Grief is in a strong position to deliver growth as investors shift their focus from overcrowded tech stocks to underperforming cyclical companies.

Investment thesis

Greif Inc (GEF.B) sells its products to a variety of industries and geographical locations. Operational diversity enabled the company to navigate through the pandemic. The company now is in a position to grow revenues as the economy picks up pace, making Greif suitable to investors who are optimistic about the global economy.

Greif is under excellent new leadership that succeeded in implementing plans to increase profitability. The company's recent focus on value over quantity enabled it to increase sales and margins consecutively over the past three years.

Greif is trading at P/E multiples below its peers, offering a unique opportunity for capital appreciation. The stock is down 12% YTD. Favorable margin trends and high and sustainable dividend yields will push the company's shares up as the economy heals.

Finally, Greif 's industry-leading dividend yields of more than 5% offer investors a steady source of income while waiting for the market to catch up with company fundamentals.

Notes:

All pictures in this article are from Greif, Inc's website unless otherwise indicated.

The terms "share, stock, and equity" as well as the reference to yields point to Class B common shares (GEF.B) unless otherwise indicated.

Segment overview and performance during the pandemic

Greif is a global packaging and container manufacturer. The company has three lines of business:

Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services "RIPS" produces plastic, fiber, and steel drums (pictured right) used by petroleum, chemicals, and pharmaceutical industries among others. RIPS contributes to almost half of Greif sales. 63% of the segment's sales come from international markets, while the rest is from the U.S.

RIPS performed well during the pandemic. Q2 revenues were only marginally down (-2% on an FX-neutral basis, -4.6% on a GAAP basis) compared to the same period last year. Below is a summary of the sector's performance.

$ M Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Performance Sales $602.6 $631.6 Down 4.6% Gross Profit $129.3 $121 Up 6.9% Non-GAAP EBITDA $92.2 $66.9 UP 38% Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin $15.30% $10.90% Up 4.4%

Source: Company filings

Paper Packaging & Services "PPS" segment produces containerboard, corrugated sheets and containers to customers in industries such as packaging, automotive, food, and building products. Almost 100% of sales come from the North America region. The segment contributed to 42% of Greif 's total sales in Q2.

Client contracts tie sale price to raw materials prices in the market. Last quarter, PPS sales were hit by lower published material costs that resulted in lower sale quotes because of these contractual obligations. Below is a summary of the segment's performance.

$ M Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Performance Sales $481.6 $497.6 Down 3% Gross Profit $94.9 $108.3 Down 12% Non-GAAP EBITDA $79.1 $82.1 Down 4% Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 16.4% 16.5% No Change

Source: Company filings

Flexible Products & Services segment "FPS" consists of polypropylene-based woven fabric targeting agricultural, food, and construction industries, among others. Sales amounted to $67.4 million in Q2 2021. About 80% of FPS sales come from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region.

FPS is the least profitable segment. Last year, the company implemented a turnaround initiative that resulted in improvements in the EBITDA margin. Below is the Q2 segment performance.

$ M Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Performance Sales $67.4 $77 Down 12% Gross Profit $13.9 $16.6 Down 16% Non-GAAP EBITDA $6.9 $7.7 Down 10% Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 10.2% 10.0% No change

Source: Company filings

Total sales showed resilience during the pandemic. Compared to last quarter, Q2 sales were only 4.4% lower. This is an impressive performance given the magnitude of disruption caused by the Coronavirus.

Despite a solid performance, shares are down 12% YTD offering a good entry point for long term investors to benefit from potential capital appreciation as economic activity increases.

Excellent management performance

In 2015, the board promoted Peter Watson "Pete", the then company COO, to the CEO role. Evaluating performance against the goals set by the company CEO at the beginning of his tenure is an excellent way of measuring the management's competency.

Few months after his appointment, Pete announced his 5-year plan that aimed at achieving the following:

Increase customer satisfaction Improve transparency Expand profit-margins Increase cash flows

Customer satisfaction

"To win in the marketplace, you must first win in the workplace." -- From The Blueprint by Douglas R. Conant

Pete is known for his servant-leader management style that resulted in high employee satisfaction rates. He particularly has a high approval rating among the company's 17,000 employees. This enabled the company to succeed in its renewed customer focus initiative.

