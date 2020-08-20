There are many potential compelling drivers here, and some question marks as well, as shares deserve a prominent space on my watch list.

Harmony Biosciences is an interesting biopharmaceutical company, as its only approved product is showing rapid growth coming out of the gate.

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) has gone public in an offering which has been a big success with shares up 60% on their opening day of trading (halfway the session) after pricing was already set above the preliminary offering range. Right here and now, the pharmaceutical company, with one approved product, trades at 15 times annualised sales. While this looks steep, sales are essentially doubling on a sequential basis, marking very impressive growth. The real question is at which rates growth can be sustained and for how long, given the relative modest market potential.

Nonetheless, the valuation and set-up looks interesting enough to keep a close eye on the coming quarterly earnings reports, yet here and now, I do not see a compelling risk-reward at these levels.

The Business

Harmony Biosciences is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company has a product called WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel action mechanism, designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain.

WAKIX was approved by the FDA in August 2019 for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness, known as EDS, with a commercial launch taking place in November of last year. The product is the first and only approved product which is not scheduled as a controlled substance. The company has a goal to expand the label in narcolepsy in pediatric patients, currently in Phase 3 already as the company has other labelling expansion goals as well.

Narcolepsy is a rare disorder which impacts an estimated 165,000 Americans, with fewer than 50% of patients being diagnosed. Patients with EDS have an inability to stay awake during the day, cannot stay alert, or even suffer from muscle weakness.

The US market for narcolepsy stands at $1.8 billion in 2019 and before WAKIX was approved was catered by controlled substances such as Xyrem, Provigil, Nuvigil, Ritalin, Adderall and Sunosi.

Valuation Thoughts, IPO Process

Harmony and its underwriters planned to sell 4.7 million shares in a preliminary price range between $20 and $23 per share. Strong demand made that Harmony increased the size of the offering towards 5.3 million shares and hiked the initial offering price to $24 per share, in an offering which generated $128 million in gross proceeds.

With 63.6 million shares outstanding, the value of equity stands at $1.53 billion at the offer price. As the company torched along a net debt load of $116 million ahead of the offering, I peg the net cash position around the break-even level, as the equity valuation is equal to the enterprise value of the firm.

So the real question is how big the run-up in Harmony's product sales is to justify the $1.5 billion valuation. The company generated $6.0 million in product sales between launch in November and the end of 2019, yet operating expenses of $150 million for all of 2019 (half of which R&D expenses), translated into a big loss.

The company has seen strong growth in the first half of this year with product sales for the six-month period coming in at $57.8 million on which a tiny operating loss of $1.1 million was reported. Interesting is the sequential growth between the first and the second quarter, as first quarter revenues of $19.8 million rose to $38.0 million in the second quarter, running a run rate of $150 million, or about 10 times sales.

With total costs reported at $30.7 million, the company reported an operating income of $7.3 million for the quarter at a run rate of $30 million. Without interest expenses being due given the flattish net cash position and assuming a 20% tax rate, I peg the current earnings potential around $24 million, just shy of $0.40 per share. While such current earnings potential is far from enough to justify the current valuation, we have to acknowledge the great current momentum.

After all, sales essentially doubled over the past quarter, and within the time frame of little over half a year, the company has already grabbed a market share in the high-single digits already! On the one hand, this is very promising, yet it might imply that the quicker the company grows now, the less potential there is for growth rates to be maintained.

With shares having risen to $38 at the moment of writing, this move has boosted the equity value of the firm towards $2.4 billion, which values the company at around 15 times annualised sales based on the annualised second quarter revenue numbers. That said, one should be careful to extrapolate this number in a big way without further label expansion, as the company has already quickly gained nearly 10% market share.

What Now?

The setup looks quite interesting with WAKIX showing significant sales growth momentum, yet that is quite a risk as well. After all the company is a one-product pony, and bets on label expansion. A risk is that the company has licensed core intellectual property for WAKIX from Bioproject, and while this partnership is eligible for >$100 million in milestone payments in the future, the real risk is that if something were to happen, not just to the product, but to the licensing agreement as well, this could create a binary risk event.

Trading at 15 times annualised sales, for a one-product company, valuations are quite high, yet I still see appeal given the rapid current growth being delivered upon, although I wonder how quick and long the growth rate might last, given the potential market size, certainly if no label expansions come through.

For now, the curiosity is certainly generated at my end, yet I see no compelling risk-reward at levels in the high thirties. I am anxiously awaiting the third quarter numbers with great interest, to learn more about the current growth rate, which is very important in determining the growth runway from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.