Famously, the fortunes made in the California gold rush of 1849 did not include many miners. Instead, the large consistent profits were made by those who sold them picks and shovels, boots and blue jeans. GrowGeneration's (NASDAQ:GRWG) bet is that, in the gold rush of the US cannabis industry, they can make their fortune by selling the picks and shovels, or rather the hydroponic gardening supplies used to grow indoor marijuana. The bet seems to be paying off, and GrowGeneration is a buy.

MRQ results

Second quarter results, reported August 13, were stellar. (Call transcript here.) Revenue was $43.5M, up 32% QoQ and 123% YoY. The revenue increase is coming from all parts of the company: Store operations were up 49%. More of the growth comes from the parts of the company that differentiate it from its local and regional-based competition. GRWG has a dedicated commercial division, serving $50K+ customers. This division added 167 accounts, now serves over 700, and was up 149%. GRWG is also developing an online channel, which gets a facelift in September that should integrate all the stores nationwide. Business from this channel increased 149% YoY.

The huge increase in revenue indicates two things. First is the tremendous growth in the cannabis industry, which is the main customer base of GRWG. Second, GRWG is already dominating its niche, but is differentiating its product in ways that will make it increasingly hard to compete with. A slick online interface, delivering just-in-time from a nationwide chain of stores, with dedicated service for high-volume customers, will be difficult to replicate. The dynamic is becoming Home Depot (NYSE:HD) vs. the local hardware store. In other words, GRWG is digging a deep moat around a booming market.

All of this revenue growth combined with reasonably disciplined cost control to drop some money to the bottom line, yielding EBITDA of $4.6M and net income of $2.6M, up from $1.7M and $1.1M a year previously. Guidance for the 2020 year was raised to $170-175M of revenue, $17-18M of EBITDA, and $7-8M of net income pretax, so maybe about $5-6M post-tax. The company even offered 2021 guidance of $245-265M in revenue, although, as the CEO admitted on the call, 2021 is a long way off.

The numbers, although fantastic, are not the most important result of the quarter. Rather, the business model has been proven: here is a cannabis-adjacent company that can both grow and make money. Those are not terribly common, and GRWG has definitively joined the thin ranks of investable companies for cannabis investors. Those investors noticed: in the two days after reporting, the stock leapt 50%, and it has kept increasing sharply this week.

Growth plans

GrowGeneration intends to embark on a rapid growth phase. Currently, they operate 28 stores in 10 states, although they can ship anywhere in the US. (The transcript says "all 52 states," which I have a follow-up question about.) They intend to expand that, over the next year, to 50 stores in at least 15 states. This rapid expansion drives the large increase in expected 2021 revenue.

My one area of concern about the company is how they will fund their growth. The company recently raised $48M (gross) by offering 8.6M shares of stock. That was a 23% dilution of shareholders. I'm not sure why they made this choice, since they carry virtually no debt. Here's hoping that future growth can be funded without further dilution. No comments on the call addressed this issue.

Valuation

In spite of the sharp rise in price since reporting, GRWG remains reasonably valued against its revenues. Its forward EV/S multiple sits at 4.9. I think the best comparisons for GRWG are other profitable, high-growth cannabis companies. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) compares at 5.2, Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) at 6, Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) at 7, and Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) at 9.4.

Based on these comparisons, GRWG could double based solely on multiple expansion, and it won't have to rely solely on multiple expansion since revenue growth should continue. Since the company joined the Russell 3000 at the end of June, institutional investors may begin to take notice.

Risks

Some risks are obvious. The US is still being stalked by the coronavirus, millions are about to lose huge amounts of income, and somehow, the stock market is nearly at an all-time high. Maybe the market as a whole will crash, or maybe the real economy will filter through to the cannabis industry at some point, and the market will notice.

Also, obvious is the risk that the company could simply fail to execute well, or the growth plan might not pan out for some reason. I regard this as a fairly low-probability event once we discount the first set of "real economy" risks.

Finally, there is the risk of crippling dilution in funding growth. That is actually my most significant concern at the moment.

Conclusion

GrowGeneration has climbed very fast in the last five days, but it remains a buy. The market for their product is strong, they are pulling away from (or acquiring) their competition, and the stock remains reasonably valued. I could wish they made some different choices around financing, but on the whole, investors will do well at today's prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.