Adrian Littlewood - CEO

Phil Neutze - CFO

Andy Bowley - Forsyth Barr

Owen Birrell - Goldman Sachs

Rob Koh - Morgan Stanley

Wade Gardiner - Craig Investment Partners

Marcus Cleary - UBS

Adam Fleck - Morningstar

Suraj Nebhani - Citigroup

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Adrian Littlewood, Chief Executive Officer of Auckland Airport. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.

Adrian Littlewood

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the FY'20 financial results. I'm joined by Phil Neutze, our Chief Financial Officer.

Usually we are accused of, if I say politely, predictable results year-over-year. I think this is very clearly and as expected a year like no other, one we have had to dramatically deal with the impact of COVID-19, and we have been on the front of that queue. It was only a few months ago at our interim results, where we were seeing the first signs of COVID-19 coming through, and we were I guess optimistic at that stage it was going to look more like SARS, but I think, you know, as we will now know it's been nothing like that, and a really dramatic impact on international aviation. So, our results reflect that, and you'll see that flow through some of the numbers here and some of the highlights in these results, in some ways, [ex] [ph] a matter of record of what's happened in the past year, the outlook and we will come to that later. It's difficult to see, but we'll touch on that in a bit more detail.

So I'm going to refer to the presentation that you have in front of you, and Phil and I will walk through various pages as we stick on to it. So, turning to page four, and this is just slightly for our benefit to remind ourselves how far things have changed in the past year, but it has been an incredible year, and to use that we won warn Rugby cliché game in two halves. First-half of the year, we were firing in all cylinders, huge infrastructure program underway, big investment program, we've built a big team, getting after our program, new flights, new routes, you know, very positive outlook on what was happening, and then that all changed February, March this year, and our focus shifted to getting people home safely, adjusting to the new COVID environment, empty terminals, and then trying to work on recovery. So, it's been a quite stack year in terms of the change in difference across it, in a simple one page, this gives you a sense of how dramatically different that has been across the year.

So, looking at page five, the results at a glance, obviously directly affected by the change in passenger numbers, and it's starkly shown, and the passenger movement number they're down almost 27% in the year to 15.5%, obviously, that directly flow through given the nature of our business to revenue down 23%, operating earnings down over 50% in the period, and that's obviously affected by write-off some payments, terminations, contracts, and other redundancies, we've had to work through, and underlying profit down 31 and a bit in the year. So, dramatic impact on our business, obviously reflecting our focus and the reliance we have on international tourism, which has always provided a good reliable position over time.

Flicking through to six and just looking at how that's affected the lines of business again, this shows across aeronautical retail and transport that impact flowing through. Obviously, the bright sign here is obviously property, which is a normal year is about 10% of our business for a couple of months, this year was 100% of our income almost, that's continue to go well, and with the portfolio value now reaching over $2 billion it's continued to be a shining light, and otherwise very difficult year. Hotels have performed well relatively, and it's obviously been supported by some of the ministry health contracts we've had in place, and our investment in Queenstown has similarly been affected by the slowdown. They were like us getting a bit of a bounce from July, but it's been a big impact for them as well, and they've had to adjust their business respectively.

Just turning to that in terms of what we've seen just as a small sort of venue, page seven just shows you since 1995 passenger volumes across each of the years, and also a reminder of those global events that we've seen and how resilient passenger numbers have been, it's always been something we've referred to, but we've never seen anything, it's globally synchronized as COVID-19, and how that's impacted our business. So, yes, dramatic change in passenger volumes in the year, and we've also called out the month of a month numbers because we are going to look closely at each month, and each month will give us a sense of recovery, and it was really pleasing to see June and July bouncing back and getting to 60% volume over prior period, was great, and it was really critical for tourism, but obviously with the level three lockdown in Auckland that's changing that again and we're back to skeleton operation, we're probably -- we were running at about 15,000 domestic passengers a day in level three, we're now probably down about 600 to 800 a day in domestic, and internationals remaining about 95% down to where it was. So, very unusual times, and the tough thing has been the impact it's had on staff, and team says we've had to let people go, bring them back and then again dial back down. We're trying to position for recovery when that happens. So, dramatic period of change, one we haven't seen before.

So, we now dig into a bit more detail on the numbers, so, Phil if I can turn to you.

Phil Neutze

Thanks, Adrian. So yes, what a year, it seemed to be plain sailing during the first-half of the financial year and also after the summer holidays, and then our world turned on its head. Before I provide some more color on the FY'20 financial results, I want to make a special call out to my finance team and to our auditors Deloitte, we've never had such a complicated set of financial statements to prepare, and apologies to all those analysts who are pouring over it, it's a bit noisy this year. We put in some very long hours by my team and also the auditors to get us here today. So, thank you all.

So turning now to slide nine, as expected, COVID-19 hit us in the pocket in Q4 of FY'20, full-year revenue was down by just a smidgen under 25% on FY'19. Expenses are up strongly for the year with the number of COVID-19 related one-offs, and more on that shortly, and we had some material investment property gains and PP&E fixed asset losses impacting the P&L below the EBITDAFI line. There was a small impairment to the carrying value of our equity in the Novotel hotel, and taxation expense fell like a rock in FY'20, and that was mainly to large deferred tax liability reversal following reinstatement of depreciation, deductions for buildings, for tax purposes.