Pete constructed a customer satisfaction indicator "CSI" for each of the company's three divisions. CSI figures are communicated quarterly with shareholders and analysts during the earnings call, thus increasing accountability. Customer satisfaction increased in the past years since the management implemented CSI.

Improving transparency

Pete implemented a strategy that increased transparency, accountability, and communication. For example, the company organizes Q&A sessions between investors and segment managers annually. These sessions are recorded and podcasted live. This openness is a manifestation of the company's initiatives to increase transparency.

Expanding margins

"Look for companies with high profit margins." -- From The Warren Buffett Way by Robert G. Hagstrom

Greif shifted its strategy away from high-quantity low-margin products. By choosing quality over quantity, the company was able to increase its profit margins. The company succeeded in increasing margins every year for the past three years.

This is particularly impressive given the market's mature stage on the industry life cycle, demonstrating brilliance on behalf of the company's management.

Increasing cash flow

Greif succeeded in increasing cash flows through a combination of cost-cutting initiatives and the sale of underperforming assets. Cash is used to reduce debt, fund capital expenditure, while paying dividends. This is an impressive performance on behalf of the company's management and will eventually be reflected in stock performance.

Data by YCharts

Dividends

"Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." -- From Random Reminiscences of Men and Events by John D. Rockefeller

The company pays industry-leading dividends that yield more than 5%. This offers investors a steady source of income to augment capital gains.

The new management was able to enhance the company's finances, making the dividend more sustainable at a 61% payout ratio. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining dividend distributions, thus assuring investors on dividend returns. Greif did not borrow under the CARES act and has no limitations on dividend distributions.

Nonetheless, investors should not expect dividends to increase. Currently, part of the company's financial power is shifted to reducing debt. This deleveraging effort will bear fruit in the long as the company gradually decreases risk. Once the debt is reduced, the company will increase dividends, resulting in higher yields and potentially higher stock prices.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Despite Greif's success in implementing its new initiatives of increasing transparency, customer satisfaction, margins, cash flows, and management's renewed commitment and demonstrated ability to paying dividends, Greif's stock decreased 12% YTD and is trading at the lower end of the industry's P/E spectrum.

Data by YCharts

Important technical note:

Greif has two classes of shares on the New York Stock Exchange market (NYSE)

Source

Symbol # of Shares Outstanding* Class A Common Stock (GEF) 26,441,986 Class B Common Stock (GEF.B) 22,007,725

Table 1: *Number of shares outstanding as of June 1st, 2020. Data from company filings.

Class A common stock has no voting rights while Class B common stock has one vote per share. This increases Class B shares value. On the other hand, Class A shares have preferable treatment over Class B shares in the unlikely event of a liquidation.

Class B common shares will always pay higher dividends than Class A shares as long as Class A shares are paid a minimum cumulative dividend of one cent annually. This is a negligible amount given current dividends and price levels, rendering the rule unimportant.

Any dividend distribution, beyond the one-cent described above, will be issued based on Class A to Class B ratio of 2 to 3. The table below demonstrates Class A and Class B dividends in the past few years to give investors an idea of what to expect in the coming quarters.

2019 2018 2017 GEF $1.76 $1.70 $1.68 GEF.B $2.63 $2.54 $2.51

Table 2: Figures in $ per share. Data from company filings.

Currently, Class B common shares are trading higher than Class A common shares because it pays higher dividends, has voting power, and the prospects of the company are high. Investors should expect Class A shares to trade higher in the unlikely event that the company gets insolvent or stops paying dividends.

Summary

Greif 's strongest asset is its management. The success of the new management plans in increasing cash flows, profit margins, customer satisfaction, and transparency will eventually be reflected in the company's stock price. The company has demonstrated resilience in the face of the coronavirus and is in a position to benefit as economy rebounds.

Currently, Greif trades below its peers' P/E ratios. As the company establishes its position as a supplier of high-quality packaging products among its clients and as a high-margin company within the investment community, shares will rise. Until then, investors can enjoy an annual dividend of 5.7% on the company's Class B shares.

Investors are better off purchasing Class B common shares (GEF.B) than Class A common shares (GEF). The company's economic reality renders the benefits of Class A shares over Class B shares too small. Class B shares pay, and will probably continue to pay, higher dividends than Class A shares.

