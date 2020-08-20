Next gen CTLA-4 inhibitor AGEN1181 has produced intriguing data (could be much better than Yervoy, which did nearly $1.5B in sales last year). Two unique TIGIT assets is a bonus.

Shares have lost over 40% of their value during the past five years and are up only 6% in 2020.

**This article was originally published for ROTY subscribers on June 5th, but has been updated where necessary. Despite recent share price appreciation, the story remains in early innings with substantial upside potential ahead as multiple data readouts loom later this year, particularly for AGEN1181.

Shares of Agenus (AGEN) have been disappointing investors for quite some time, losing over 40% of their value over the past five years. During the past three years the stock sports a gain of 20%, while after the recent bounce 2020 performance is just 6%.

Back in June in ROTY's model account, we established a pilot position and then added to it multiple times until it reached our maximum allowable portfolio weighting. My initial commentary was as follows:

This budding immuno-oncology player has underperformed for a long time, but as the space heats up again differentiated assets in the pipeline should garner Wall Street's attention and a higher valuation. One such asset is AGEN118, multifunctional T-cell antibody which binds to CTLA-4 (Fc engineered to increase immunogenicity, increased T-cell activation and could also have important safety benefits). 1181 has the potential to broaden patient population of responders, namely going after those unlikely to respond to Gen1 CTLA-4 due to genetic polymorphism (40% of population). Early activity has been encouraging and as for commercial potential consider that Bristol Myers Squibb's Yervoy is doing nearly $400 million in quarterly sales. Likewise, the TIGIT space has been heating up including the $2 billion Gilead-Arcus deal ($375 million upfront payment) and Agenus has two differentiated TIGIT antibodies advancing into the clinic. One of these is an Fc engineered anti-TIGIT antibody that has outperformed all tested competitor antibodies and showed superior T-cell activation when combined with PD-1 or LAG-3 antagonists. The other is a TIGIT bispecific molecule AGEN1777 which has shown potential as a monotherapy in difficult-to-treat cancers where PD-1 antibodies alone are ineffective. Updated data for 1181 alone throughout the next year is enough of a needle moving catalyst to warrant exposure.

As seen above, this story grants us several of the elements we look for in ROTY names (derisking and downside cushion, multiple ways to win, potentially entering a period of maximum value creation). My purpose in today's article is to provide more clarity for readers who aren't familiar with this one.

Chart

Figure 1: AGEN daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see shares bounce around in the $2.50 to $4.50 range for much of the past year. Recently, shares have rebounded significantly and appear to be making a run for new 52 week highs. Given my optimism with the company's lead assets, my initial impression is that investors and traders should aggressively accumulate shares below the $5 level ahead of 2H 2020 data presentations.

Overview and Q2 Update

In the case of Agenus, I prefer to do this one in reverse and start with the quarterly update to gain a snapshot of recent progress. Right off the bat, the pipeline looks like it belongs to a company significantly larger than the current $800 million market capitalization that Agenus sports (EV or enterprise value under $700 million).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

The company recently reported Q2 results, with cash balance of $79 million plus $35 million received from Betta partnership. Cash used in operations was $37 million and net loss was $48 million (will need to bolster balance sheet via additional partnerships or financing).

As for progress with specific assets, Balstilimab BLA filings will be initiated this quarter. Combo trial with zali has completed accrual and required follow up, with BLA planning underway. Phase 2 expansion study for zalifrelimab in angiosarcoma is underway with additional cancers to follow. As for AGEN1181 combo with bali, updated phase 1 showed 2 complete responses and clinical benefit in 65% of patients (expansion cohorts have been launched in NSCLC, MSS tumors, melanoma and RCC). As for AGEN2373, durable stable disease has been achieved in ovarian, lung and sarcoma cancers with no liver toxicity observed (combo with balstilimab is advancing). Production of QS-21 from renewable resource was achieved, bioequivalence demonstrated and enhanced antibody responses achieved in SARS-CoV-2 models.

As for the conference call, here are a few nuggets that stuck out for me:

- We can expect additional updates on up to 5 programs in upcoming presentations at major conferences between now and year end. Management's plan is to transform Agenus into a US commercial biotech company with a recurrent pipeline of innovative oncology agents. Anti-PD1 (BALI) and CTLA-4 (zali) will be the first assets to arrive to market. The advantages of having in house PD-1 include flexibility of developing combinations and affordability. Agents that are synergistic with PD-1 include zali (first gen CTLA-4), AGEN-1181 (multifunctional CTLA-4), Fc-enhanced TIGIT (AGEN-1327) with IND filing in next 6 months, Fc-enhanced bispecific TIGIT (AGEN-1777) also with IND filing in next 6 months, AGEN-1223 (bispecific antibody in clinic, details not disclosed), AGEN-2373 (CD137 4-1BB) and lastly allogeneic iNKT cell therapy. Another advantage of having PD-1 in house is having control of pricing.

