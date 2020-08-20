Overview

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) is a small-cap ($1.6 billion) utility headquartered in Portland, OR. NWN, which was founded in 1859, is predominantly a gas utility (~95% of FY 19 revenues) but also owns and operates a handful of water and wastewater utilities in the Western United States (~5% of FY 19 revenues). NWN’s gas service area comprises much of Western Oregon, as well as portions of Southern Washington.

Figure 1. NWN gas and water service areas and quick facts

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

NWN shares have performed poorly in 2020, succumbing to the COVID-19-induced sell-off in the spring, but failing to participate in the subsequent broad market rebound. To date, NWN shares are down nearly 30% on the year, while the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) are down around 7% and up 5% on the year, respectively (Figure 2). At its current price of $52.86, I believe NWN shares offer an attractive entry point for investors looking for a low-beta stock with steady, albeit unexciting, growth prospects and a solid dividend.

Figure 2. YTD performance of NWN, XLU, and SPY

(Source: MarketWatch)

Natural Gas Business

As demonstrated by the revenue split, the company’s legacy gas business drives its results. NWN’s natural gas earnings (and therefore overall earnings) are highly seasonal, with natural gas use, and therefore, its quarterly profits, peaking during colder months and waning during warmer months. The company’s quarterly earnings (Figure 3) do well to quantify the seasonal impact on its financial performance.

Figure 3. NWN quarterly earnings (FY 18 through Q2 FY 20)

(GAAP EPS numbers sourced from Schwab.com)

Despite NWN’s small size, its natural gas business can be thought of as a stereotypical established utility, with a defined service area (Western Oregon and Southern Washington) and earnings growth being driven by investments in infrastructure, which increases the rate base upon which the company earns a “fair” rate of return (RoR) and return on equity (ROE). These are negotiated between NWN and the utility regulatory agencies in Oregon and Washington. NWN is then permitted to earn returns up to these preset levels; it is left to the company to manage its operations in a way conducive to reaching these returns.

Currently, NWN operates at an RoR of 7.3% and an ROE of 9.4% on a rate base of $1.4 billion in Oregon, and it recently filed for a rate base increase of $270 million. NWN expects the increased rate base to take effect in November of this year. In Washington, the company operates at an ROR of 7.3% and an ROE of 9.4% on a rate base of $0.2 billion. The regulatory environment in Oregon is relatively friendly to NWN, as regulators have incorporated a decoupling mechanism into its operations. This mechanism compensates the company for lower gas volumes, with the goal being to encourage energy efficient practices by consumers of natural gas. While use still fluctuates with demand, particularly seasonal demand, the decoupling mechanism supports NWN’s Oregon operations by providing a floor that allows the company to confidently invest in maintaining and upgrading infrastructure.

Investments in NWN’s natural gas rate base are expected to remain robust. In the Q2 conference call, management cited expected capex of $250-$280 million, which puts the company on track to hit a target of approximately $1 billion in gas infrastructure investments over a five-year period (FY 20 through FY 24). NWN also enjoys modest organic growth by way of new gas connections, which traditionally grow the customer base by approximately 1.5% per year.

Two recent natural gas capex events are worth digging into more closely. One is the completion of NWN’s North Mist gas storage facility. The facility includes 3 Bcf of storage, 13 miles of pipeline, and a compressor station. This $149 million project is NWN’s largest capex project to date and came on-line in May 2019. North Mist is expected to play a crucial role in supplying Portland General Electric (POR) with gas, which delivers electricity to the Portland area and other parts of Oregon. North Mist is expected to provide natural gas to POR during periods of peak electricity demand, or when renewables are not generating enough electricity to meet demand.

The second capex event is one that is yet to unfold, but appears to offer a growth vector, and potentially a substantial one. The opportunity concerns Oregon Law SB 98, which encourages use of renewable natural gas (RNG). Renewable natural gas qualifies as any carbon-neutral natural gas, with a common example being natural gas generated at landfills.

However, the potential for RNG is high and extends well beyond gas generated at landfills. One potential application of RNG is through electrolysis (the term "fuel cell" may be more familiar; fuel cells operate by reacting hydrogen and oxygen, which are the products of electrolysis). Electrolysis operates by applying an electric current to water, which splits water (H 2 O) into its components: hydrogen gas (H 2 ) and oxygen gas (O 2 ). In fuel cells, H 2 and oxygen O 2 are reacted to generate heat, which can power steam turbines and generate electricity. The by-product is water, which can be captured and recycled back into the electrolysis unit, where the process can repeat.