Turning now to slide 10, retail income was well down in FY'20, in fact it fell significantly more than the circa 27% reduction in passenger numbers for the year, and this was because of us moving practically all retail license holders off-MAG and onto concession revenue share arrangements. Retail rate abatements totaled just over $60 million in FY'20, and to complicate things there was another circa $15 million offset to rental income after we impaired around three years with an early recognized future retail revenue increases. Now, they were obliged to be recognized under IFRS 16, but we now won't actually receive that income, so it has been reversed. Investment property income on the other hand held up well in the FY'20, despite some low single-digit millions of abatements provided some tenants, and the small rental income increase was mainly due to properties coming online this year, as well as those coming online partway through last year.

On to slide 11, as well Auckland Airport management worked very hard to reduce operating costs from March almost this year in response to COVID-19 the fruits of our labor were more than offset by a range of one-off costs in FY'20. Naturally, we took our mark-to-marketing expenditure, while the border is closed. Marketing doesn't deliver much results there until we get passengers flying, and we reduced consultancy expenditures significantly in the final quarter of FY'20, but these savings were dwarfed by capital expenditure write-offs, impairments in contract termination costs as we cancelled or suspended well over $2 billion of infrastructure projects that were underway. We've also provided for nearly 10 times our usual levels of expected credit losses at $7.3 million, as some of our airlines and tenants struggle or reluctant to pay the bills.

Looking now at slide 12, so this slide attempts to normalize our second-half operating expenditure by reversing out nearly $130 million of COVID-19 related costs incurred in the final quarter of FY'20, and after reversing out these costs, non-COVID impacted OpEx was down by nearly 12% in the second-half versus PCP, and you can roughly double it for an annual run rate at that time, but we have locked in additional savings so far this new financial year, and we're on track to hit our circa to 35% OpEx reduction target for FY'21 until July domestic expense and nets resulted in us reopening some profitable domestic-related commercial activities, but even with the planned reopening of Pier B to separate low-risk and high-risk international picks, we expect to land comfortably within $10 million of that original, highly austere OpEx target.

So I'm looking at the balance sheet now on slide 13, you can see several $100 million hit incurred to PP&E valuation in FY'20, and that was despite just under $400 million of CapEx in the year, and as you'll read in the financial statements, we booked nearly a $650 million downwards revaluation to property, plant, and equipment in FY'020, and just over $45 million of that adversely impacted the income statement. So, this is dominated by the reduction in land values under the retail areas of our terminals, as well as our car parking land, and that was into a softer passenger revenue outlook because of COVID-19. However, because of the $1.2 billion equity rise completed May and April this year, the book value of equity still increased by around $600 million versus PCP. That was reflected mainly in the $700 million plus increase in cash held at year-end.

So, I'll hand back to Adrian now to provide more operational and strategic count.

Adrian Littlewood

Thanks, Phil. So, look, the following pages just again slightly record what happened in the year, but also I guess give some signals to recovery when it happens. So, look obviously on the aeronautical side, we saw some continued new announcements and some really key ones that we've been working on for some time. If I think about, obviously the Vancouver service, and also Dallas, New Zealand had announced New York. So those long haul destinations were really looking very positive at that stage, and really, I think we'll at some stage return, that's good to see that those were viable, and just a reminder that our network pre-COVID both domestically and internationally was very positive and strong. So, load factors were sort of mid-80s, and as a guide of overall performance of those routes that's probably a good guide to the profitability of the airlines operating on those routes side. So, I think that tells us what our network can look like at sort of a full level, and we are still working hard on new opportunities. So, that's a clue for the future.

Obviously, across operations, we continue to do new work to invest in new systems and obviously in the infrastructure program, really significant program underway across airfields with the Northern stands, and taxiways work, the arrivals project was an enabling, construction project was signed and works underway, we've done the Alliance contract in enabling works for the domestic Jet Hub, and critically, we had secured the consensus and done the concept design work for the three-kilometer Northern runway, so really critical and long-term projects that we had underway and had to suspend.

The next page on 16 really, again in a similar flavor on transport, we kicked off the northern road network to improve accessibility to terminal, and that continues and sort of a modified scope currently is one of a key project to continue with. Park & Ride South, another parking project still obviously returning, so those final ones have all gone on hold, but property again, as I said earlier, had continued to go well and we still maintained in a winning new deals with Hellman, DHL, Interwaste, adding significantly to our portfolio, and obviously the we're continuing on a really significant project for Foodstuffs NZ office in DC, which is near completion.

So, that was the positive sort of perspective of where we're at, but obviously, impact of COVID hit on page 17, and against it's sort of well-known, so I won't dwell on this too hard, but obviously, you can see the numbers dramatic impact on passenger volumes across international domestic passenger volumes, and obviously, the aircraft movements in that period, and it flowed through as I said earlier right through to all the passenger-connected parts of our business, and it really caused us to adopt the respond recover and accelerate mode. So, we quickly moved into response mode, and it has really laid out our strategy and plan for the next couple of years about how we deal with this.

So, on page 18 is part of our Phase 1 response. As Phil said, we immediately sort of implemented all in the operating procedures required to support repatriation, the new cleaning and hygiene protocols, working with the government and Ministry of Health on the new processes. As Phil said, we supported the tenants and the retailers through allowing them to keep operations alive, and adjust as well, and we have received real and direct sincere thanks from the retailer's for the support we've provided through that. Phil and the team did a stunning job on dealing with the liquidity and cash flow issues through the equity raise through the negotiation with the debt holders both domestically and offshore, and as you probably know, its biggest equity market raised in New Zealand history of $1.2 billion, all done under level four lockdown remotely in over zoom. So, that was a superior fit and really has built the capacity of their business to really see through a range of risk recovery scenarios, but all the way through, we've been trying to make sure that we take care of our people, we put them in a safe position, we support them through what has been a really challenging time, and I have to pay credit to our team, here they have dealt under very trying circumstances, not only saying goodbye to the colleagues, but dealing with very unusual circumstances with information flying daily, sometimes hourly, we were just in crisis, and they've done a stunning job. So, I wanted to sort of pay my thanks to all of them.