- Manufacturing is becoming a bigger bottleneck for other companies including demands on system for COVID-19 products. Agenus has its own CMC and manufacturing capabilities, already proactively produced commercial grade bali and zali required for CMC module to be submitted to FDA this quarter as part of this year's BLA filing.

- Today there is only one commercially available PD-1 for combination with CTLA-4 (approved for 6 indications with combined revenues of $13 billion this year). PD-1/CTLA-4 is in its commercial infancy with curative benefit for patients in potentially 20 types of cancers if fully developed. Bali/zali's first target is relapsed/refractory cervical cancer patients who have failed first and second line treatments. Response rates for current treatments are 10% to 15% with limited durability, but bali looks better than available PD-1 antibodies (data to be presented upcoming conference) and when combined with zali data is much improved. The combination of the two agents leads to doubling of responses. Commercial plans include providing access to all patients with cervical cancer regardless of health coverage and affordability. Beyond cervical, PD-1/CTLA-4 has improved response rates and durability of responses in more than 14 tumor types so far. Agenus is planning to develop in additional indications like NSCLC, melanoma, RCC, HCC and others.

- 39 patients have been enrolled into the phase 2 study of zali in patients who have failed anti-PD1 therapy. They achieved 3 PRs and durable disease stabilization (beyond 6 months) in 13 patients so far (40% clinical benefit rate) with first gen CTLA-4 for patients for whom there is no treatment at all. CTLA-4 in PD-1 failure patients provides rapid opportunity for zali and later on for AGEN-1181. They continue to see complete and partial responses for zali in angiosarcoma (rare tumor for which there are no approved therapies). Lead investigator Dr. Brie Wilkey gives her point of view on curative potential of zali with or without bali in patients with angiosarcoma. There are no curative therapies for metastatic sarcomas, less than 20% of patients surviving 5 years. Immunotherapies are the next frontier for this disease. Angiosarcoma is a blood vessel cancer and affects elderly patients and is extremely infiltrative (patients undergo disfiguring surgeries to get rid of this disease, but relapse rate is quite high). Her 62-year-old patient treated with zali in 2015, had angiosarcoma on nose and underwent many therapies including chemo and targeted therapy, was out of options and enrolled at lowest dose of zali (went on to achieve complete response and 4 years later remains cured). They did a case series of 7 patients treated with CTLA-4 or PD-1 combination, at 12 weeks 5 of those patients had partial responses. Angiosarcoma is very rare (200 to 300 cases in US), but incidence is much higher in other countries including Asia (will be launching phase 2 global zali study in angiosarcoma). The opportunity here is to gain accelerated approval. As for the rest of sarcomas out there, much like other cancers just a fraction of patients benefit from CTLA-4 or PD-1 monotherapy. Combining with chemo could extend responses to more patients (investigator sponsored study underway, prime sarcoma with CTLA-4/PD-1 then give chemo). The first 5 evaluable patients on this study lead her to be very optimistic (can't disclose yet, but she says this has potential to change landscape in these rare cancers).

- China partnership with Betta enables them to advance needs in that country, a rapidly growing market while also advancing global development of bali and zali. The head of business development highlights value of this partnership, including footprint in the region and success in launching oncology products. Cervical cancer in China has 10 times incidence of US. They will explore additional indications including lung, gastric and liver cancers. Finally, new synergistic combinations will be pursued with Betta's programs.

- GSK's vaccine Shringrix (uses QS-21 adjuvant from Agenus) is the most effective vaccine for shingles with over 90% efficacy, one of most successful vaccines in recent times (revenues of over $2 billion last year). Vaccines can be made more efficacious and QS-21 can be critical part of that (when thinking of COVID-19 vaccine). The goal is to minimize dilution via partnerships, as they've done with GSK and other big pharma partners.

- Agenus' strategy to eradicate cancer is to advance foundational molecules, develop molecules to enhance currently validated targets, block escape mechanisms and modulate or condition tumor microenvironment (all these components in the pipeline). They will seek ex US partners in the near term. CTLA-4/PD-1 combo first to market for cervical and will be second to market for other indications.

