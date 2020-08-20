G1 Therapeutics receives FDA acceptance of its Small Cell Lung Cancer NDA

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) reported that the FDA has accepted its New Drug Application of its lead drug candidate, Trilaciclib. The FDA has given Priority Review status to the NDA, and the PDUFA action date has been fixed at February 15, 2021. The drug candidate is a first-in-class investigational therapy aiming to safeguard the bone marrow and immune system of patients during chemotherapy. The NDA pertains to its use in patients suffering from small cell lung cancer.

G1 Therapeutics has supported its application with myelopreservation data gathered from three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials. In these trials, the drug candidate was given to the SCLC patients before their chemotherapy treatment. Raj Malik, MD of G1 Therapeutics, said, “If approved, trilaciclib would be the first proactively administered myelopreservation therapy that is intended to make chemotherapy safer and reduce the need for rescue interventions, such as growth factor administrations and blood transfusions.” The drug candidate has been given Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA.

In its clinical trials, Trilaciclib showed significant reduction in chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression. Patients who were administered Trilaciclib also experienced fewer hospitalizations, infection and dose delays. They also had less need for rescue therapies compared to patients receiving chemotherapy alone.

G1 has inked a co-promotion deals with Boehringer Ingelheim for Trilaciclib in the United States and Puerto Rico. Upon approval, the company will direct marketing, market access and medical engagement initiatives for the drug candidate, while the Boehringer Ingelheim oncology commercial team will direct sales force engagement initiatives. The latter is entitled to receive a promotional fee based on net sales from G1. The current tenure for the collaboration is three years. However, the deal does not extend to other indications for which G1 is currently assessing Trilaciclib.

G1 is evaluating the drug candidate for several other cancers as well. In the preliminary data collected from a randomized trial of women with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, the drug candidate showed the potential to improve overall survival when given in conjunction with chemotherapy than just the chemotherapy alone. The company anticipates providing the readout of final overall survival data from this trial in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Trilaciclib is a part of another trial, I-SPY 2, for neoadjuvant breast cancer. The company is also looking to start a Phase 3 trial for patients treated with chemotherapy for colorectal cancer in the fourth quarter of 2020.

G1 is making the drug candidate available to SCLC patients in the United States through the Expanded Access Program. Under this program, Trilaciclib will be provided to the patients who are unable to enter clinical trials and for whom there are no appropriate alternative treatments. The company is working with Bionical Emas for this purpose.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is currently working on two main therapies, which are Trilaciclib and rintodestrant. The latter is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for treating ER+ breast cancer. The company recently outlicensed its global development and commercialization rights to lerociclib, a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor.

Gilead suffers setback on filgotinib NDA front

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) reported that the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter in response to its New Drug Application for filgotinib. The company had filed the NDA seeking the permission to use the drug candidate for treating moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis. The CRL indicate that while the review cycle for an application is complete, the application is not ready for approval in its present form.

In its CRL, the FDA has requested the company to provide data from the MANTA and MANTA-RAy studies. These studies aimed to evaluate whether the drug candidate may have an impact on sperm parameters. The CRL has also expressed concerns about the overall benefit/risk profile of the filgotinib 200 mg dose.

Gilead has expressed its regret over the CRL, but remains confident about the prospects of the drug candidate. Merdad Parsey of Gilead Sciences said, “We are disappointed in this outcome and will evaluate the points raised in the CRL for discussion with the FDA. We continue to believe in the benefit/risk profile of filgotinib in RA, which has been demonstrated in the FINCH Phase 3 clinical program.” Filgotinib is currently under review by regulatory authorities around the world.

Gilead holds the market authorization for filgotinib in the United States. It is also responsible for potential commercialization in the United States. Under the terms of the agreement with Galapagos (GLPG), Gilead will be responsible for milestone payment of $100 million upon the approval of filgotinib in the United States. Galapagos had already factored this potential receipt in its cash burn guidance. The company has revised its full year 2020 operational cash burn guidance to between €490 million and €520 million.

Gilead and Galapagos are carrying out multiple clinical study programs for the drug candidate. It is being tested for rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

CytoDyn to initiate pilot study for HIV PrEP

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) announced that it is looking to carry out a pilot study to evaluate the potential of leronlimab in HIV-infected patients who require bone marrow transplantation. The pilot study will have five subjects, all of whom are HIV+. The trial will use the CCR5-blocking antibody during the peri-transplant period to mimic a CCR5-deficient donor aimed at achieving HIV cure.

In its latest update, the company stated that leronlimab has shown the potential to prevent infection by blocking HIV’s access to the CCR5 co-receptor. The results were gleaned from a pre-clinical study in the macaque model of HIV sexual transmission. The drug candidate has the potential to become a once-a-month, self-injectable, subcutaneous treatment for HIV PrEP. The company is currently in talks with different organizations for potential funding of the next trial.

The company is also working on developing leronlimab as a monotherapy. It has proven to be successful for some of the patients by making a switch from 350 mg to a higher dose of 525 mg or 700 mg. Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., of CytoDyn, said, “We now have four paths forward for use of leronlimab in the HIV indication for different populations.” These four paths include the use of the drug candidate as a combination therapy, as a monotherapy, as a PrEP and as an HIV cure.

Leronlimab has been granted a Fast Track designation for two potential indications. In the setting of HIV/AIDS, leronlimab acts as a viral entry inhibitor. It works by masking CCR5 and protecting healthy T cells from viral infection. In the setting of cancer, the data shows that CCR5 may be instrumental in tumor invasion, metastases and tumor microenvironment control.

