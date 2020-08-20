CLP Holdings' 1H 2020 results were not as good as what headline numbers suggest, and market consensus expects the company to deliver a weaker financial performance in 2H 2020.

CLP Holdings maintained its interim dividend for 1H 2020, and the company is likely to increase its dividends on an annual basis going forward.

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed utility & energy company CLP Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CLPHY) (OTCPK:CLPHF) [2:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on CLP Holdings published on March 6, 2020. CLP Holdings' share price has declined by -9% from HK$84.20 as of March 5, 2020 to HK$76.60 as of August 19, 2020, since my last update. CLP Holdings trades at 16.9 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E, which represents a slight premium to its five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 16.2 times and 15.8 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.1%.

CLP Holdings' 1H 2020 results were not as good as what headline numbers suggest, and market consensus expects the company to deliver a weaker financial performance in 2H 2020. Nevertheless, is positive that CLP Holdings maintained its interim dividend for 1H 2020. Going forward, the company is likely to increase its dividends on an annual basis, given its defensive Hong Kong electricity business and its consistent dividend payment track record that spans three decades.

CLP Holdings' decent dividend yield should provide downside support for the company's share price despite expectations of weaker earnings in 2H 2020. As such, I retain my Neutral rating on CLP Holdings.

Readers have the option of trading in CLP Holdings shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CLPHY and CLPHF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $35 million, and market capitalization is above $24 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own CLP Holdings shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors, and MFS Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Interim Dividend Maintained For 1H 2020

CLP Holdings reported its 1H 2020 financial results on August 3, 2020, and the company announced an interim dividend of HK$0.63 for 2Q 2020. This brings CLP Holdings' 1H 2020 dividends per share to HK$1.26, the same amount that was paid out for 1H 2019. Sell-side analysts see CLP Holdings' dividends per share increase from HK$3.08 in FY 2019 to HK$3.12 and HK$3.20 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

It is positive that CLP Holdings maintained its interim dividend for 1H 2020, and the company is likely to increase its dividends (on an annual basis in absolute terms) this year and next year. CLP Holdings' future dividends are well supported by the company's defensive Hong Kong utility business and its consistent dividend payment track record.

The company derived more than 60% of its 1H 2020 operating earnings from its Hong Kong electricity business, where it operates a regulated monopoly by virtue of being the sole supplier of electricity in Kowloon and New Territories. In addition, CLP Holdings' Hong Kong electricity business earns a 8% rate of return on average net fixed assets for the October 2018-December 2033 period based on a 15-year Scheme of Control signed between the company and the HKSAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) government.

CLP Holdings also has a very impressive dividend payment track record. As per the chart below, the company has either maintained or increased its annual dividends on an absolute basis for the past three decades.

CLP Holdings' Historical Dividend Payment Track Record

Source: CLP Holdings' 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

1H 2020 Results Were Not As Good As What Headline Numbers Suggest

CLP Holdings' headline operating earnings grew by +12.0% YoY from HK$5,474 million in 1H 2019 to HK$6,129 million in 1H 2020. Non-operating and non-cash items excluded from the calculation of operating earnings included a -HK$6,381 million goodwill impairment for its Australian retail business in 1H 2019 and a -HK$119 million revaluation loss on investment properties in 1H 2020.

However, headline numbers mask the true operating performance of CLP Holdings in 1H 2020. CLP Holdings benefited from favorable changes in the mark-to-market fair value of EnergyAustralia's (its Australian retail business)'s energy derivative contracts. Adjusting for this, finance costs and the company's share of gains or losses from joint ventures and associates, CLP Holdings's adjusted operating income would have been HK$8,622 million in 1H 2020, representing a -3% YoY decline as compared to HK$8,864 million in 1H 2019.

Growth in CLP Holdings' Hong Kong and Mainland China businesses were more than offset by weakness in the company's Australian business (excluding fair value gains for energy derivative contracts) and foreign exchange losses.

