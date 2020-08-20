The Market Tends To Overreact To Negative ESG News

Motivated by the societal benefits that are achieved when socially responsible firms have access to cheaper capital, there has been substantial growth in the incorporation of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues into investment decisions. Across the period 2014-2018, the total value of responsible investment assets in the United States grew at a compound rate of 16 percent per annum to reach $12 trillion and about 26 percent of investable assets.

Bei Cui and Paul Docherty contribute to the ESG literature with their March 2020 paper "Stock Price Overreaction to ESG Controversies." They investigated the possible downside of the trend toward ESG investing by examining how this approach might affect market efficiency. They hypothesized that with ESG now a highly salient aspect of an investor’s information set, given cognitive limitations, investors might devote substantial resources to examining ESG characteristics to the detriment of other firm fundamentals - ESG investors might overweight information related to social performance relative to a firm’s financial fundamentals, potentially resulting in the market becoming less efficient. In support, they cited research showing evidence of inflows (outflows) to funds that have good (poor) fund-level social responsibility ratings. This relationship is likely to encourage institutional investors to focus on the ESG characteristics of stocks and pay less attention to fundamentals - consistent with evidence that shows institutional investment constraints can affect stock prices.

The authors began by noting that the literature demonstrates that stocks that have higher ESG ratings have lower crash risk and are less likely to hoard bad information. Since crash risk is priced, lower average returns of socially responsible mutual funds documented by many studies within the literature may be associated with investor aversion to crash risk. They also noted that the research shows that the stock market reacts to ESG news in an asymmetric manner; there is a significant negative reaction to the bad ESG news but little reaction to the good news. The relationship is likely to encourage institutional investors to focus on the ESG characteristics of stocks and pay less attention to fundamentals. They examined ESG news that was released between 2000 and 2018. The news about ESG events was obtained from RavenPack. The following is a summary of their findings.

Consistent with salience theory, an overemphasis on ESG results in the market overreacting to news about ESG controversies - there was a negative announcement effect when news about ESG controversies was released, but these returns mean-reverted over the subsequent 90 days. Across all firms, at the 1 percent confidence level, there was a cumulative abnormal return over the 20-day event window (-10 to 10) of -0.773 percent around bad news, while the average abnormal return of -0.004 percent around good news was insignificant. The overreaction was more pronounced within smaller firms and stocks that were held by more transient investors before the announcement. The price reaction to ESG news events was more pronounced for firms with a higher institutional holding before the news release, and there was a statistically significant decrease in institutional holdings following the release of bad ESG news compared with the equivalent change following good news. Indicating the potential leakage of information, there was a clear increase in abnormal trading volume for bad ESG news announcements and only a small increase in abnormal trading volume when there were good ESG news announcements.

The authors concluded: “Contrarian investors are likely able to profit from the unpopular strategy of buying stocks after bad ESG news is released.”

