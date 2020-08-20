Greenwood Investors 2Q 2020 Letter

Summary

GreenWood Investors is a mostly-long, deep value investment firm focused on areas of extreme pessimism, structural inefficiencies and low competition.

It’s been a decade since the start of GreenWood and the portfolio conditions are nearly the polar opposite as those I faced in 2010;

We dissect the Covid-19 impacts on our exposures and performance, and discuss each class of companies. The indirect beneficiaries to the pandemic are by far our largest exposure and, we believe, will drive performance in the next few quarters.