Now I'm just going to turn to page 19 and ask Phil just to talk a little bit more about the work we did to sort of shore up the business and allow us to see through a range recovery scenarios from a funding point of view, so Phil.

Phil Neutze

Thanks Adrian. So, we're on slide 19 now, and I'll give a quick overview of the capital restructuring that we completed over April-May this year. I assure you that was an awful lot going on during that time, but the key actions that we completed included extending all bank maturities to beyond 31st of December 2021, so they were spread out over calendar, '22 and '23. We obtained waivers to any debt covenant breaches between 30 of June 2020 and 31st of December 2021, we suspended dividends while the waivers are in place and raised, as Adrian mentioned, $1.2 billion of new equity.

So, if you look at the table to the top right of the slide, it shows that our credit metrics are still in pretty good shape. Actually, the service faces debt covenants, and the A minus credit rating targets, but these will weaken over the next one or two years. Nevertheless, we are very confident in the future for aviation info Auckland airport, and we are very well-positioned to move fast with the international passenger recovery gets underway.

So, back now to Adrian.

Adrian Littlewood

Thanks, Phil. All right, so that was Phase 1 response, and we have entered Phase 2, page 20, and some of this will be familiar to people on this call. Look, I mean we've wasted no days in terms of our action, and this sort of goes to the critical time in terms of not only taking care of the things we're accountable for, but trying to play our part to help the country to figure it out, we can with our airline partners and other airports in New Zealand and across Australia. So, obviously as Phil mentioned, we reduced back and adjusted the shape of our operations business to match a new reality, but as Phil said, we are also very remindful to ensure that we can respond quickly to recovery. So, naturally as you know, our business has leveraged on both the up and the downside. So, it hits hard when things go dramatically down like it has, but equally, if recovery does come on like we serve on domestic, that is incredibly important, and can possibly sort of flow through our business. So we need to be ready for that, and we are.

We obviously worked very hard on helping the government to think about what does the future say for border process look like and some of the work we did on the Trans-Tasman bubble, which involved, our colleagues here in New Zealand, officials in New Zealand, also the same in Australia organizing the different airports and aviation organizations in Australia and officials in Australia. I think was a great example of how I think the private sector can work with government to help our country to figure out how to live with COVID-19 into the future, and it's really provided the foundation for the government's work that they have to do and diplomats and officials need to do to think about what a safe reopening looks like. Obviously, that's a decision for the government, but I'm really proud again of the fact that guys put in there to really move that along as a concept.

Obviously looking at heat until our recovery, we are going to have to be very careful about how we deploy capital and where we put that money to work in treating every dollar on its merits and so we'll look across our core infrastructure, and we will need to put that work in and we're doing that on roading, on our field system, on airfield and runway work as well as investing in our commercial property where demand justifies that the quality or the opportunity is justified and we will continue to support our tenants and partners, managing through and sort of resetting into COVID. So, as I said, domestic was a positive sort of glimmer of hope, but clearly, we have some uncertainty ahead of us, and recovery will look a bit choppy both domestically and internationally.

So just tuning a bit more detail to the infrastructure piece on page 21, look at, I mean key here is our master plan, still remains robust and strong. We had it well underway with the eight anchor projects in real meaningful work. I think that at least four of them were sort of in the ground or enabling or underway. We had the alliance, as I said earlier, confirmed and signed only in February, and then sort of really tough to put that on ice. So, a great deal of work on there in the strategy around flexible stable affordable and resilient still remains, and I think that will give us a chance to just retest and receive and, but we don't want to, again lose any time in terms of recalibrating that plan. There's no question that the capacity we were adding would see us getting way ahead of where the demand is right now, but equally, we want to be well positioned for recovery when that happens. So we are going through prices, just retesting the plan just to look at that and say, and our view is fundamental. It still looks right, but there will be some areas we need to look at it again and if I say taxiways and stands and runway, those are clear examples where the demand for those that capacity will stretch out into the future. So re-sequencing that might be breaking that apart into separate stages, it's something that makes more sense.

Secondly, if I look at the international arrivals terminal project we had underway and designed and enabling weeks underway again, we need to look at the design and tune to their project to say, is it still right in terms of the inbound border processes that we had designed for, given our new potential requirements around inbound health security, and how can we use our total infrastructure lands on our new site to serve them. So I think it's important to just retest them and important that we signal though that the priority for us in terms of the retest of the plan is focusing on domestic terminal and how do we provide the right provision for new capacity for domestic for the future.

On to page 22, look, we are also thinking about where we can take advantage of what we do have in terms of focus. Obviously, property is one of those areas and we have a very high-quality property portfolio land available for development of industrial sector continues to be very, very strong at the moment in which I think we are a market leader in terms of the projects and portfolio we built there. Also trying to use the advantage of the things we've invested in for years, and last thing with this great acceleration to take advantage of what we do here and obviously this one when the future, but taking the investment online click and collect the marketing, automation tools we've built. The loyalty schemes, we've established the customer relationships, we have to say how can we turn that into something useful, if we've got a domestic buyers? So, we build a click-and-collect online tool, using the last couple of months' time to build it in our online with opening a physical click-and-collect point on domestic terminal. So we can sell tax paid and other services, assuming a convenience or other requirements in the domestic terminal.

