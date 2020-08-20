Natural Gas Market: Market's EOS Storage Expectations Are Excessively Bullish

We anticipate to see a build of 49 bcf, which is 7 bcf smaller than a year ago but 5 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 3,381 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending August 14.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending August 14), the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) jumped by 22.0% w-o-w (from 84 to 102). We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 8.8% above last year's level and as much as 19.7% above the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending August 21), the weather conditions have cooled down quite substantially across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will drop by 12.2% w-o-w (from 102 to 90). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 76 bcf/d and 79 bcf/d. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should remain above the norm (+8.9%) but drop below last year's level (-5.3%).

Next week

Next week (ending August 28), the weather conditions are expected to warm up again. The number of CDDs is currently projected to increase by 12.3% w-o-w (from 90 to 101). Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should rise by as much as 31% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will remain positive and will expand to +29.3% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain above the norm (on average) - see the chart below.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

However, there is a major disagreement between the models in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 69.6 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 71.9 bcf/d over the same period. Projected TDDs remain above the norm (+13.0%) as well as above last year's level (+5.2%). The latest extended-range ECMWF model was bearish vs. previous update (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 89.2 bcf/d (adjusted for probability). Consumption (7-day average) is projected to decrease by -2.2% over the next 7 days (from 79.9 bcf/d today to 78.2 bcf/d on August 26). Daily natural gas consumption is projected to reach a near-term peak on August 25.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Latest dry gas production estimate (for contiguous United States): 87.3 bcf/d. Pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) are down sharply this morning, but are likely to be revised higher later today. Yesterday's pipeline nominations were revised higher.

-9.1 bcf/d from an all-time high;

-0.1 bcf/d from a 3-week low;

-0.9 bcf/d from Tuesday's results.

We currently expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 87.85 bcf/d over the next three months (August-September-October). Annual growth rate is projected to be negative.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 49 bcf (in line with the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 7 bcf smaller than a year ago but 5 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 112 bcf by September 18.

Our EOiS storage index is 72 bcf above market expectations and remains above 4,000 bcf. At the same time, EOwS storage index is at 1,465 bcf (165 bcf above market expectations, but 348 bcf below 5-year average).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

