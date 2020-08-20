On balance, all considered, I believe that even at this valuation, there is a huge opportunity.

Key metrics are very reasssuring and remind investors that Ontrak has a long runway ahead.

Investment Thesis

Ontrak (OTRK) is a fast-growing company that is looking to position itself as the next Livongo (LVGO). Ontrak's growth rates are envious, but given that it's a small company it still has a lot to prove to investors.

The stock trades at a cheap multiple of just 21x trailing sales, which is a lot cheaper than Livongo and Teladoc (TDOC).

Meanwhile, Ontrack makes the case that 2021 should be just as strong as 2020. Even after the stock soaring this past week, I still deem it worth investing in one's portfolio, even at $1 billion.

Growing at More Than Triple Digits

Source: author's calculations; ***company guidance for 2020

As I noted last week when Livongo (LVGO) announced the merger with Teladoc (TDOC), not only did it vindicate that paying 58x trailing sales was entirely a reasonable price to pay for Livongo but it sets up a target for companies in this space more generally.

Further, I also believe that many investors will start thinking along these same lines as I have, and start searching for the next Livongo.

Having said that, I should note that Livongo's business model was a SaaS business model, making it a far superior business model to Ontrak's, but they are both attempting to solve highly demanded patient problems.

What Does Ontrak Do?

Right off the bat, I should note that Ontrak is a buzzword-heavy company, led by an over promotional CEO.

Ontrack essentially has a team of nurses that talk to patients on the phone. Patients with unaddressed behavioral health conditions.

Basically, the idea is that patients on Ontrak reduce patients' medical expenses over the next couple of years. Ontrak works together with insurance providers, such as Aetna (CVS) or Cigna (CI), and demonstrates to these insurance providers that patients being enrolled on Ontrak's program have lower medical expenses.

Consequently, it's reassuring to see that Ontrak's enrolled Members continue to increase with just under 12K patients enrolled as of Q2 2020 -- up from just 4K in the same period a year ago.

Indeed, during the earnings call, Ontrak's Founder and CEO Terren Peizer declared that Ontrak's enrolled members continued to build momentum since the quarter ended, and as of early August Ontrak had 13.2K enrolled members.

The more members Ontrak enrolls, the bigger its revenue. As a point of reference, Ontrak charges about $6.7K per member per year. Thus, the 13.2K so far enrolled times $6.7K puts the company on a run-rate of $88 million.

Why 2021 Should Fare Even Better

Cigna was supposed to have launched with Ontrak early in January 2020, for a contract that Ontrak estimates to reach $40 million in revenues per year over the next 3 years.

The problem is that the contract with Cigna has still not been launched. Peizer exclaims that the delay means the Cigna contract would only start in October.

Hence, this would mean that only $3 million in revenue would be booked in 2020, and that the $36 million of lost revenue for the first nine months of the year, has not been lost but simply pushed into 2021, and that Ontrak would see this revenue trickle in 2021.

Valuation -- Large Runway Ahead

Teladoc's is a distance peer of Ontrak. Its latest figures show that Teladoc is growing at roughly 86% y/y, whilst being priced at approximately 20x trailing sales.

Ontrack is growing at very close to twice as fast, and its currently only being priced at 21x sales. But looking out to full-year 2020, this puts the stock trade at just 12x sales.

Teladoc only turned adjusted EBITDA positive in full-year 2018 -- after years of operations.

In comparison, Ontrak is expecting to be adjusted EBITDA positive by the start of Q1 2021. Thus, in summary, there are enough reasons to assume that Ontrack is as good as or better than Teladoc while growing at a meaningfully faster rate.

Accordingly, I believe that this all points towards Ontrak being undervalued, and having a long runway ahead.

Meaningful Investment Risks

A lot is contingent on Ontrak delivering against their own set upon targets, particularly in reaching the $90 million in revenues for 2020.

The market has now been primed and given management's continuous claim of reaching $90 million by year-end, there's a lot of expectation backed to the share price.

What's more, given that the shares are shorted by approximately 45%, any mishap would see the shares dramatically selling off.

As I mentioned in the previous article (at the start of August, for my Marketplace), please read the short thesis on the stock here. It's a very good read. I suppose it's part of the Wall Street game, but I should urge that investors should temper their excitement during CEO Terry Peizer's earnings calls.

The short thesis highlights some elements that are accurate, such as Goldman's 15.75% note. This is a very significant interest rate, particularly in the low-interest environment we find ourselves in. Given Peizer's background, I suppose many lenders are skeptical and unwilling to lend to his company.

There's a lot noted about Peizer that short thesis author argues that can easily be verified and supported online.

The Bottom Line

If Ontrak's 2020 is lined up to be strong, given the extra boost from Cigna's delayed contract that approximates $36 million and should fall into 2021, this makes Ontrak very rewarding for shareholders.

In fact, even now, whilst carrying a $1 billion market cap, I believe Ontrak offers a very compelling risk-reward.