Much of the excitement around electrolysis is that the H 2 and O 2 molecules act as storage devices: when the sun is shining or wind is blowing, excess energy can be directed to the electrolysis unit, where water can be split, and the energy can remain stored in the H 2 and O 2 molecules. When renewables are incapable of meeting demand, for example during the night, the H 2 and O 2 that were generated during the day can be reacted to generate electricity. If enough H 2 and O 2 have been stored to supply the grid until sunrise (or other measure), then the grid can, in theory, be powered by entirely renewable energy.

There are technical challenges to accomplishing a fully renewable grid through electrolysis, but there is also great promise: one needs to only look at the valuation of Nikola (NKLA) to gauge investor enthusiasm for fuel cells. However, one of the technical challenges in using H 2 as a fuel is that is H 2 is highly combustible. Obviously, for electricity to be generated by combustion, the fuel must be combustible, but hydrogen is can be extremely volatile and explosive. Methane, on the other hand, is readily combustible, but ignites less easily than hydrogen - a useful characteristic for a fuel that is delivered through pipelines that run in the ground beneath populated areas.

To generate methane from electrolysis, the H 2 must simply be reacted with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). As long as the CO 2 comes from the atmosphere (e.g., the smokestack of a power plant or fertilizer plant, or even the ambient atmosphere), the methane would be considered RNG. Therefore, while it is a great deal of conjecture, I see substantial potential for RNG, which places NWN, with its infrastructure housed in a pro-RNG region, in position to remain an important component of the regional energy grid. As final point, it is worth noting that natural gas pipelines can be modified to deliver H 2 instead of natural gas, meaning NWN would theoretically be in position to remain relevant if the energy grid shifts to hydrogen.

The details of SB 98 are also encouraging for NWN. In addition to simply offering a new avenue for rate base growth, the law also allows utilities to recover up to 5% of their annual revenues to cover the incremental costs of developing RNG infrastructure, and the state targets 30% of natural gas to be RNG by 2050. The legislation is fresh, but on the face of it, SB 98 offers NWN a significant runway for rate base growth and an avenue to build a positive rapport with politicians and regulators in Oregon.

While there is good reason to be excited about the RNG possibilities for NWN, the company's supply remains, and will remain for the foreseeable future, fossil natural gas. However, there are distinct advantages to a supply of fossil natural gas. In continuation with the environmental theme, natural gas emits less CO 2 than other fuel sources (there are debates about the ultimate carbon footprint of methane when drilling and transport are included, but methane’s reputation as a low-carbon transition fuel is likely to remain intact). Natural gas also services a range of customers, from utilities generating power to homeowners heating their homes and water. Natural gas power plants are also easier to ramp up or down than other common forms of power plants (coal, nuclear), making it a versatile fuel for electricity generation, even under bearish forecasts. Perhaps most importantly, gas is abundant in the US (2.83 Tcf of technically recoverable reserves), and the domestic energy sector has proven to be surprisingly resilient and innovative since the initial energy crash of 2014. The point being, natural gas is likely to remain a plentiful and cheap transition fuel, which bodes well for NWN.

Lastly, NWN’s natural gas customer base is worth considering. Its revenues are split between Residential (63% of revenues), Commercial (24%), Industrial (8%), and Other (5%). Its weighting towards Residential bodes well in the era of COVID-19, where people are spending more time at home. From a geographic standpoint, the company is essentially limited to the most populated areas of Oregon, in particular the Portland metro area, which extends into Southern Washington and accounts for the majority of the region’s population (2.5 million in Portland metro; 4.2 million in Oregon). Oregon has seen muted population growth over the past decade (10.6%), and the state ranks in the middle of the country in terms of ease of business. It does carry a reputation of trending on the liberal end of the political spectrum, meaning the state’s power/energy sector may come under more scrutiny than the average US state. That said, NWN has negotiated the regulatory environment thus well, as evidenced by the recent RNG legislation, as well as the prior decoupling laws.

Water Business

Water and wastewater utilities are a small but growing component of NWN’s business. The company began acquiring water utilities in 2017 and now provides water or wastewater service to over 60K people in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Texas, having invested an aggregate of $110 million in water/wastewater acquisitions over the past three and a half years.

NWN’s portfolio of water utilities amounts to a small portion of its business, accounting for around 5% of FY 2019 revenues. However, water presents a promising growth vector for the company that management appears keen to continue pursuing. NWN has closed on three deals this year in Washington, Idaho, and Texas, and management stated on the last conference call that they continue to look for deals, despite a slowing of activity due to COVID-19. While the rest of 2020, or even longer, may produce little to no movement on the water M&A front, I fully expect NWN to continue to prioritize growing this business - and in the meantime, the company has targeted $30-40 million in water/wastewater investments in its existing systems between 2020 and 2024.

