The funny thing about free cash flow is that it is important until it's not. Ring Energy (REI) has now reported free cash flow for three quarters (as management has more than once stated). Yet, all three quarters have witnessed a negative stock price reaction. It is becoming more apparent that free cash flow has little, if any, determination in the value determination of an investment.

On the fundamentals side, management can easily choose to have or not have free cash flow. It is one of the easiest measures to manipulate. All management has to do is choose to grow fast enough, and that usually sops up any free cash flow. Many growing companies have no free cash flow.

What is instead far more important is the ability of a stock to generate cash flow so that eventually there will be a dividend and appreciation that is a suitable return for Mr. Market. Many very healthy growth companies seek to grow the markets served. Lately, Mr. Market attempts to treat such growth as criminal except for a few tech companies (like Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA)) that may never show consistent free cash flow. Similarly, many very unhealthy companies like California Resources Corp. (OTCPK:CRCQQ) and Unit Corp. (UNT) have been free cash flow positive all the way to filing for reorganization.

Along the way, there have been comparisons of a growing company with negative free cash flow to a company that grows slowly or does not grow at all but generates free cash flow. Even though the reason may be obvious for the difference, the unfavorable comparison seems to persist.

Currently

With little to no activity in the oil patch, literally dozens of companies are generating free cash flow. Ring Energy has indicated that at times, the company could shut down all production and live off the value of the hedging programs because the oil price went that low.

The latest guidance appears to indicate that there will be no drilling for the rest of the fiscal year. Therefore, free cash flow for the whole year is assured, as well as debt repayments to deleverage.

The second quarter reported the expected lower of cost or market impairment charges. Unexpectedly, oil rallied enough to reverse some of the first-quarter gains. So, other income became a little distorted due to unsettled derivative losses. Another consideration was the shut-in of production until prices improved.

Lost in the discussion are a couple of major points. First of all, the debt limits will contract with the decline in oil prices. How much of a contraction depends upon the conservative management of the revolving credit line in the past. Those managements that "maxed out" the ability of banks to lend at the time received some very significant debt contractions.

Ring Energy management was clearly nothing close to that strategy. This company had a debt-free balance sheet until the purchase of the Northwest Shelf assets incurred significant long-term debt. Additional debt was needed to offset the period of time when repairs and maintenance were cut to a minimum during the sales process and, possibly, before the sales process.

Now, at some point, a long-term coronavirus (halting) recovery could affect the whole industry equally. But we still appear to be far away from that situation. Management will probably try to increase liquidity as much as possible in the current situation. Then the company is ideally situated to begin drilling and expand production when minimal profitability goals are met.

During the conference call, management mentioned that the credit line will decline with the sale of some leases. The current market for any sales is less than ideal. Still, management has at least received some additional money for a closing extension. Management will then use any cash flow to further decrease the credit line. Drilling or well completions may not begin in earnest until the next fiscal year.

There will be some confusion in the market over the effects of the well shut-ins. First of all, those well shut-ins do not "hurt" this type of well. Secondly, pressure builds so that production of wells that get returned to production often far exceeds pre-production levels for a time. Last but not least, the decline of corporate production is a mixture of wells at various ages and the ability of management to reduce that decline through profitable reworks.

Production maintenance capital is a function of the growth speed. The greater the effect of new wells on production growth (or the faster the production growth), the higher the maintenance capital needs to be the following year. In short, the growth management picks for the fiscal year 2021 will affect the level of capital needed to maintain that production in 2022.

Well Profitability

Well profitability is a good, solid, competitive moat. This company has some extremely significant advantages here that are rarely addressed by Mr. Market.

(Source: Ring Energy June 2020 Investor Presentation)

The key to the value of the Northwest Shelf asset is shown above. For that purchase price, management gained a far greater number of Tier 1 assets than all the rest of the acreage put together. That is rather fascinating when one considers that the purchase price was a small fraction of the amount spent on all the other acreage.

This does not account for the fact that the purchase doubled production at the time (very roughly) and came with some infrastructure as well. Much was made of the necessary costs expended due to deferred maintenance. But it is now very clear that the purchase was a bargain even with those additional costs.

The low breakeven cost of those wells is a big reason that Ring Energy will be resuming growth before much of the rest of the industry. The breakeven cost of each well, as shown above, is extremely low for the industry. Therefore, the company could be "back to normal" when the WTI price stabilizes in the low-$40 range. That would mean that the "wellhead price" received, which is lower, would provide an acceptable profit.

Interestingly, the company includes the location cost in the breakeven of the wells. That location cost is a sunk cost and, therefore, not relevant to the "drill or not drill" decision. However, it is an extremely important potential profitability decision when compared to others in the industry that paid up to $3,000,000 per potential drilling location and now are impairing that purchase price because each drilling location is now worth a fraction of that previous price.

Many managements are well aware that Mr. Market often does not consider the effects of impairments to the roaring profitability reported in future years. Oftentimes, it is left to the investor to determine the average reported profitability that includes those years of large impairment charges. This is important to investors, as managements often play the game of large write-offs from conservative considerations with a follow-up of considerably more lenient profit reporting in succeeding years. This practice can affect the appreciation potential of the stock once the market "wises up" to periodic management overpayments for acquisitions.

Other Wells

The remaining locations have decent profitability as well.

(Source: Ring Energy June 2020 Investor Presentation)

Investors can note that Ring Energy is a conventional producer. That makes for very cheap wells compared to many competitors. Also note that the flow rates at the beginning are lower. But the rate of return overall remains excellent. Management can miss the projection by a mile and still report adequate profitability.

Furthermore, if management comes up with another "Northwest Shelf"-type acquisition, an investor can just bet that the banks are going to listen despite the current amount of liquidity available.

Cash flow is a little on the low side for the debt load because management never really had a good chance to take advantage of the profitability shown above before the OPEC price war and the coronavirus demand destruction. But the profitability shown above means that cash flow can grow very quickly (also important in lending considerations) even at lower oil prices than shown on the slide.

The Future

Ring Energy is pretty much operationally idle for the rest of the fiscal year. Most likely the drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) will be completed first before drilling begins in earnest. However, the low well costs shown above should lead to a very early recovery and a resilience of operations seldom seen in this industry.

There are different breakevens for investors to look at. The breakevens shown above clearly have the ability to lower the corporate breakeven once operations begin in earnest.

Even though the liquidity levels currently do not suggest it, the profitability of the wells implies that management should be able to finance a similar purchase of a Northwest Shelf, should one present itself. The profitability of these wells and the fact that they are a conventional business are long-term moats in a very competitive industry.

Management has built and successfully sold a company before. Therefore, this could be considered a decent, if somewhat speculative, holding at current prices. I would consider holding until management sells the company at their price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.