CLP Holdings' Hong Kong business saw adjusted operating income grow +4% YoY from HK$5,393 million in 1H 2019 to HK$5,603 million in 1H 2020. As highlighted earlier, the Hong Kong electricity business earns a 8% regulated rate of return on average net fixed assets, so its growth in its segment earnings in 1H 2020 was in line with the increase in net fixed assets. CLP Holdings' Hong Kong business incurred transmission & distribution capital expenditures and generation capital expenditures of HK$1.9 billion and HK$2.3 billion, respectively in the first half of the year.

Adjusted operating income for CLP Holdings' Mainland China business increased by +4% YoY from HK$1,481 million in 1H 2019 to HK$1,533 million in 1H 2020, as earnings growth for the thermal and renewables sub-segments were partially offsets by a decline in earnings from its nuclear sub-segment. For the thermal sub-segment of the Mainland China business, the Fangchenggang Power Station located in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region benefited from higher output and lower coal costs. The thermal sub-segment saw higher earnings thanks to the new CLP Laizhou II wind farm located in Shandong Province which was commissioned in June 2019. On the flip side, earnings for the Yangjiang Nuclear Power Station in Guangdong Province were hurt by increased tax expenses with the expiry of tax benefits and reduced Value-Added Tax refunds.

CLP Holdings' Australian business was a drag on the company's overall adjusted operating income in 1H 2020. Prior to Covid-19, the company's Australian business was already facing significant headwinds such as coal supply constraints and maintenance-related downtime for certain power generation plants, and new price caps for retail electricity prices being initiated in the country. With the onset of Covid-19, CLP Holdings estimated that energy demand in Australia declined by -3.8% in 1H 2020, due to various lock-down and social distancing measures put in place to contain the pandemic.

2H 2020 Expected To Be Weaker

Market consensus expects CLP Holdings' headline operating earnings to increase by +4% YoY from HK$11,121 million in FY 2019 to HK$11,515 million in FY 2020. Considering that CLP Holdings' headline operating earnings increased by +12.0% YoY in 1H 2020, this implies that sell-side analysts see weaker earnings for the company in 2H 2020.

The key downside risk to CLP Holdings' earnings in 2H 2020 relates to the company's Australian business.

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 3, 2020, CLP Holdings disclosed that there has been fall in forward prices in the Australian energy market "in pre-expectation of what may come in the coming future as a consequence of demand being weaker" due to Covid-19. In its 1H 2020 results presentation slides, CLP Holdings also guided that the Australian business is likely to be negatively impacted by lower forward prices "through 2H20 & 2021."

Also, the overall operating capacity of CLP Holdings' Australian power generation business is expected to be lower in 2H 2020. This is because the company has plans for maintenance activities at the Yallourn Power Station in Victoria due to safety issues, and coal supply shortages for Mount Piper Power Station in New South Wales in the second half of the year.

Valuation

CLP Holdings trades at 16.9 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 15.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$76.60 as of August 19, 2020. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 16.2 times and 15.8 times, respectively.

CLP Holdings offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively.

Market consensus expects CLP Holdings' ROE to increase from 9.9% in FY 2019 to 10.4% and 10.8% in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

As per the peer valuation comparison table below, CLP Holdings is in the middle of the pack among its peers in terms of valuation based on forward P/E and forward dividend yield.

Peer Valuation Comparison For CLP Holdings

Stock Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Two-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Forward Two-Year ROE HK Electric Investments Limited (OTC:HKCVF) (OTCPK:HKVTY) [2638:HK] 28.3 26.7 4.0% 4.0% 5.1% 5.4% The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCPK:HOKCY) (OTCPK:HOKCF) [3:HK] 29.4 25.8 3.2% 3.3% 10.3% 11.5% Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCPK:HGKGY) (OTCPK:HGKGF) [6:HK] 15.3 13.9 6.3% 6.3% 7.5% 8.0% CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKISY) (OTCPK:CKISF) [1038:HK] 12.4 11.1 6.0% 6.1% 7.1% 7.9%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for CLP Holdings are an unexpected cut in dividends, and further weakness for its Australian business.

Note that readers who choose to trade in CLP Holdings shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