So, and we came to keep testing that angle to say, "Well what other things can we do, if we've got an audience to serve in the domestic market while international recovers and what can we do with that?" But I think we have Phase 3 and then looking to the heat of the future, we are along business, we are going to be around for a very long time and we need to take a long view on recovery. We still believe the fundamental drivers are positive and yes, there will be some changes around the edges, but I still think the fundamental interest in travel remains, how they recovers still need to be known, but the pent-up demand for travel and this concept of revenge travel might be something that happens, but obviously middle-class growth in Asia Pacific, New Zealand's own growth remained very positive drivers.

As does the attractiveness of our country and I think while we've got an outbreak to deal with I think COVID-19 management here has burnish their reputation even further as a safety solution. It's something a country can trade off, but also enable us -- there's a ton of capacity from an aircraft point of view in the market, and those airlines will be looking to point that needle at destinations where they believe they can earn a decent return and constant cheeks and channel cheeks with airline partners continues to be positive. They are continued to be engaged. In New Zealand, there is a destination for a while that we are filling a lot of inbound inquiry, they're trying to open up bubble channels to your country, and if you think about that fleet capacity plus jet fuel being at historic lows, those are also key enablers we know that are really important for the future.

So those things will really be what drives our Phase 3 recovery, and obviously with that the big attention on the infrastructure program and restarting our program as soon as conditions allow to get us a heat of the capacity requirements we have for the future. It will allow across our businesses along business, we are committed to doing it in a sustainable long-term way. So we have continued to put a focus on safety despite the disruption in our business and our performance has been excellent there. Flexing our customers and our staff has been important, and so, in this period of dramatic change, we actually achieved our best customer service scores in seven years that's since 2007 actually, and in our performance on energy and sustainability impact has continued to track in the right direction and we will be doing some more work to reset there for the futures as we have sort of passed through some of our target timelines or our targets in 2012.

So, in all of this period of dramatic change, we have a long-term view on this, we remain confident the long-term future, yes recovery is going to be a bit choppy, and it really leads us to our outlook and our guidance. So naturally, we've not provided guidances, we normally would in this period for underlying earnings, given the uncertainty, we'll get a chance to retest that at October and obviously there are interims and it's probably because we're trying to take a call it prudent or conservative view on recovery and I have sort of been signaling, they believe a three-year full recovery in International. I think we see potentially a full recovery in international for us could take longer, it could be outside of it, it could be earlier or later, but I think it's prudent to take a longer-term view on that and as said, it could be choppy as bilateral arrangements are made, but there are different countries over time, but we do see domestic and obviously Pacific returning hopefully sometime sooner than that with a full recovery returning before international returns to normal.

In terms of guidance, we have given guidance on the CapEx $250 million to $300 million range, and it really does focus on those things I talked about earlier, riding, runway sort of core systems like baggage and investment properties. We believe it's justified, and obviously, and I said to Phil yesterday, we often have this clarification into our guidance, this is subject to material adverse changes. We've never had to call on it, but this has been the one year where we have been pleased to leave that in the prior-year results.

So with that, I'll draw to a close and happy to take any questions from here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question today comes from the line of Forsyth Barr's Andy Bowley. Please go ahead.

Andy Bowley

Thanks, Operator, and good morning Adrian and Phil. I've got a couple of questions, the first of which is around the uncertainty that that we're facing in terms of that outlook, which you just referenced. Adrian, you talk about it could be longer than IATA's take when air travel, I think from their latest forecast back in calendar year '19 type levels in calendar year '24. With that uncertainty in mind, and thinking forward, particularly over the next 12 months, given a couple of prices, I suspect would ordinarily kick off over the next 12 months around the aeronautical price reset and the next duty-free tender process, how are you thinking about the shape of each of those processes at this stage in light of that uncertainty that we are looking at?

Adrian Littlewood

Yes, look, it's going to be obviously a good test for both of those things. We're obviously tuning our mind to that, but it's still way too early I think to say yet, until we take some time to think about our infrastructure plan and get a feel for what recovery might look like before we have a view on it, but naturally, I don't think the regime that we operate under from an economic regulation point of view anticipated a shock of this nature. So look, I think we just need a little bit more time on it, Andy, I think it'll be a good test of risk calculations [indiscernible] those kinds of things in terms of the economic regulatory pricing model, work model, and so I think we'll need to spend some time just muddling that through before we come out with a clear view on it.

I think from my retail and other point of view, I think clearly, we're going to have to adjust models to reflect this uncertainty, but again, I think the market will adjust in shape to this. I continue to think that we have attractive proposition longer term, and in an uncertain world New Zealand looks like potentially a safe destination. So, that may mean it's attractive for those in the industry, but commercial models may need to adjust and change, and I think -- and I'm not saying this is what the case is, but you've seen in other markets where an adjustment of the MAG and percentage rate model changes, and you have more shift to minimum guarantees connected to passenger volumes, and it might be something that we have to anticipate for the future, and that would share some of that risk, but I think that's a risk on the upside as well.

Andy Bowley

And do you think you need to stick to the timeframes that's dictated by what's in place currently, or can you push both of those out and retain some kind of status quo for the time being?

Adrian Littlewood

Again, I think it's too early to say. I think frankly we and the airlines have all been hit down [indiscernible], trying to figure out how to work through the daily changes in terms of operations. We've all been going through massive reorganizations ourselves and getting our teams receipts. So, I think the time for that kind of consideration is now, look, I think there is evidence in other airports where deferrals of pricing have taken place for various reasons, so -- and I think pragmatism is probably going to be required, but that needs to be matched with us looking at infrastructure plan, what we think is required looking ahead, and that's -- look, frankly, that's where some of the challenges may lie is we need to take a longer term view on this and the aviation sector, we'll be wrestling with probably immediate challenges and maybe having a narrow horizon than we need to take. So, these are all challenges we look to in the next couple of months, Andy.

