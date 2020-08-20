Going long Lundin thus gives an investor decent dividends as well as exposure to potential aggressive dividend raises in a recovering oil price environment.

The dividends are well covered at the current oil price and should be safe at even lower oil prices.

In this article, I review the investment thesis of Lundin Energy AB (OTCPK:LNDNF) with a focus on the low-cost structure and growth potential, hoping to drive home the proposition that Lundin is an emerging dividend growth investing (or DGI) play and may deserve a place in an income-oriented investor's portfolio.

Low costs and high profitability

Since its founding in 2001, Lundin (fka, Lundin Petroleum) has operated in various parts of the world including Europe, Canada, Russia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Lundin has been extremely successful on the Norwegian continental shelf in terms of discovered resources, with significant discoveries including Edvard Grieg (2007) and Johan Sverdrup (2010) on the Utsira High, and Gohta (2013) and Alta (2014) on the Loppa High (Fig. 1). These discoveries led to the decision of focusing on the Norwegian operations by rolling its U.K. North Sea assets into EnQuest Plc in 2010, selling its Russian asset to Rosneft in 2013, and spin-off the assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France as International Petroleum Corp. (OTC:IPCFF) in 2017.

Fig. 1. Major discoveries on the Utsira High and on the Loppa High, off Norway. Source.

F&D. The cumulative finding and development costs (or F&D costs) as of end-2019 were an amazing US$0.80/boe, mainly thanks to the discovery of oil giant Johan Sverdrup (Lundin 20%, Equinor (EQNR)-operated) that boast 2.7 Bboe of reserves or 3.2 Bboe if 70% recovery is achieved.

Opex. Lundin has industry-leading low operating costs, which gives it exceptional resiliency in low oil prices. Since 2015, the company has reduced its operating costs and total production costs substantially (Fig. 2), primarily driven by the spin-off of higher-cost asses (see above) and expansion of production (Fig. 3).

Fig. 2. The cash operating costs and total production costs of Lundin Energy. Note the total production costs include tariff and transportation expenses, royalty and direct production taxes, change in inventory position, and others, in addition to the operating costs. The total production costs in 2014 reflect a credit related to an operating cost share arrangement on the Brynhild field whereby the amount of operating cost varies with the oil price until mid-2017; the arrangement is being marked-to-market against the oil price curve and due to the low oil price at the end of 2014, an asset was recognized for 2014. Source: Laurentian Research based on the annual quarterly reports of the company.

Fig. 3. The production profile of Lundin Energy. Source: Laurentian Research based on the annual quarterly reports of the company.

In 2020, Lundin planned more than US$300 million of cost reduction and deferrals on a pre-tax basis. As of the 2Q2020, the operating costs reached US$2.78/boe and the total production costs dropped to US$3.50/boe, with the start-up of Johan Sverdrup, which has a lower unit operating cost (US$1.62/boe as of 2Q2020), and thanks to a weaker Norwegian Kroner (see here). From 2021 onwards, the company is expected to keep the operating costs at US$3.2-4.2/boe.

It is worth noting that Johan Sverdrup is estimated to have less than US$20/bo full-field breakeven, benefitting from lower than US$2/bo operating costs from Phase 1 plateau. Due to the incredibly low costs of Johan Sverdrup and the >90% EBITDA margin, Lundin is expected to attain positive free cash flow as long as it realizes US$15/boe price in the next 7 years.

Growth

Reserves & resource expansion. From 2014 to 2019, Lundin grew reserves in 6 consecutive years in spite of expanding production by 274.7%, as reflected in the reserve replacement profile (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The reserve replacement track record of Lundin Energy. Source.

As of end-2019, Lundin has 693.3 MMboe of 2P reserves, an additional 164.2 MMboe of possible reserves. Some 76.5% of the 2P reserves and 73.0% of the 3P reserves are in Johan Sverdrup (Table 1).

Table 1. Reserves of Lundin Energy as of end-2019. Source.

In addition to its certified reserves, Lundin has a number of discovered oil and gas resources which classify as contingent resources. The “best case” (2C) contingent resources are at 185 MMboe as of end-2019.

Going forward, Lundin has a substantial amount of prospective resources in its portfolio of exploration licenses with planned drilling (see here). Seven core areas have been identified off Norway, i.e., Central Graben, Sele High, Utsira High Area, Alvheim Area, and Horda in the Northern North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Southern Barents Sea (Fig. 5). With >15 Bboe yet-to-find resources, these right-holding positions should provide a further runway for reserve and resource growth.

Fig. 5. The license areas of Lundin Energy off Norway as of end-2019. Source.

2020 exploration & appraisal program. In 2020, Lundin scaled back the exploration program to seven wells for US$140 million. Of the three wells drilled so far, the appraisal well drilled to appraise the Balderbrå gas discovery in PL894 returned sub-commercial results, one well drilled on the Hasselbaink prospect in PL 917 ended up as a dry hole, and one successful well drilled on the dual-target Evra/Iving prospect in PL820S, leading to the Iving oil and gas discovery (12-71 MMboe gross resources, tested flowing 3,000 b/d of light 40 degree API oil) and Evra gas and oil in Eocene/Paleocene age injectite reservoir sands. The remaining four exploration wells will be drilled in the 4Q2020, targeting net unrisked resources of over 350 MMboe (Table 2).

Table 2. The 2020 exploration and appraisal drilling program of Lundin Energy. Source.