NWN’s strategy of developing a water/wastewater unit is likely to make the company stronger and drive share shareholder returns. For one, the growth dynamics of the water industry are favorable. Water utilities in the US are highly fragmented, with NWN estimating the number of domestic water and wastewater utilities at 77K, around half of which are west of the Mississippi River (the company’s targeted region for water utility acquisitions). Some, if not many, of these utilities are small and struggle financially, rendering them unable to replace or upgrade outdated equipment. Compounding issues for water utilities are increasingly stringent, federally mandated water and wastewater quality parameters. Failure to meet these standards can result in fines and/or lawsuits. The situation is further complicated by increasingly taxed water supplies (pollution, overdrafting, shifting climate patterns) that can stymie efforts to meet demand. The magnitude of the challenges faced by many water utilities, when combined with the highly fragmented nature of the industry, leads to an environment conducive to consolidation, which should provide a long runway of acquisition opportunities for NWN. It is also worth noting that in 2019, the company’s water utilities enjoyed slightly higher organic growth (2.4%) than its gas business (1.6%).

Figure 4. Fragmentation of domestic water utilities, electric utilities, and natural gas utilities

(Source: American Water Investor Presentation, February 2020)

Diversification into water also improves NWN’s resiliency by reducing, albeit slowly, its reliance on gas for earnings. Should gas fall out of favor as an energy source, NWN can increasingly lean on water to sustain the company. More likely is that gas remains an important part of the business, but water, in addition to driving overall EPS growth, also reduces the seasonality of NWN’s quarterly earnings, as water demand is much less cyclical than gas demand. Moreover, the fluctuations in water demand run counter to the gas cycle - water demand typically peaks in the summer, as people use more water to irrigate lawns, keep pools full, etc. More stable earnings should, in theory, enable NWN to more confidently pursue growth opportunities and return excess money to shareholders. Increasing exposure to the stable business of water and wastewater should also support the company’s valuation metrics, as most water utilities trade at higher valuations than their gas or electric counterparts.

Financials

NWN earned $2.19 in EPS FY19, resulting in a P/E of 24.1 at its current price ($52.86). On the Q2 conference call, management maintained their expected FY20 EPS at $2.25-2.45, but guided at the lower end of the range. Assuming this year’s EPS comes in at $2.30, the stock trades at a forward P/E of 23.0, which is slightly above the forward P/E of the S&P 500 (21.9). Management targets EPS growth of 3-5% over the next five fiscal years. NWN has long-term debt of $0.92B and shareholders’ equity of $0.88 billion, for a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04 - a ratio similar to that of its gas and gas-water utility peers (Southwest Gas (SWX) debt-to-equity of 1.01, New Jersey Resources (NJR) debt-to-equity of 0.86, and Essential Utilities (WTRG) debt-to-equity of 1.12). The company is likely to maintain an even split between debt and equity for the foreseeable future, as this capital structure is the product of negotiations between NWN and the public utility commissions of Oregon and Washington. Nevertheless, NWN maintains an investment grade credit rating (A+ by S&P, stable outlook), likely due to the stability of its earnings and the value of its hard infrastructure assets. The consistency of the company’s business model is reflected in its 5-year beta, which is 0.37.

Figure 5. NWN FY18-19 revenues and net income, and debt and other obligations

(Source: Company Annual Report 2019)

NWN pays a quarterly dividend of $0.4775, for a TTM annual payout of $1.91. At its current price, it yields 3.6% on a payout ratio of 87%. The company boasts an enviable history of consecutive dividend raises, which sits at 64 years, giving it the rare distinction of being a Dividend King (50+ years of consecutive dividend raises). However, raises have been lethargic in recent years, averaging only ~1% per year since 2012. With the payout ratio near 90% and NWN committed to growing its water business, I would expect token 1% raises to remain the norm for the foreseeable future. The company also has a modest share repurchase program in place. The plan runs through 2022 and allots $100 million (or 2.8 million shares), of which $83.3 million (2.1 million shares) have been repurchased. The plan began in the year 2000.

Seven analysts cover NWN, with an average rating of “Hold”. Charles Wilhoite, a director at NWN, recently acquired 891 shares at the open market at a price of $54.36, raising his ownership to nearly 4.75 million shares.