Andy Bowley

Yes, okay. So, second question, just to dig into OpEx somewhat, so you're on targets to 35% reduction, or within 10 mil of that in light of what domestics recovered back to, or there or thereabout, but can you talk through how that would change in relation to different recovery profiles? So, for example, maybe using just as an illustration Trans-Tasman bubble what would OpEx look like in that scenario?

Phil Neutze

Yes. So, we're already planning as you would have seen from media around reopening Pier B, so that we can have a clear differentiation between low-risk international picks and high-risk, and so you certainly separate any Tasman or Pacific bubble from other transits and arrivals from other countries. So, there are some additional costs associated with that, but we've taken account of that possibility of, as we talked about Tasman Pacific travel restarting in some level in calendar '21, and that's contained with an estimate of being more than $10 million of their original 35% OpEx reduction target.

I can give you a bit more color on where those cost reductions are coming through. So, if you look at categories versus FY'19 we would expect circa $10 million, or potentially more savings versus FY'19, that would be in the likes of marketing, personnel costs, and outsource operations. Outsource operations has a few subcategories, the likes of car park, management valet, strata lounge as well as landside busing, so significant savings through there as well as consultancy claiming RDM utilities et cetera.

Adrian Littlewood

But Andy, I think you can assume it's the Tasman bubble, some of those categories will return if justified, and I think you can imagine that our team is taking a very close eye on switching things back on to make sure they are neat contributing, either the passenger experience or operating earnings, and Tasman bubble would as you know be very positive I think for us and we gain that leverage as that growth returns quite quickly, and it's hard to predict what the frequency of travel looks like under a closed Australia/New Zealand and even Pacific Islands bubble, but I'm quietly hopeful that would see some really positive sort of recovery in those markets, clearly won't cover the [gate] [ph] that we've got, but it would make a massive contribution to our business. It's a big important part of duty-free business as well as other parts of transport and others.

Andy Bowley

Sure. Thanks, guys. Appreciate your time.

Your next question comes from the line of Owen Birrell from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Owen Birrell

Hi, guys, I just wanted to get sense on the Trans-Tasman bubble, how did your view change, it can only be between New Zealand, and I guess what we call here the elimination states being every state except for Victoria, New South Wales?

Adrian Littlewood

Look, I think that at this state, I don't think a state in New Zealand option is likely, although was possibly wrong on this. Only in that, that would require a level of comfort around the state borders in Aussie. I guess so it would be very exciting if we could get that up and get that away, but I think it's again, we would probably prefer to take a conservative view, and say, when Australia is and New Zealand is ready to do that it as a total country-to-country point of view. So look, that's probably just a general comment on that, Owen, and I think if I take a more generally, it's Australia and New Zealand complete and open together, it's very exciting, I think Aussie up and leisure travel internationally was about 5.5 million trips. Kiwis about sort of let's call one-and-a-half to two. So, even in a closed market, that's a really significant lift for us, and you might get some stem off the back of it. So yes, I don't think the states in New Zealand at this stage are probably realistic, and our focus probably will be on country-to-country.

Owen Birrell

Okay. In terms of I guess retaining business opportunity while the international borders are essentially closed. With the domestic side, how sustainable is it to run just a pure domestic operation, can you increase your retail earnings inside of the domestic terminal or it doesn't really require the new build of the domestic terminal to really drive a more sustainable domestic farming footprint?

Adrian Littlewood

Yes, domestic is quite limited by the current sort of terminal footprint in terms of retail opportunity, Owen, so it doesn't really give us much opportunity there. From a domestic point of view, the biggest opportunities frankly in packing and transport. That's in terms of till to pull through, that's the biggest opportunity that's important. It does pull through quite well for us. The only domestic retail option is to continue to trade through even be in those other areas, and that been going through well actually, and to try and see if we can introduce that click and collect and make something of that down there, and look, we've actually done some trials with some text page run out of stock with the duty-free stuff and that actually went much better than I expected. So, people buying end of line stock and other things, which is something that actually we had been planning for some time, and we just pulled it forward, because the duty-free operators always have stuff they want to clear out and get rid of, and some of that's not dutiable product. So, look, we'll continue to test out. I think the attitude is we'll try whatever we can to take advantage of passenger volume through domestic, the retail, and it certainly doesn't pull through anything like it does at international.

Owen Birrell

Can I actually just draw you on that, are you able to give us a sense of what the splits are between I guess a pre-COVID levels between duty-free international retail and domestic retail?

Adrian Littlewood

Look rough, rough metric from a retail point of view, I think it's probably 10 to 1 in terms of a retail contribution domestic versus international. In a general sense though, across all it's probably 5 to 1.

Owen Birrell

And that's just across the board?

Adrian Littlewood

Yes, it's a general sense across everything. Yes.

Owen Birrell

Okay, and in terms of the domestic terminal, can you just give us a sense of what it would cost to develop that as a standalone project, assuming that there was other costs that may have been synergized, across the border master plan, and if you had to do that as a standalone give a sense of what the cost would be, and how quickly you could restart that?