- As for the update on AGEN-1181 trial, this drug overcomes shortcomings of Yervoy through Fc engineering and enhanced binding enabling antitumor activity in larger proportion of patients (expands benefit to 3 times more patients through enhanced immunogenicity and T-reg depletion). Previously they reported a complete responder at 1 mg/kg monotherapy. They also reported an endometrial cancer patient 80% reduction in target lesions and complete response in target lesion at ASCO (this patient is now a complete responder). Importantly, both have MSS endometrial cancer with PD-L1 negative and unlikely to respond to first-gen CTLA-4 (supports hypothesis). They also have data on two ovarian cancer patients with durable stable disease (beyond 15 months for 1 and 18 months for the other). Clinical benefit rate was over 60% in early phase 1 study. Of note, they have 9 patients who are pending scans out of 36 patients treated to date. The trial is being expanded to target indications. Dr. Chuck Drake was invited to share his thoughts, as he's been working on immunotherapy since 2000 (2007 treated first kidney cancer patient in the world with immunotherapy). Seeing CRs in phase 1 studies is incredibly rare per the doctor (designed to test safety, not activity). A large number of patients on this trial experienced stable disease for greater than 6 months (not usually seen in phase 1 studies either). Other versions of CTLA-4 are in development by big pharma and others, to be fair. Depleting CTLA-4 has potential to be combined with chemo, hormonal therapy with prostate and others (not just with PD-1). The company plans to commercialize in the US and consider licensing ex US rights. They will prioritize indications that are relatively large, eligible for accelerated approval (include PD-1 refractory melanoma single arm study, in cold tumors such as MSS diseases endometrial, CRC, NSCLC, prostate, etc). Bali combination with 1181 offers significantly enhanced durability (the hypothesis).

- Early data for AGEN-2373 (CD137) is interesting, as this one is designed with significant safety and efficacy features. The drug boosts immune response to cancer cells by enhancing CD137 costimulatory signaling and activating immune cells (adaptive T cells and innate NK cells). They have dosed through 1 mg/kg cohort with no observed liver toxicity (what tanked competitor molecule). Durable disease stabilization with ovarian and NSCLC have been observed. Higher dose cohorts are ongoing and in combination with bali (contemplating combination with anti CTLA-4 as well).

-Dr. Dan Chan touches on TIGIT, a powerful combination partner for PD-1 (especially for tumors expressing TIGIT). Agenus is taking two different approaches through Fc engineering. Blocking TIGIT unleashes important immune cells (T cells and NK cells) to kill many types of cancer. 1327 is engineered with Fc enhancement and has outperformed all tested competitor antibodies (superior T cell activation). This one is an ideal combination partner and with potential to provide deeper responses. 1327 was designed to improve antitumor activity (similar manner to AGEN1181). Superior tumor killing compared to competitor molecules was also observed. 1327 could expand the population of patients who benefit from TIGIT (address genetic polymorphism). Bispecific TIGIT AGEN 1777 is designed to be used as a monotherapy for tumors unresponsive to PD-1 antibodies. 1777 co-targets another inhibitory receptor not yet disclosed that is also expressed on T cells and NK cells. Cotargeting TIGIT provides superior immune activation and preclinical data shows promise in PD-1 refractory tumors. Going back to 1181, combination data with iNKT in preclinical looks quite interesting (able to clear lung metastasis). Efficacy of cell therapy has primarily been active in liquid tumors, but iNKT could extend to solids.

- As for progress on iNKT programs, they will initiate a trial soon for COVID-19 moderate to severe patients. iNKT cells combine both adaptive and innate immunity. Clinical trials in cancer are planned for later this year. Data presented has shown that iNKTs can kill cancer without requiring genetic manipulation (eliminate cost and capacity constraints). Combination with checkpoint antibodies looked quite promising as well, showing curative potential.

Shifting gears back to AGEN1181, whenever a company "accelerates the development" of a certain asset, it can be a significant sign of optimism and confidence in the program. Given what we know about AGEN1181, I view swift progress in the clinic as quite bullish.

Figure 3: 1181 compared to Gen1 CTLA-4 (Source: corporate presentation)

As for lead program balstilimab and zalifrelimab, I want to re-emphasize that 26% response rates were observed (quite durable, over 12 months) in an all-comer (non-biomarker selected) population (55 patients with refractory cervical cancer of whom there were 4 CRs and 10 PRs).

Figure 4: Potential best-in-class treatment for 2nd line cervical cancer (Source: corporate presentation)

Lastly, it's worth pointing out that management has reduced annualized cash burn by $50 million (a conservative step, given risks or possible setbacks posed by COVID-19 pandemic).

