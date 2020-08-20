"Trust in time and forget market timing. Allow time to work its compounding magic for you. Let market timing inflict its miseries on someone else." So said Tweddell and Pierce.

Mean reversion at some point will allow shares to once again trade at a premium.

I could easily cherry-pick any REIT and suggest that it beat the S&P 500 - without any actual reference to the appropriate benchmark.

I wasn't going to write on my favorite REIT, Realty Income (O), for at least a few more weeks. But I decided that I needed to come out of hibernation after seeing some less-than-impressive analyses of its performance.

Perhaps "hibernation" isn't quite the right word considering that I'm unabashedly - and rationally - bullish when it comes to "the monthly dividend company." Regardless though, I'll provide a thorough debunking of the bearish platform.

Because an ounce or two of common sense about this company is much-needed right about now.

"Realty Income Shares Have Gone Nowhere For 4 Years"

The first article I need to address is titled "Realty Income Shares Have Gone Nowhere For 4 Years." There, the author states that - since an August 2016 piece he published - the stock has "severely underperformed the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)."

Moreover:

"… Realty Income shares declined 12.2% on a price-only basis over this time frame and returned 4.4% on a total return basis, both well behind the S&P 500 Index return of 56.4%".

I went back and read the 2016 article. And it turns out the author was "short" Realty Income himself. He recommended that investors should wait for a pullback in the $40-50 range to get in, should they take a more favorable view.

As it so happened though, I wrote out my own thoughts on the subject that same month. While I agreed it was expensive, I mentioned that there was in fact "logic to support the argument that Realty Income deserves the premium pricing" since management had "built a better mousetrap."

Here's a bit more of what I said at the time:

"While the interest rate lens does provide us with tangible evidence to support the $56.95 price target, there is no reference to the more predictable cash flows being generated as a result of risk-management practices (such as better diversification and lower cost of capital)."

As such, I concluded that article by "maintaining a TRIM recommendation."

A Mountain or a Molehill?

To take a closer look at what really happened in 2016, here's a chart of the full year:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Now here's a chart of 2016 through to today:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The conclusion that we're looking at anything similar today is really a naïve viewpoint.

The stock has gone down during a year where interest rates plunged from 1.92% to its current 0.71%. If anything, that should suggest mean reversion is bound to happen.

To that end, the next slide from the investor presentation shows Realty Income versus the U.S. 10-year. The stock's AFFO yield is at about a 500 basis point (bps) spread against the Treasury yield… which is near its all-time highs, almost three standard deviations above historical levels.

Source: Investor Presentation

This implies that just to get back to the historical average, the 10-year would either have to climb to 2.3% - and slim chance of that - or its AFFO per share would have to lose 30% of its value.

This is what you call a "cheap" stock relative to the benchmark yield.

Realty Income's earnings yield is much too high relative to what an investor could get with the risk-free yield. If it were simply trading at its historical relationship to the 10-year, it would be $89 today.

The other point I want to make is that the author "selectively" uses the all-time high as his starting point. When, in fact, there's much more to Realty's history than a mere four years.

In so doing, he also uses the S&P 500 as the benchmark. But that's disingenuous as well since the best comparison would be the MSCI U.S. REIT Index, or RMZ.

Stock returns should be measured on an "apples-to-apples" basis controlling for how the overall sector traded.

Last 5 Years' Total Return:

Realty Income… 59.2%

RMZ… 19%.

Last 4 Years' Total Return:

Realty Income… 6.4%

RMZ… 0.7%.

Last 3 Years' Total Return:

Realty Income… 22.2%

RMZ… 3.8%.

Last 2 Years' Total Return

Realty Income… 16.9%

RMZ… -0.4%.

I point this out because I could easily cherry-pick any REIT suggesting that it beat the S&P 500 - without any reference to an actually appropriate benchmark.

For my part, I began purchasing shares again in Realty Income in:

June 2017 at $55.18

February 2018 at $49.18

April 2018 at $50.51.

Then I decided to trim shares again in February 2020 at $72.89.

More recently, during the Covid-19 meltdown, we've been actively accumulating shares (at $46.81 and $49.86). And all told, since our first purchase in September 2014, this stock has returned 21.96% annually versus 5.9% for the VNQ.

Source: Sharesight

For the record, Realty Income is the #1 position (at about 6.5% exposure) in the Durable Income Portfolio. Also for the record, the Durable Income Portfolio has returned 16.8% since inception in August 2013.

Source: Sharesight

At the end of the day, the successful investor must recognize when to buy and sell. In my case, again, I fully recognized back in 2016 that Realty Income was expensive. But I didn't unload all my shares, and I certainly didn't short the position.

More importantly, with the recent pullback, it's proven to be a terrific time to pick up some quality blue-chips on "fire sale."

Q2 2020 Results Worse Than Headline Numbers Suggest?

Yet, somehow, these facts aren't resonating with another analyst either. Let me point out Old Time REITster's article from August 6, which says:

"O has gone the route of deferring their pain. By doing so they caused their stock to surge when they announced earnings which included less reserves/write-offs than were expected. Given that they still have not collected 13.5% of the rent they were owed for the second quarter, the low level of reserves merely shows management's optimism about the business not improved collections."

Old Time REITster is also short Realty Income.

Again, anyone can easily make this pessimistic argument. But, as I referenced above, gravity will win out in the end: Mean reversion at some point will allow shares to trade at premiums as they were before.

Or, perhaps put more bluntly, companies with good balance sheets that provide proper earnings visibility will see mean reversions.

REITster believes that, "The catalyst for O to give up some of its recent price gains is not perfectly clear at this point." So let's talk about what is "clear."

Realty Income is not intentionally deferring any pain associated with weaker economic assets. With only 6.3% exposure to theaters, it remains diversified.

Besides, the market has already priced in its shortcomings. As I referenced above, there's about a 500 bps spread between its AFFO yield and the 10-year Treasury yield. So this is not an EPR (EPR) situation, as REITster alleges.

Furthermore, he was already been proven wrong on the subject back in January 2018, when he wrote:

"Not only will the prospect of several years of a sub 100% recapture rate reduce O's FFO/share estimates, it will also cause the market to rethink a number of its current assumptions about how to value NNN REITs. This could lead multiples to fall creating a unique opportunity for short sellers who can afford to wait a quarter or two."

Source: Yahoo Finance

In Closing…

In reality, Realty Income has one of the most predictable business models in the REIT sector. While valuation is certainly a relevant discussion - or debate - to have, the facts are clear…

Rent checks drive earnings, earnings drive dividends, and dividends drive total returns.

Source: FAST Graphs

As viewed above, shares were trading at $61.98 at last check, with a p/AFFO multiple of 18.5x - a tad higher than our fair value price of $61.75. So our technical recommendation here is to wait on a pullback.

Though we see nothing wrong with nibbling on shares (that now yield 4.5%) in the meantime.

Regardless, the moral to the story is this: NEVER short a blue-chip REIT. Instead, take Jerry Tweddell and Jack Pierce's advice from their book, Winning With Index Mutual Funds:

"Trust in time and forget market timing. Allow time to work its compounding magic for you: Let market timing inflict its miseries on someone else."

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