Adrian Littlewood

Yes, like it was I think $1 billion plus projects, what we signaled, but anything I just carried on that it's we need to go back and reduce it because our response post-COVID the answer may look a little bit different, and I sort of -- we signaled this in the presentation saying, look, if we can find ways to do it in a more efficient manner or in a slightly different mode we would, and I can tell you running that project amongst the volume of passenger movements, traffic and everything else that was down there, added complexity to that project. So, in a way we were saying is there an opportunity to get after that capacity requirement in a different sequence and stage which makes it easier to execute. So that's why slightly pre-COVID stuff is a little bit out of date now. We do want to complete that work and get through that, and the work we've done means we are well advanced in terms of thinking that through the various components of dealing with adding domestic capacity, you know, right down to we had a digital sort of model thing right down to the furniture. So it's well advanced, which will mean that hopefully we can move through to resetting plan, and it's not rather than throwing the balls in the year it's more a re-sequencing plan for the future.

Owen Birrell

It's great. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Koh from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Rob Koh

Yes. Good morning. Thank you very much for the present and feel your apologies if not necessary and accepted. Can I just perhaps ask Phil some color on fourth quarter cash conversion? I guess if I look at the interim cash flow statement in first, second-half cash generation was only about 17 million, but I know you'll be able to cross it so one if you could just give us some color there?

Phil Neutze

Yes, well, my initial feedback would be that H2 FY'20 where we're still only partway along the journey of our costs out, so there is more to come there. So net cash flow, we would expect to increase on a monthly run rate basis going into FY'21, and locking CapEx -- well, given the guidance around CapEx of that $250 million to $300 million range, the majority of that is going to be incurred pre-Christmas this year, so, a greater weighting in the first six months then in the second six months. Other color, nothing immediately comes to mind, just to add to that, Rob, but yes, the specific questions on that far away.

Rob Koh

Yes, no worries. Thank you. Okay, if I can turn to the duty-free agreements, and I drew a new flag to you to be open to pragmatic about arrangements there are going forward. Wonder if you could remind us about how much of the existing duty-free arrangements are on a per passenger basis and what your appetite would be to looking at other examples, say for Thailand, which has moved to completely surpassing your basis, can you just provide us some comments on that?

Adrian Littlewood

Yes, look at it's probably too early to say what the future looks like, because we're still dealing with the current position, but look, I think is a general comment per passengers were useful were part of the calculation of what minimum guarantees would look like, but the model more directly reflects more traditional retail model in terms of minimum guarantees, ratchets and the like. Obviously, in this current context, if you hold that line, it's a quick path to a dispute. So we've tried to be pragmatic in terms of saying well, what do we need to do and as Phil mentioned, we sort of effectively moved to per passenger level. Those are all temporary arrangements for now given the effectively no passengers going through whether there is some trade, would you believe in duty-free with flows repatriating? So, we're still very much in temporary mode in maintaining those relationships with our retailers, and I see our response has been well received by our retailers at the highest level internationally, and so, Rob, the future stuff I don't think we would sort of provide too much detail on that, I need to say that, the market will no doubt respond and change is it reacts to COVID-19 around the world, because the forecast outlook for passengers will be less certain than it has been historically no doubt, so that the commercial models will need to reflect that. I know there is various different commercial models in this part of the world that have a blended passenger MAG and fix MAG, and those are things that could be part of the future, but that's still to be determined as we get into the process.

Rob Koh

Yes. Okay, that's fair, and are you actually getting any inbound inquiries for on airport rental. I mentioned that the land bank is still going okay, but any luxury retailers doing some inquiries or anything like that?

Adrian Littlewood

Sir, do you mean for terminal, or do you mean for commercial property?

Rob Koh

No, no, for terminal.

Adrian Littlewood

No. I think it's pretty quiet at this the stage. I think we're really just in response mode at the moment. So I think they are all dealing with it. I mean, it's still interesting to see I mean, LVMH, and others are still actually turning over okay in some of the markets in China and others and so obviously keeping an eye on what is happening in China given that they were first into this issue and maybe first out, and I think the signs of life in the luxury market over there actually. So, hopefully some close will emerge as Hainan and other areas start to come back on stream, so you will keep an eye on it.

Rob Koh

Okay, cool. Thank you. That's all for me; all the best.

Adrian Littlewood

Thanks, Rob.

Your next question comes from the line of Wade Gardiner from Craig Investment Partners. Please go ahead.

Wade Gardiner

Hi guys. I got a couple of questions here. Just firstly, if we look at retail revenue, which in the first-half was in the last few has been running it sort of -- call it 115 mil per half, and then, the COVID impacts were really a quarter for thing so call it 60 mil was banked in quarter three, lists the 15 mil prior period adjustment, gets you down to about 45 you reported more like 28 -- was that because you sort of you started the rent relief in match, or is there something I'm missing here?

Adrian Littlewood

I think yes, I don't think it'd be right. Just characterized as Q4 only I think, don't forget that Chinese passenger picked happened really in midfield and it sort of started really flying through so I look I can't remember the date when we started moving on some of these things, but I think it's probably better to think of it as half of Q3 and Q4 together.

Wade Gardiner

Yes, okay. Given your comments about taking a more conservative views and then I add -- bearing in mind that the conversations that have to behead with the airlines around the next aeronautical negotiations I mean, you know, clearly you would be preferring, I guess, to take a more conservative view here, can you just provide a bit of background as to why you have that view?