Revisiting the Investor Day Presentation: A Few Nuggets

- The company is 26 years old (that much time with very little value creation, a reminder that this one has been a dud due to lack of execution by management in the past). Management states that treating cancer requires more than one or two agents (analogy of a military force battling the enemy), so they strive to have many of the components that are necessary to battle this disease.

- For cervical cancer, the average age of these women is 49. Avastin triplet quickly became standard of care (4 months extra of life). 2014 to 2018 nothing much happened, until pembrolizumab got approved for 2nd line (response rate of just 14%). Once doctors heard about it, they began to use it because there was no other option. There are 3 ways to make anti-PD1 work better (add to chemo, add to anti-VEGF, add anti-CTLA4). Bristol Myers Squibb ipilimumab/nivolumab combo in lots of different types of patients (investigator initiated trial) showed even at lower dose improvement of response rate (23% was a step in the right direction). Treatment related adverse events were relatively high (grade 3/4 28.9%, however those leading to discontinuation relatively low particularly with low dose ipilimumab).

Figure 5: CTLA-4 improves PD-1 responses and durability in multiple tumors (Source: Investor Day presentation)

- Data for Agenus' PD-1 (balstilimab) alone is encouraging (11.9% ORR, 1 CR, 4PRs) in 2nd line cervical cancer. However, this is not enough. Combined with the company's anti-CTLA-4 zalifrelimab response rate nearly doubles to 20.6% (3 CR, 4 PR). Adverse event profile shows relatively low AEs leading to discontinuation. There is much prior precedent for single arm trials leading to accelerated approval and thus that's the strategy here.

- As for drug discovery capabilities, we are reminded that the company broke industry record from time of IND clearance to first patient dose (65 days versus industry standard of 168 days). Speed in the clinic in 2019 is likely to continue in 2020 with other assets, and bodes well in terms of management execution.

- "We have the most clinically advanced CTLA-4, which will be 2nd to market." The big question remains, why do only 20% of patients respond to Yervoy as a monotherapy? How can we expand the response rates, durability of response and broaden population of patients who respond to CTLA-4 inhibitor? AGEN1181 (2nd Gen CTLA-4) is designed to increase time that Antigen Presenting Cell and T-cell are together (education time improves way immune system can recognize that antigen). 1181 can go beyond activation of T cells and can prime and deplete these suppressive Tregs. They call 1181 a multifunctional T cell engager. 1181 can increase the exposure from 20% of patients who respond to Yervoy to over 60% and possibly even more. These are patients who present genetic polymorphism that renders them unable to respond to Gen1 CTLA-4 (mutation in their CD16 allele status). In over 20 patients treated with 1181, disease stabilization has been observed in the majority. Patient with poorest prognostic factors had complete response (management's excitement is palpable). To put this into perspective, we are reminded that beyond melanoma there have only been 4 solid tumor complete responses to Yervoy (all in prostate cancer) in over 1000 patients treated. AGEN1181 is in clinic as monotherapy and in PD-1 combination (more data coming later this year and specifically beginning 2021). "We have the most robust and productive research engine that exists in the industry today. We have outpaced big pharma in our ability to deliver novel agents to patients." This comes across as very audacious or potentially overly exuberant, reminding me of the management team at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals). "It's a volume game" rang true to me, as it's about more discoveries, more combination treatments and ultimately having more irons in the fire in the I-O field.

- As for cell therapy subsidiary AgenTus, they work on Invariant NK (Natural Killer) T or NKT cells, which essentially provide all the benefits of NK cells but none of the disadvantages of T cells or NK cells. NKT cells are able to kill tumor cells directly, very potent with the right targets, can modify or affect repolarize APCs in tumor microenvironment or kill them if necessary. Indirectly they are able to activate NK cells, other T cells/repolarize APCs to generate the right T cell responses (can function in very synergistic manner with other approaches).

- Moving onto business development, over the past 4 years they have generated over $525 million in cash from partnership transactions and have an additional $2.5 billion in potential future milestones & royalties. $172 million was brought in last year from Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) (stock was up to mid-$4s on that news). Gilead licensed CD73/TGF beta bispecific plus options on two other programs. Incyte is advancing 4 checkpoint antibodies in the clinic and 1 preclinical (all discovered by Agenus). Management states that new partnerships should come in 2020 but they wish to retain US rights to build future commercial business. They are in discussions with pharma for multiple assets in portfolio as well as for platform collaborations (i.e., iNKT platform so companies can take individualized cell therapies to transform them into allogeneic).