Risks

An investment in NWN, as with any company, involves risks. I recommend any prospective investors consult the “Risks” section of the company’s 10-K before making any investment decisions. Below is an overview of what I deem to be some of the more relevant risks facing NWN.

Natural gas: Its reliance on natural gas exposes the company to a number of risks specific to the business of procuring, storing, and delivering natural gas. Perhaps the most dramatic risk is the potential for a natural gas explosion. While NWN has a strong safety record, the risk of a gas explosion is a long-tail risk inherent to any gas utility. Additionally, as a commodity, gas prices can be prone to fluctuation. While NWN hedges to prevent dramatic shifts in gas prices, fluctuations in the price of gas can impact its volumes and profits. Weather also impacts on NWN’s earnings. In addition to the seasonality that influences quarterly earnings, unseasonably warm or cold weather can have a significant impact on the company’s yearly earnings. In the context of a warming planet, this could prove to be a longstanding headwind for Residential demand. Lastly, while delivery of natural gas does differ from delivery of electricity, in some ways, natural gas competes with electricity. With the cost of renewables falling quickly, cheap renewable electricity could eat into natural gas demand.

Climate change: Though natural gas is considered a transition fuel, and RNG is poised to grow as an increasing component of Oregon's natural gas supplies, aggressive regulations on carbon emission would pose challenges to NWN’s business model.

Rate of return: Like any regulated utility, NWN relies on a productive and mutually beneficial relationship with regulators and the communities it serves. To date, the company has navigated this environment well, but the ability to maintain a positive relationship with regulators and earn an attractive rate of return remains uncertain.

Water/wastewater acquisition strategy: I am undoubtably in favor of NWN’s strategic shift into water utilities. That said, the shift is not without risks. For one, the company is breaking into a new industry. To be sure, there are many overlaps between the business model of natural gas utility and the business model of a water utility, but there are differences as well. Ultimately, the onus rests on NWN to operate its water and wastewater assets properly. Another risk involves the execution on M&A. NWN has stated it intends to continue pursuing water M&A, and while this is an established strategy for utilities, the onus is again on the company to deploy capital on productive acquisitions.

Inflation: While mechanisms exist for NWN to recoup the cost of inflation through rate increases, these increases must be negotiated with the utility commissions - potentially a tough proposition if consumers are also facing significant inflation. Inflation weighted towards energy costs, particularly natural gas, could also hurt the company’s volumes. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, is the impact of inflation on the valuation of NWN shares, a slow-growing bond proxy of sorts. NWN’s anemic dividend growth means the yield, and thus the company’s role as an income vehicle, is highly sensitive to changes in interest rates and bond yields. Should inflation rise, and consequently the real yields of bonds (and bond proxies) fall, NWN shares would almost certainly find themselves under pressure. And while inflation concerns tied to loose monetary policy have proven unfounded to date, the recent increase in M2 supply may be the catalyst needed to finally drive inflation upwards. The macroeconomic environment of a massive recession, followed by massive stimulus, under the cloud of economic uncertainty that is inherent to a biologically induced recession, make inflation predictions exceedingly difficult - but investors should be aware of the risks inflation poses to an investment in NWN.

Conclusion

NWN is the antithesis of a growth stock, and for most investors, I would not recommend an overweight position in the stock. Nevertheless, sitting near 5-year lows, I believe it to be at a level worthy of opening or adding to a position.

The company’s legacy natural gas business provides predictable annual earnings that can be used to grow the gas rate base, invest in RNG infrastructure, and acquire water and wastewater utilities. A medium-term target EPS growth rate of 3-5% is hardly exciting, but in a time of major economic headwinds and uncertainty, as well as low interest rates and bond yields, I believe a well-managed, steady utility such as NWN to be worthy of an underweight to equal-weight position in a balanced portfolio. The company’s strategic shift to water will take years, if not decades, to amount to a meaningful component of its business, but the move offers a potential catalyst to drive long-term returns by delivering sustainable earnings growth, as well as the premium valuation that currently accompanies water utilities.

For investors looking to build or add to a position in NWN, as with any investment, I recommend scaling in over time. That said, in light of the uncertain economic conditions, the company looks like a particularly attractive risk-off asset, and a solid argument could made for taking advantage of its relative value in a market touching all-time highs - in fact, the entire gas utility sector looks attractive for the same reasons. However, from my perspective, NWN stands out for its efforts to grow its water business, and I recommend investors consider investing in NWN as a counterweight to the risk-on stocks that have done so well during the spring and summer rally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTRG, NWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.