Adrian Littlewood

Just I just think it's -- I'd rather be surprised on the upside rather than be surprised on the downside and this kind of scenario, I think, right through this process, when it's been board management or otherwise we've always chosen to say, "Look, let's be prepared for a range of recovery outcomes," and that's how we're sitting, we took them to the equity raise, it's the seating we've taken and through the re-org and the structures and the process of canceling projects is given how choppy recovery could be, and I think a good example has been the last couple of weeks, we'd rather have capacity in the business to deal with it, rather than feel like we're under pressure really, and that recovery and frankly, no one really knows what the recovery looks like. So we, again, either to be on the conservative side and hopefully work hard on our performance.

Phil Neutze

The other element, Wade, is that IATA and S&P are taking a global view, and of course, if you look across the globe, air travel between countries is freer across most of the rest of the world that is New Zealand, so you've got to take a view on when that opens up here, and it's likely to be slower and albeit.

Wade Gardiner

Okay. In July, we had domestic running it sort of 60% of normal. Can you give us a bit of color on what the cash burn was in that month?

Phil Neutze

So, in terms of operating cash flow, which we haven't had a close look at that wide -

Wade Gardiner

Yes.

Phil Neutze

But broadly breakeven, I think we'll find, but let's just hold it and come back to you on that one.

Wade Gardiner

Okay, thanks. The property revaluation, how much of that was sort of discount rate changes versus the completion of the Foodstuffs, and other projects?

Phil Neutze

There was definitely some reduction in discount rates and cap rates, but there were some significant development margins on those new properties. That was the main contributor.

Wade Gardiner

Okay, and the outlook at the forward book, I guess for property development?

Phil Neutze

Yes, those…

Wade Gardiner

You've given us 3.21, but…

Phil Neutze

Yes, there is quite a bit of interest there, and we obviously need to balance that across aeronautical finance as well.

Wade Gardiner

Okay. Thank you. That's all from me.

Your next question comes from the line of Marcus Cleary from UBS. Please go ahead.

Marcus Cleary

Good morning, guys. Just a few, Adrian, can you just talk a little bit to what you're hearing from the alliance in terms of capacity adjustments, post COVID obviously we've -- yes, we've got a bit of color from Air New Zealand and Qantas, but outside of those ones have you got any feedback in terms of what cafe or Singapore or your other major carriers, potentially, are doing within networks?

Adrian Littlewood

Look, we have and our teams have been in close contact with the new managers around network, maybe just a comment here. I think, as you might have picked up from end in QA, sort of commentary domestic was a good sign and I think that we're adding capacity into August and September product levels three, so that was a great sign of -- if you can get it open and get it going, they will pull capacity on and you know the demand will flow and our load factors are very positive through July. So that's a good sign for domestic. Internationally, look again the airlines are going through a complete reset offloading fleet, all fleet where they can, but the discussions with the planners and rate managers and the plan has actually been pretty good and it actually pleasingly engaged in what we had to say, and our objective is to put New Zealand at the top of the list of when they redeploying the fleet, because effectively all the balls have been thrown in the air for some of them in terms of the existing networks, and our position has always been and it was a high performing network as a long-haul destination attracted premium yielding passengers, and in a way had some natural defenses given us distance from those markets against long-haul local -- sorry low-cost carrier challenge. So as we have worked through each of those sort of analysis projects and we've done some detailed analysis for them in terms of restart, very positive engagement and including some new carriers who haven't been here, have been on our target list for a while.

Marcus Cleary

Okay, and have those discussions reached into some of the Chinese airlines? Have you had much conversations with them?

Adrian Littlewood

Yes, we have definitely, and again, I just add to that level of engagement, seniority of engagement, very pleasing.

Marcus Cleary

Secondly, could you just talk to a little bit in terms of the practicalities of international retailing and when do you think the stores themselves would be open again or for functioning normally, what level of travel do you think is necessary for the duty-free guys or the general retailers to be opening stores?

Adrian Littlewood

Yes. Look, well actually -- one of the two facilities actually open now and they are actually trading through repatriation flights and that's what I said before us, slight surprise that they were able to keep the game, but they are quite happy to do that. Look, I mean, a lot of those examples, probably 3% of our previous volume, so it's not big, but Tasman would make a very big difference, and it would be a catalyst for material reopening, and it was -- it's often discounted from a duty-free point of view, but it's actually quite an important contributor, both because as Kiwis and Aussies and as you know they are well tuned to duty-free particularly categories like alcohol, tobacco and cosmetics. So that would be I think the natural catalyst, if we get Fiji as well. Asia has a big drawer on duty-free as well. So those of you -- I think that's the catalyst there, Marcus, but I think you should also expect that it won't be from zero to 100, in terms of store openings there will be those who sort of rush things through reopening, trying to pick you know what's the catalyst to get going, we'll probably have some casualties through their prices, don't yet know because wage subsidy has been supporting a bunch of those retailers and I've been trying to keep staff on the books to get started, and there was a lot of folks on Tasman and bubble and Pacific Islands bubble, but obviously it's stretching out at the moment, so that will be difficult, but they are also planning for a restart as well. So look it's just uncertain, but Tasman is the catalyst, I think.

Marcus Cleary

Okay, and then just finally -- obviously, your previous comments around doing a recent work on the aeronautical CapEx. So, just when do you think, you'll be in a position to sort of provide that sort of medium-term, long-term plan?

Adrian Littlewood

Probably early in the year, probably around in terms maybe next year, I think we want to take the time, we're obviously going to work it through with the airlines and they need to be in the right headspace to be able to deal with an outlook and have some sense of what does that outlook actually look like? So that work has already started, but we're in August already, and so, I think probably early next year, be a reasonable guide, Marcus.

Marcus Cleary

Okay, thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Adam Fleck from Morningstar. Please go ahead.

