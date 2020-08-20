Any of these outcomes is very likely to add share value, increasing shares' value anywhere from $0.50 to $2.95 (.20.16% to.119%) above the current $2.48 within the coming 10 months.

Possible outcomes include: 1) Closing of the deal by 9/30/20, 2) Extension of the deal deadline (for the 16th time), or 3) Collapse of the deal with GNW planning an IPO.

An Engineered Income Investing Top Idea: Special Situation

Special Situations are opportunities to invest where money is likely to be made regardless of which way the existing status unfolds. They usually arise from activist shareholders pressing management for changes or from arbitrage of pending merger/takeover deals. Today, we look at the long delayed China Oceanwide buyout of Genworth Holdings (GNW), the possible outcomes and the ways to profit no matter which occurs.

Brief Background:

On 10/23/16, privately held China Oceanwide and Genworth Holdings (GNW) reached a definitive agreement to buyout GNW in an all cash deal for $5.43 per share. Since that time, regulatory delays, along with delays in China Oceanwide obtaining debt financing, have resulted in extensions to the original deadline. Numerous extensions, currently extension # 15 - expiring 9/30/20, have been agreed to. Presently, all regulatory approvals have been obtained and we awaiting to see whether China Holdings is able to proceed with financing and closing the deal by the current end of September deadline.

In the event the deal does not close by 9/30/20, a new extension may be agreed upon, or the deal may be terminated. GNW has already begun arranging for secured debt and an IPO carve out of 19.9% ownership of its debt free U.S. mortgage insurance subsidiary (100% valued at an estimated $3.2 billion), even as China Oceanwide continues to work on finalizing financing closure of the deal. These contingencies will be implemented if the China Oceanwide deal does not go forward. They are designed to provide liquidity to lower interest rates on an existing loan, retire debt maturing in the next 14 months, and unlock GNW share value, raising that value to an estimated $3.24/share based on public peer valuation comps for the planned public rollup of the GNW remaining 80.1% interest in the U.S. mortgage insurance subsidiary. A deep look at GNW plans without the China Oceanwide deal, including breakdown of maturing debt, is provided by Anthony Steinmetz's July 24th article.

These steps denote the special situation to have 3 current paths to successful resolution favorable to investors:

1. The deal closes by 9/30/20 as provided in the current extension 15. GNW shares are then each worth $5.43 cash, $2.95 (119% above current market).

2. The deal is further extended. Shares likely will remain in the $2.50 to $3.00 range for a few months pending China Oceanwide financing.

3. The deal terminates 9/30/20 or some further date extension and GNW goes ahead with its secured debt offering and IPO carve-out. In this case, shares quickly unlock the expected added 30.7% in value, rising to $3.24.

Engineering Strategy To Profit From This Special Situation:

Writing (selling to open) the 32 day cash secured puts for 9/18/20 $2.50 strike @ $0.45 premium creates a potential entry point at net covering cash of $2.05. This is a 239% annualized yield rate for the $0.43 net premium (after deducting the 0.02 in the money intrinsic portion) on the 32 day tie-up of $2.05 net covering cash. Downside market risk is reduced $0.43 (17.34%) and the option expiration is 2 weeks prior to the 9/30/20 deadline of the current deal with China Oceanwide. If the deal deadline is extended, future new or rolled covered option positions can be used to repeat these sort of returns as the deal delay continues. This was an extremely profitable strategy we used in the long delayed TMUS/Sprint stalled merger deal.

If shares are presented under the $2.50 puts, the net basis is just $2.05, 17.34% below market and $1.19 (36.7%) below the anticipated value of $3.24 unlocked by the contingent IPO plan of GNW in the event of a cancelled deal. The $2.05 is full $3.48 (64.1%) below the $5.43 value of the pending buyout deal if it is ultimately completed, and added option premiums may be available on our same investment tranches if the deadline is again extended beyond September.

Use of the longer term 123 day cash secured puts for 12/18/20 $2.50 strike @ $0.73 premium reduces the covering cash and break-even point to $1.77, $0.71 (28.63%) below current market for added downside protection and allowing more time for GNW to implement its planned IPO and secured loan to unlock the estimated $3.24 market value. Annualized yield rate for this choice is 122.4% on the $1.77 net covering cash.

Risks To Consider:

China Oceanwide may not be able to obtain the financing needed to close this deal and it may terminate. As discussed, this would lead to mitigation by GNW, who's management already has contingency plans in place and has begun implementing them as discussed in this report above.

A combination of failure of China Oceanwide to complete the deal, along with further delays or other factors making it impossible for GNW to raise liquidity to meet the $2+ billion in debt maturing in 14 months could lead to drastic problems, perhaps even creditor liquidation of GNW if all planned and other contingencies fail to provide a path forward beyond debt maturities.

These threats are largely mitigated by the secured debt and IPO plans of GNW and the > $3 billion in debt free assets they hold. The fact that the near term upside gains could be 2X to 3X investment and verses the 1X downside in this risk balance is a strong asymmetry in favor of the investment. The risk is further reduced by some of the option strategies presented which complete and terminate with exit before a final critical point of potential liquidity crisis and accompanying price collapse might occur. For example, the September put options expire before the current deal deadline triggers even.

Closing Thoughts:

This is not a risk free special situation but it is a favorably balanced one. The small size investment tranches available in the $dollar stock make it easy to manage the size of capital tranches you may wish to speculate with. Laddering or blending of the suggested strategies, along with simple long share positions are also ways to both play the situation and manage the risks vs time horizons.

