The company has the ability to generate significant long-term shareholder returns buying back shares, generating dividends, and paying down debt.

The company continues to have a peer leading financial portfolio and building new assets such as FirstNet and HBO Max.

AT&T is officially the third largest telecommunications company in the world, after T-Mobile has merged with Sprint.

AT&T (NYSE: T) has officially become the third largest telecommunications company in the United States after the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS). However, that doesn't mean the company should be ignored. The company has a market capitalization of more than $200 billion, a network for first responders faster than its core network, and a commitment to long-term shareholder returns.

As we'll see throughout this article, AT&T offers the potential to generate double-digit returns for investors utilizing options, which we'll discuss in this article.

AT&T FirstNet

AT&T has struggled across a number of areas of its business, however, one of the aspects of its business where it has consistently outperformed is FirstNet.

FirstNet was originally established in 2012 as part of the Middle Class Tax Cut & Jobs Relief Act. The purpose of FirstNet was to provide communication among different first responding organizations, supporting them for disasters such as 9/11. The network was established with an original cost of $7 billion and 20 MHz of spectrum.

So far, all 50 states have chosen to work with AT&T on FirstNet. The number of connections have grown dramatically to 1.5 million. Additionally, the massive spectrum can be used for AT&T customers to provide them customers when it's not in use. That's huge for a network that's faster than AT&T's own core network.

The network was established 3 years ago as part of a 25 year contract. It's an enormous deal for customers, and recognized as quality across the board. This portion of the company's business represents strong growth potential and secure long-term cash flow for investors.

AT&T HBO Max Performance

At the same time, in addition of this, AT&T's HBO Max business has continued to perform incredibly well.

AT&T recently announced HBO Max as a way to join the streaming trend with one of the largest movie and television companies on the planet, TimeWarner. The company already has 36 million subscribers here, meaning more than $500 million in fresh monthly revenue, with a high conversion rate to profits. The company is seeing strong upgrades, high activation, and engagement.

HBO Max, is another one of the company's assets, like FirstNet, helping it to build a secure long-term revenue base.

AT&T Financial Position Improvement

The company's new developed businesses along with its existing business units mean the company has been working towards heavily improving its overall financial position.

For example, AT&T has continued to aggressively pay down its debt from its TimeWarner acquisition. The company has announced more repayment of debt - it's planning to repay another $1.2 billion in debt. Since the end of 2Q, the company has replaced an astounding $19.4 billion of debt with a $8.2 billion reduction of debt maturing in 1-year.

For example, AT&T has more than 7.1 billion of shares outstanding, which costs it almost $15 billion in annual debt obligations. With the company's forecast for $25 billion in annual FCF, that leaves over $10 billion it can put towards debt reductions - even in a difficult year. That allows the company to significantly improve its financial positions.

As a result, the company has been able to reduce long-term debt from $166.9 billion in December 2018 to $152.5 billion currently. The company has continued to do this with its 7% annual dividends greatly improving shareholder value. As it further integrates the TimeWarner acquisition, that points to increased shareholder value.

AT&T's continued commitment to increasing dividends and paying off debt shows its financial strength. More importantly, for investors who fear about AT&T's $152.5 billion in debt and the billions in annual interest, it shows the company can not only manage interest but continue paying back its debt. It could pay down its entire debt load in a decade.

AT&T Overall Financial Opportunity

Overall, as AT&T's continued strong FCF during the collapse highlights, AT&T's overall financial opportunity is enormous. This is a company with a $210 billion market capitalization and $360 billion in enterprise value earning $25 billion in FCF during a downturn, with the potential to earn as much as $30 billion in annual FCF during a normal market environment.

The above chart shows AT&T's original financial forecast as it aimed for a $4.65 midpoint EPS by 2022, in a world without COVID-19. The company has already retired 140 million shares. The company halted share repurchases, but it still needs to buy 800 million shares to hit its target. Based on the company's current share price that's buying back another $24 billion.

Assuming that COVID-19 delayed the company's targets by 1-2 years that still means the company will be here by YE 2024 worst case. Given the company's aim for its capital stack that'd imply a share price of $45 / share by this time or double-digit annualized gains. The company will redirect its debt payback to share repurchases.

In fact, the company's 25% price market capitalization because of COVID-19, with a temporarily $5 billion reduction in FCF actually represents the potential for much larger shareholder returns for those who invest today.

AT&T Option Trading Strategy

For investors who want to expand their yield from the 7% dividend yield to 13%, we recommend using options trading.

Additionally, covered CALLs expiring in mid-Jan 2022 with a $30 strike price are currently trading at roughly $2.48 / share, or counting the $0.27 difference from the current price, 9.25% of the share price. Over the next 17 months that comes out to an annualized yield of roughly 6.5% over a 12 month basis.

Counting the yield, that provides a yield of more than 13% for those who invest over the next year and a half. You remove your upside if the share price increases, but at the current interest rates, a 13% yield is still a great deal.

AT&T Risk

AT&T's risks are fairly minor as the company has an oligopolistic market position in an industry that's essential to people's standard of living.

However, with that said, the company continuously faces the competitive threats of well capitalized competitors, new innovation, and adjusting standards of living. HBO Max competes with numerous other online streaming services, home fiber internet competes with new satellite internet constellations, and Dish has the spectrum to be the new cellular provider.

These things together can hurt AT&T's stable cash flow and its ability to generate long-term shareholder rewards.

Conclusion

AT&T has an impressive portfolio of assets and has continued to perform incredibly well. The company watched its FCF drop from $30 billion to $25 billion, a $5 billion drop in FCF. In exchange, investors have wiped out $100 billion in the company's market capitalization for a temporary several year reduction.

This represents an enormous opportunity. In addition, the enormous amount of forecast volatility in the markets means that options can push investor returns towards 13%. Those double-digit returns point to strong rewards just for holding onto the stock. We recommend investors take advantage of investing in AT&T at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.