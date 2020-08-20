We expect SunPower valuation catch up to its peer group. We also expect that Maxeon could do well in the short to mid term.

SunPower is spinning off its module manufacturing business as part of Maxeon which is expected to go public next week.

In a press release recently, SunPower (SPWR) indicated that long awaited Maxeon Solar (MAXN) spinoff is finally upon us. According to SunPower, “On Aug. 26, 2020, the proposed distribution date for the spin-off, SunPower will distribute to holders of SunPower shares, as a pro-rata dividend, one Maxeon share for every eight SunPower shares held on close of business on Aug. 17, 2020, the record date for the spin-off. Maxeon shares are expected to commence trading on a standalone basis on the NASDAQ under the symbol "MAXN" on Aug. 27, 2020.”

This transaction comes at a time when the residential solar installer space valuations have exploded due to fed actions as well as optimism about democratic win and favorable macro trends. Valuations of residential installers like SunRun (RUN), Vivint Solar (VSLR), and Sunnova (NOVA) have nearly doubled during the last few months. Interestingly, as can be seen from the image below, SunPower has not participated in the runup in a meaningful way.

SunPower’s fortunes seemed to have moved along with those of module manufacturers like First Solar (FSLR), JinkoSolar (JKS), and Canadian Solar (CSIQ). This is understandable given the Company’s history and reputation as a premium module manufacturer.

The Maxeon spinoff could fundamentally alter reality and perception of SunPower. Post-split, SunPower will become a residential and commercial installer and Maxeon will be a module manufacturer. Over time, both businesses are likely to become much more efficient as standalone companies and command valuations which are more in line with their peer groups.

As such, SunPower appears to be doing very well in the installer space. SunPower’s dominance in new home construction is unbroken and the Company is seeing significant new business in that sector. The Company’s relationship with Enphase (ENPH) has paid off and the Company is now sitting not only on a positive business relationship but extremely valuable stock. SunPower is also seeing strong storage attach rates that are likely to drive considerable growth in the near to midterm.

SunPower balance sheet, which has been a mess should be cleaned up post divestiture and that should also help increase investor confidence in the Company.

On Maxeon front, SunPower was fortunate to leverage the US tariff situation to attract investment from Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd., or TZS, in China. There is little doubt that TZS will leverage SunPower and Total connections and dramatically grow what used to be a tiny module business at SunPower. While there is much reason to be skeptical about a module manufacturer, the odds favor Maxeon being a very high growth company in the near term. As such, we would expect Maxeon module business to grow by an order of magnitude in the next 3 to 5 years. It may be profitless prosperity as module makers go but, in context, Maxeon may not be a bad stock to get as dividend.

Prognosis

Getting into SunPower as the Company spins off Maxeon could be fruitful. Maxeon could also potentially do well in the near to mid term due to hypergrowth, SunPower could see a major valuation reset in the next few months to quarters as its valuation catches up to its peer group of residential installers.

Post Q3 results, most investors and analysts are likely to move to make SunPower valuation in line with its installer peer group. While the valuation reset may not happen in a single quarter, assuming the macro holds, and this is a big risk, 30% to 100% upside is possible by the time SunPower posts Q3 results are done with.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.