Figure 6: Milestone breakdown for partnerships (Source: Investor Day presentation)

- As for Q&A, activity for lead PD-1/CTLA-4 program will look more positive when we have biomarker information as these were unselected patients. As for 1181, they will be looking at registration of the compound as single agent and in combination with PD-1 as next step. They have gone from 0.1 mg/kg to 1g in monotherapy, now testing in combination with low dose and upping it. Based on performance they could show superior performance in cancers that are targets of today's PD-1 in major indications (lung cancer, MSI-high CRC, etc). CTLA-4 plus IL-2 in a variety of cancers including bladder and ovarian looks quite interesting to explore. As for TIGIT, management says they have a better approach with Fc-optimized antibody as monotherapy (refers to Genentech's enthusiasm for TIGIT). They also have a different format of TIGIT that they believe will be a significant improvement over current TIGIT molecules. As for iNKT cells, management states they represent best of breed for allogeneic cells with strategy of using unmodified iNKTs first, then building on the scaffold (reminds me of ROTY holding Fate Therapeutics in that regard).

Other Information

Management was quite proud of the fact that it's been 5 years since they've done public funding (secondary), as they continue to finance operations with existing cash plus collaborations proceeds.

As for competition, my skeptical side found it too convenient that management compared their lead PD-1/CTLA-4 program only to approved assets. As noted in my January update on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), midstage data for their TIL therapy LN-145 has shown 11% complete response rate in patients with advanced cervical cancer (median duration of response had not been reached). Objective response rate was an impressive 44% with disease control rate of 85%. Iovance expects pivotal data this year and should file for approval in 2021 (keep in mind that they do have challenges in terms of a somewhat complicated manufacturing process).

Going onto the TIGIT space given recent interest here, Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) tiragolumab appears to be in the lead and showed encouraging improvements in ORR and PFS in ITT population 1st line lung cancer in combination with atezolizumab. Benefit was most promising in subgroup of PD-L1 TPS score of 50% and above. ORR was double that of placebo arm (31% versus 16%) and tiragolumab administered every 3 weeks (with atezolizumab) reduced risk of disease progression or death by 43% (HR 0.57). In patients with high PD-L1 expression there was 70% reduction in risk of disease progression or death. Still, despite optimism we should be somewhat skeptical until we see further data (there have been a number of letdowns in the search for assets to combine with checkpoint inhibitors, where promising data in low N failed to repeat itself in higher N).

As for institutional investors of note, it's worth noting (a green flag) that there's significant clustering here (Cormorant Asset Management with new 7% stake, RTW Investments with 9.99%).

As for management, CEO Garo Armen owns just 1.28 million shares and from listening to him at R&D presentation and reading conference call transcript I got the sense that he and other key executives are a bit over the top in their enthusiasm (almost cheerleaders). I want to see more execution in the clinic and less talk, with recent progress for their lead PD-1/CTLA-4 and 1181 representing good steps in the right direction. To be fair, Garo opted to take his salary in stock instead of cash for 2020 (small but somewhat meaningful act). Garo served prior as Chairman of Board at Elan, and other key executives hail from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Medarex, Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

As for nuggets of wisdom from the ROTY community, well-known member Michael Meltzer/eyedoc likes this name and refers to AGEN1181 as the company's golden goose. He also alluded to the fact that Merck (NYSE:MRK) sought them out for IO partnership (speaks to the strength of their R&D and made comparison to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in that regard).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, at the current valuation and with a potent combination of derisking with lead assets, hints of blockbuster potential and the ability to address areas of high unmet need with Gen2 CTLA-4 drug 1181, coupled with possibility of further business development and optionality with TIGIT assets, I feel quite comfortable suggesting that readers aggressively accumulate this name in the near term with an eye toward 2H 2020 and 2021 catalysts.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, AGEN is a Buy and I suggest accumulating a position in the near term.

Time Frame For Upside is 6 months to 1 year+, as I await further data for 1181 and additional pipeline progress (Catalyst and Revaluation Idea).

Possible Price Target is $8 (around highs observed in 2015), as I believe the company could be worth multiples of its current valuation if 1181 alone pans out. Market capitalization of $1.2 billion or so would still be far from overvalued if further data confirms what we've seen so far (more CRs/PRs in hard to treat indications).

As for risk rating (1=low, 5= high), I consider this one to be a 3 given that we have derisking with lead PD-1/CTLA-4 combo that could receive approval in 2021 and initial data with 1181 plus multiple partnerships.

Risks include dilution in the near term (in the absence of partnership), setbacks with current partnerships, setbacks in the clinic, disappointing data for lead CTLA-4/PD-1 program and for 1181 and management failing to follow through on somewhat lofty promises. For 1181 especially, we need to see data in higher N of patients and much longer follow up before we can say that hypothesis with this asset is substantiated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.