Production. Johan Sverdrup forms a robust foundation for Lundin's production growth in the next seven years. Johan Sverdrup will be developed in two phases:

Johan Sverdrup phase 1 came on stream on October 5, 2019. Production from 11 wells in the field averaged 86,600 boe/d in the 2Q2020; with the total well capacity exceeding the available facilities capacity, production is only held back by production restriction measures imposed by the Norwegian Government from June 2020 (Table 3). Due to higher established processing capacity and encouraged by the excellent reservoir performance, the Phase 1 plateau production rate was already increased from 440,000 bo/d gross to 470,000 bo/d. The operator plans to conduct in the 2H2020 another test of the limits of the facility above the now established capacity of 470,000 bo/d to match the well capacity, which can lead to further increase in production targets.

Table 3. Production of Lundin Energy in the 1H 2020 and 2Q2020, as compared with the same period one year ago. Source.

The plan for development and operation (aka, PDO) for Phase 2 was approved in May 2019. Phase 2 is scheduled to produce the first oil in the 4Q2022, with plateau production at 690,000 bo/d.

The Edvard Grieg field (Lundin 65% WI) contributed 62,700 boe/d in the 2Q2020. The plateau production from the field has been extended from the original PDO by four years until 2022. Tie-back of nearby fields Solveig, Rolvsnes, and Lille Prinsen and exploration opportunities are expected to continue to fill up the facility. Phase 1 of Solveig tie-back is scheduled to produce the first oil in 3Q2021, with plateau production at 30,000 boe/d. The Rolvsnes extended well test project will be conducted through a 3km subsea tie-back of the existing Rolvsnes horizontal well to the Edvard Grieg platform, to gather data for a potential Rolvsnes full-field development. The test program is scheduled to flow the first oil by 3Q2021 at 3,000 boe/d.

The Alvheim complex, consisting of the Alvheim, Volund and Bøyla fields, contributed 12,800 boe/d in the 2Q2020. The first of two planned infill wells is expected to come on stream during the 4Q2020 and the second in-fill well expected on stream in early 2021. The project sanction for the Frosk and Kobra East/Gekko developments is anticipated in mid-2021.

Therefore, it is reasonable to expect Lundin's production to continue to grow at least in the next 3-4 years while the operating costs drop considerably (Fig. 3).

Valuation

As a transaction analog, Neo Energy acquired a set of North Sea assets from Total (TOT) in March 2020 at the metric of approximately US$12.5/boe. At US$13.22/boe, Lundin may seem to capture fair value, but its high EBITDA margin is not being given due credit. Indeed, Lundin only captures 4.8X pre-coronavirus pandemic 1Q2020 run-rate EBITDA, suggestive of undervaluation.

Supposing Brent oil price rises to $60/bo from the current level at $45/bo, a re-rating will likely drive Lundin to the industry median EV/EBITDA of 7.32. Considering the visible production growth to 200,000 boe/d by the 4Q2022, I believe the share price has the potential to double from the current level around US$25.4.

Risks

Lundin received a BBB- credit rating with a stable outlook from SP Global Ratings, citing that Lundin, operating in a geopolitically stable area, has "high efficiency and low operating costs" which supports "strong cash flow per barrel". Lundin expects the operating costs to remain at US$3.2-4.2/boe from 2021 onwards. That should give Lundin resiliency under an adverse oil price environment. The Lundin family controls 33.39% of the shares outstanding (Lundin directors, management, and employees own an additional 1.16%), which can mean additional financial strength.

The greatest risk for Lundin investors perhaps lies in whether the company will be able to sustain its production growth momentum beyond 2021. Since 2015, the company has managed to grow production at a CAGR of 35%. Going forward, it will probably be challenging for Lundin to pull off another Johan Sverdrup-caliber discovery and continue to book 35% annual organic growth.

Dividends. The board of directors announced on March 23, 2020, that in order to maintain financial prudence and further liquidity flexibility in the light of oil market conditions, it is amending its dividend proposal to the 2020 AGM down to US$1.0 per share (corresponding to US$284 million) from US$1.80 per share, as set out on February 27, 2020 (see here). At dividends of US$1.0 per share, the forward dividend yield comes to 3.94%.

Even if Brent remains at $45/bo for the rest of the year, I believe Lundin can easily cover the US$284 million of dividends with net income or free cash flow. The current level of dividends, in other words, should be secure. However, if the oil price rises to $60/bo, the 27% production growth expected in the next two years will likely result in a >70% increase in cash flow, which may lead to a 7% dividend yield on cost for investors who make an entry today.

Investor takeaways

Lundin is Norway pure-play; few jurisdictions can beat Norway on political stability. Lundin is expected to expand production by 27% in the next three years, averaging only 8.3% per year. However, at industry-leading low operating costs of US$3.2-4.2/boe, Lundin will generate positive free cash flow above US$15/boe, giving it remarkable resilience at low oil prices. It is reasonable to assume the company will throw off a lot of cash, which I suppose will be used for aggressive dividend raises. Therefore, there is a high likelihood an investor will benefit from the growing dividends, up from the current dividend yield.

Having first accumulated a position in late March 2020, the Live Portfolio at The Natural Resources Hub currently enjoys a dividend yield on cost of 7.35%. Going forward, I believe Lundin is still an attractive dividend growth investing play. An entry around US$25 per share, or preferably on a dip, gives an investor the option to gain from potential dividend raises in the next few years on rising oil prices (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. Stock chart of Lundin Energy. Source.

