding in the Netherlands. A takeover bid for ProSiebenSat.1 by Mediaset may drive ProSiebenSat.1 stock higher, but it's impossible for retail investors to tell if any takeover will happen and by when.

A second reason why the share price and the valuation may go up is the recovery of ad spending once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The hit on the ad revenues in 2020 is temporary and the share price may recover once ProSiebenSat.1 can report growing ad revenues again and show reasonable operating expenses as well.

Finally, the recovery of the European financial markets is not as quick as in the US. A further recovery in Europe may add to rising share prices for the broadcasters as well.

Risks

The risk for the main source of revenue is advertising budget allocation to social media or other non-TV advertising channels and general ad spend decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to some sources, the overall ad spending is expected to decline by 7% in 2020 in Germany for all types of advertising. The spending on TV ads specifically can decline by as much as 20%. This would mean that ProSiebenSat.1 would experience a heavy blow to its top line for the entire year 2020.

A second major risk is the loss of market share in the general media consumption. This risk is applicable to all the European broadcasters. The media consumption in Europe, like in the US, is changing due to the growth of over-the-top streaming services. ProSiebenSat.1 is joining the streaming wars with its own streaming service Joyn, but it remains to be seen how the media consumption will evolve in year to come.

Conclusion and Investor Takeaway

KKR has taken a stake in ProSiebenSat.1 once more when the share price was at a multiyear low. It may very well be that they will be successful with this investment as they saw an opportunity and jumped on it. As the quote from "Barbarians at the gate" said: KKR is making a "bold, opportunistic move" with the 6.6% stake in a challenged company and may already be in the green. In addition, they can benefit from any further consolidation developments in the European media sector. Mediaset may make a move for ProSiebenSat.1 after all and drive the share price higher.

It's not so easy to make a convincing case for retail investors to invest in ProSiebenSat.1 at this point in time. 2020 will be a tough year due to the declining ad revenues and it remains to be seen to what extend this can turn around. In addition, as the dividend is currently suspended there's no paycheck while waiting for things to turn around.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIOSF, ATVDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