Adam Fleck

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions, I guess let me just Adrian given the more conservative outlook on international passenger recovery, where do you think that would leave you to move through calendar '21 in regards to covenant waivers and discussions with lenders?

Adrian Littlewood

Phil, do you want to take that?

Phil Neutze

Yes, so we're currently forecasting to be compliant again when covenants roll-off. So the first measurement is the interest coverage covenant will be the 12 months, the 30th of June 2022. So we would expect to have at least achieved 1.5 times EBIT interest coverage for that.

Adam Fleck

Okay, great, helpful, and then just looking at the half on half, I know you've made announcements on obviously on staff costs, thinking about reducing pay and having some sizable layoffs, but the second-half costs for staff are probably in line with the first-half. So is that primarily a timing issue across that and I know obviously, you're talking about continuing to target that 35% operating cost reduction?

Phil Neutze

Yes, it is. So we have provided for redundancies in FY'21, the planning was underway before the end of the year, but that had not been worked through to fruition. So there's significant staff cost savings coming as we enter FY'21, there was about $6 million worth of redundancy costs provided and…

Adam Fleck

Right, so $6 million redundancy cost provided for redundancies that are happening in FY'21?

Phil Neutze

Yes, that's right. There was another element that I wanted to talk to, yes, it was that we also canceled a lot of just about all of our infrastructure development programs. So we had significant staff cost that we've previously been capitalizing into projects that were then expensed in Q4 FY 2020, there might a material difference.

Adam Fleck

Yes, okay, that's helpful. Thanks very much, and then maybe just one last one, if I could, you obviously noted the resilience in the property business, a lot of rental abatements on the retail side, but very few on that side of the business. Are you in discussions with your tenants there or you really not seeing much demand for rental abatement?

Adrian Littlewood

No, we've worked through that on a very tailored point of view, I mean we're not going to fall over to offer to those, or work with those, it's not justified for. So we've actually taken a very diligent approach to working through line by line with each tenant to assess whether there was anything justified and so I think we've held a fairly firm line on it. We've also taken the opportunity as many others have to extend 10 year to renew et cetera. So it's actually opened up some other conversations that I think it's received positively for us longer term. So yes, I think we're in reasonable shape on it now, Adam, having worked that through and team done a good job on managing it both on the retail and on the rest of the portfolio.

Adam Fleck

Okay, great. That's helpful. Thanks very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Suraj Nebhani from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Suraj Nebhani

Good morning, gents. Couple of my questions has been answered but just on the CapEx side, things are looking higher than what was discussed at the time of the equity raising. I'm just wondering if you can categorize that between property and aero CapEx, and what changed towards your expectation at the equity raising, please?

Phil Neutze

Yes, the main difference is that, we have restarted some investment property projects that we imposed at that time. So, we've crunched the numbers in terms of debt covenants, and determined that we had capacity to do some more total CapEx than we originally targeted.

Suraj Nebhani

Okay, fair enough. Are you able to break it down, the CapEx number between property and aero for next year?

Phil Neutze

We do gave some guidance actually in the financial statements in the commentary at the start of those, I can locate the page…

Suraj Nebhani

I will have a look now. It's on the OpEx side.

Phil Neutze

Yes, it's on Page 18.

Suraj Nebhani

Okay, thanks a lot, Phil. Just one on the OpEx side, sorry if I missed this earlier, but then, I'm just trying to understand what was during the comments that were being made that OpEx target reduction is still 35% ex recovery in passenger, is that the right way to think of it?

Phil Neutze

Yes. So that 35% target that was versus FY'19, where we had about $190 million of total OpEx, and that was what we were targeting when we were crunching the numbers on what we referred to internally as a scorched earth scenario. So that we could size the equity raise to ensure that we could get through a very austere period. So, we're actually seeing somewhat brighter prospects in domestic, in particular, and flying through to the transport business. So, that's EBITDA, significantly EBITDA positive, but that will lead to higher OpEx than that 35% reduction, but with a positive contribution to the bottom line.

Suraj Nebhani

Okay. So, should we think about any recovery on an EBITDA margin basis then, were there any recovery impact in that EBITDA margin as previously?

Phil Neutze

You could do. This huge leverage, as you understand, as we start to rebuild the business though, so choosing that right EBITDA margin could be a challenge.

Suraj Nebhani

Okay. Okay, sounds good. That's helpful, thank you.

Your next question today comes from the line of Andy Bowley from Forsyth Barr. Please go ahead.

Andy Bowley

Thanks, and apologies to come back in the line, guys, but just one quick follow-up question, it's not often we get a new airport development in New Zealand, but came to your thoughts on Christchurch proposal for tariffs?

Adrian Littlewood

Get the price of being first and last, Andy, I think. Interesting to say that, I think our view is that Queenstown and Wanaka provides ample capacity and long-term view on service for that region. There's also Dunedin and a long runway in the cargo. So, I think we'll leave others to assess and judge what we think of there, but we think the Queenstown Wanaka model is more than sufficient capacity for growth in the long-term there, and more closely aligns with the regional investment in special plan.

Andy Bowley

Great, thanks. Thanks, Adrian.

There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to hand the conference back to today's presenters. Please continue.

Adrian Littlewood

Thank you everyone. I appreciate the questions, and thanks for your attention. I just wanted to finish again by thanking our team who worked on these results. That was a huge effort, but also our whole team for their massive contribution and commitment they've shown over the last sort of five, six months dealing with this unusual event. It's been very unusual. It's tested everyone, but they've done an outstanding job. So, thanks to them, and we look forward to meeting some of you on follow-up calls in the next couple of days. So, thank you.