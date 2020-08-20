The COVID-19 pandemic has been generally bullish for the cannabis industry, as it has caused a shortage in many states.

(Pexels)

Pot stocks have been on a wild ride over the past few years. Most went public shortly after the 2016-2018 wave of recreational legalization in many states and countries, but subsequently lost the majority of their value. Interestingly, many have seen very strong rebounds this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred a material increase in sales as many consumers stocked up.

This has boosted pot stock prices, as you can see in the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) below:

Data by YCharts

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) had been one of the best performers this year, rising nearly 54%. It has seen a substantial rise in revenue this year, and is among the few pot companies to announce positive operating cash flow this quarter.

As explained last year regarding the popular cannabis fund ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), I've generally avoided the sector, since it is unclear who the major long-term winners will be. Indeed, it is a very high-competition industry, with many small private startups forcing price competition onto larger public players. That said, last year's irrational exuberance surrounding pot stocks has now faded, and prices, though higher than before COVID-19, are much lower than before.

As expected, the initial first-movers are now fading in market share to companies like Green Thumb Industries. At a market capitalization of $3.2 billion, the company is now larger than the past "giants" like Cronos (CRON), Aurora (ACB), and (APHA), which all have capitalizations under $2 billion. This has caused many to believe that Green Thumb will finally be the long-term market leader that investors have been searching for. Let's take a closer look at the company to see if that is truly the case.

Why Green Thumb Has Outperformed This Year

Green Thumb is headquartered in the state of Illinois and owns many dispensaries in that state and some of its neighbors. This is important to note, because Illinois has been the epicenter of the marijuana shortage and has seen prices skyrocket over the past year. Some political analysts suggest that the shortage is due to the state's restrictive measures that limit the number of cultivation centers and price-fixing policies.

Now, Green Thumb operates in many states and has cultivation and retail permits in most legalized states. Still, this goes to show how government policy and shortages can have significant impacts. As you can see below, the company's revenue and gross margins have risen significantly this year:

Data by YCharts

In general, I would not expect Green Thumb's gross profit margin to stay as high as it is for too long. Eventually, supply will rise to meet demand in the states where shortages exist, and retail and wholesale prices will likely decline significantly.

Fortunately, the company has made a significant effort to create non-smokable brands, which I believe will be the key to maintaining market share dominance and margins. The fact is that, if recreationally/medical marijuana continues to be legalized, raw marijuana prices will likely fall dramatically as cultivation is industrialized and permits become more abundant. However, when it comes to "processed" products like oils, edibles, and tinctures, most consumers prefer to stick with a brand that they trust, meaning they will likely be willing to pay a higher price for it.

As noted in the last transcript, Green Thumb's management is increasingly focused on growing its consumer packaged goods portfolio. If the company can continue to create brands that win consumers' trust, I believe it will become the national leader with a large competitive moat.

The company is growing very rapidly and benefits from not needing significant capital to open a new store, brand, or cultivation center. As seen with Coca-Cola (KO) decades ago, a successful consumer brand with low capital needs can become an extremely fast-growing company. Today, it is still difficult to say if the cannabis industry will see the same trend toward brand market share concentration as soda, but if history is a guide, that is likely to happen.

Green Thumb is Growing, But is the Price Reasonable?

Without a doubt, Green Thumb is a rapidly growing company in an emerging industry. Indeed, I believe it has a high chance of becoming a dominant national leader which is able to assume market share in other states. That said, the company is valued at $3.2 billion and has yet to report positive earnings. Growth is attractive, but it is still best to avoid stocks that are grossly overvalued.

Current analyst EPS estimates suggest that Green Thumb should have an EPS of $0.70 per share by 2023 and should become consistently profitable by next year. The company's revenue is also expected to rise 3X-4X by 2023-2024 to $1.6 billion. Other reports suggest that total U.S pot sales are expected to rise to $30 billion by 2023 (it is currently about half of that figure), meaning Green Thumb is only expected to control a relatively small portion of market share.

I believe an even higher revenue growth rate is possible given continued legalization in 2020. Currently, two-thirds of Americans support marijuana legalization (up from 44% a decade ago) and 18 states are expected to loosen marijuana laws in this year's ballot. If so, this would make 2020 a record year for marijuana legalization and likely cause the industry to double by 2021.

Green Thumb has been around the block and had been historically quick to gain a foot in recently legalized states. Thus, the company may see even faster revenue growth in 2021 and see its EPS rise above $0.70 by 2023. Green Thumb has also substantially reduced its Opex/Revenue while increasing gross margins, meaning it may be among the few high-growth pot stocks that make a consistent profit.

Quite frankly, I believe Green Thumb may see $1 EPS by 2022 ($0.22 is consensus), which would give the company a two-year forward EPS of only 15X. This is extremely cheap compared to most "growth" stocks today, which, if they have earnings, often have forward "P/E" figures in the 50X-100X+ range.

Risks and Rewards

I'm generally bearish on high-growth stocks, but Green Thumb may be the exception. The company is performing at a much better pace than all of its peers. This also includes the giant Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) and now-smaller firms like Tilray (TLRY) and Aphria (APHA). See below:

Data by YCharts

Clearly, Green Thumb has a competitive advantage which I believe may enable it to become the national leader. This comes at a perfect time, since it is likely that legalization expand substantially this year, giving Green Thumb a large wave to ride to new heights. Best of all, the company's valuation is actually very low considering its growth rate and long-term potential, as well as the fact that it is among the few that have been able to show signs of profitability.

This is not to say Green Thumb is without risks. First, the stock has been on a large rise over the past few months, meaning it may be due for an even larger short-term pullback. Second, the industry is unstable, and regulatory change could easily upend its profit margins or growth. Importantly, Democratic Candidate Joe Biden is distinctly and openly opposed to continued marijuana legalization. The opposite stance (generally) holds for his running mate Kamala Harris, but this is still a risk that investors should keep in mind if the polls showing Biden's lead prove correct.

I don't believe the Federal government will enforce anti-marijuana laws anytime soon (since doing so would be political suicide). Still, an increase in regulatory burdens would likely decrease profit margins and slow growth. Additional risks to Green Thumb include price competition from peers and the risk that cannabis popularity does not continue to grow.

Overall, I believe the company's growth opportunity and relatively low valuation offset these risks. It is very difficult to say, but I believe it is possible we see Green Thumb's market capitalization rises to the $10-20 billion range over the coming years, giving it 3X-6X in possible upside. In my opinion, the stock will either rise by multiples or decline from here as the industry leaders concentrate market share. I believe the former outcome is most likely considering the company's rapid growth outperformance. It may take time, and a short-term pullback is very possible, but I am bullish on Green Thumb.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GTBIF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.