NOV's Q2 revenue fell over 20% Q/Q. The falling rig count could stymie short-cycle businesses for the rest of the year.

Source: Barron's

The S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq recently closed at record highs, yet the economy still may not be on solid footing. Q2 GDP fell over 30%, and it may remain negative in recession territory until the pandemic ends. That sounds bearish for cyclical names like National Oilwell Varco (NOV). The company reported Q2 revenue of $1.5 billion and GAAP EPS of -$0.24. Revenue fell 21% sequentially.

The pandemic has caused economic activity and demand for oil to free fall. However, E&P in the oil patch was stagnant prior to the pandemic. The trade war between the U.S. and Canada and dismal industrial activity stymied oil demand and E&P last year.

Each of the company's four major product groups experienced revenue declines. Wellbore Technologies revenue of $442 million fell 36% Q/Q due to the decline in drilling activity in North America and Latin America. The deterioration in global completions stymied the Completion/Production segment. Rig Technologies revenue of $476 million fell 15%; it was impacted by COVID-19, declining global rig activity and poor aftermarket sales. Offshore E&P could remain stagnant at current oil prices.

Wellbore Technologies and Completion/Production are a proxy for the company's North America operations. They represented 70% of total revenue, down from 73% in Q1. Active U.S. drilling rigs continue to fall, implying stagnant E&P in North America. National Oilwell's short-cycle businesses could face headwinds for the rest of 2020. The company's one remaining catalyst may not be a factor until 2021.

Aggressive Cost Cuts

Gross margin was 9%, down about 300 basis points versus Q1. Gross profit during the quarter was $137 million, down 39% Q/Q. SG&A expense was $237 million, down 16% Q/Q. Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) have been cutting costs to offset their declining revenue bases. National Oilwell has been just as aggressive in taking out costs:

In early 2019, we began an extensive effort to better align our cost structure with anticipated market realities and when we saw early indications of the COVID-19 pandemic would drive economic shut downs and an associated collapse in oilfield activity, we materially expanded the scope and accelerated the implementation of our cost out initiatives. During the second quarter, we achieved an additional $320 million in annualized savings, bringing the total achieved to-date $570 million.

Despite the cost cuts, EBITDA was -$18 million, down $64 million versus Q1. Cost cuts likely will not be able to fully offset future revenue declines. NOV bulls should prepare for volatile earnings results until the pandemic ends.

NOV Appears Fairly Valued

Liquidity will be important for National Oilwell and other oil services firms as the oil market may not recover for several more months. National Oilwell has cash on hand of $1.4 billion and working capital of $3.6 billion. It generated free cash flow ("FCF") of $293 million through the first six months of 2020. Positive FCF should lead to a growing cash hoard over time. The company appears to have enough liquidity to last several quarters.

NOV has an enterprise value of $5.5 billion, which equates to 5.1x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The valuation may be low based on historical metrics. Given the weakness in the economy and potential headwinds for the oil industry, 5.1x EBITDA appears to be a fair value for the stock.

Conclusion

Oil markets have bounced off their lows from a few months ago. Any upside for NOV is likely priced in. I rate NOV a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.