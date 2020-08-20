Gold And Silver Stocks Are A Steal

For many of these companies, every dollar that gold goes up is a direct addition to their bottom line without incurring any further costs. The possibilities are indeed mouth watering.

Introduction

Gold has started 2020 very well rising from $1500/Oz to trade today at around the $2000/Oz. Most of these gains were made after the initial impact of the Coronavirus which brought with it a downward influence on the financial markets in general. Silver also performed very well rising from the $18.00/Oz level, to trade around $27.00/Oz today.

The precious metals stocks as per the Gold Bugs Index, the HUI, started the year at 240 and today it is standing at 353 registering a sparkling improvement.

Today, we will take a quick look at this sector and try to ascertain just what lies ahead for the precious metals stocks

The Gold Bugs Index: The HUI

This has been an eventful year for the gold and silver miners as they were range trading up until the pandemic struck and the HUI dropped from 240 to 140 registering a gut-wrenching loss in value of 41% in just a few weeks. However, the recovery so far has been even more spectacular in that this index has risen from 140 to 353 registering a gain of 152%. This gain can be largely attributed to the safe-haven rally in the underlying precious metals of gold and silver and the record-breaking amounts of paper currency that the central banks have generated in an attempt to prop up the economy.

This Index at its peak stood at 630 so we can see that there is still a long way to go before it too makes a new all-time high. Another way to look at it is that these stocks are on sale at half price. We know that the stocks are gaining on average two times faster than gold and as gold increases in value, these stocks could make gains that are three and four times that of gold due to their increased turnover and higher profit margins. For every $100.00 that gold increases in value, the producers will see a direct increase in profits as there is no corresponding increase in the cost of their operations. As I am of the opinion that gold is likely to double and then triple from here, it follows that the stocks will be major beneficiaries suggesting that at today's price levels they are a "steal."

Looking ahead, the Q3 and Q4 earnings reports should be indicative of just how well the miners are doing. Those operations that were closed down due to the pandemic should have reopened and safeguards should be in place to prevent further shutdowns. The companies whose Q2 results were dented by such closures should record significant improvements and should make for exciting bedtime reading.

It is not today's performance that is important but the forward earnings that these companies will generate on the back of a higher gold price. Imagine for a moment that gold closes the year at around $2400.00/Oz and I think the price will be there or thereabouts, then a company producing 100,000 ounces has just added another $40.00 million to its bottom line and will be substantially revalued and become way more expensive to acquire.

The 12-Month Gold Chart

The chart below clearly shows that gold dipped below $1500/Oz in March 2020 and since then it has managed to gain a further $500/Oz to trade around $2000/Oz today. The technical indicators show that the RSI hit 90 at one time and when this indicator rises above 70, it is usually thought to be overbought and some technical traders will sell on that basis. The 50 dma and 200 dma have been heading north all year in an orderly fashion and we expect this trend to continue.

A Comparison Chart Of Gold And The Precious Metals Stocks

I have included this chart just to show that the stocks are outpacing gold with gains of 47% to 26% since January 2020 or almost at a ratio of 2:1.

Conclusion

Like it or not we have Quantitative Easing on steroids and this action will serve to dilute all the Fiat currencies that we currently trust and rely on. The mountain of debt will be a drain on the economy for years to come as each nation tries to recoup the cost of its current expenditures.

The alternative to paper currencies is some sort of hard asset such as land, property, natural resources and precious metals. All of these are areas that require expertise, time and dedication in order to fully understand how they truly function. The choice is yours and whichever one you decide on will mean that you have to do some work, due diligence as they say.

For many of these companies, every dollar that gold goes up is a direct addition to their bottom line without incurring any further costs. The possibilities are indeed mouthwatering.

If you decide to allocate some of your investment funds into precious metal stocks, then allow at least a couple of hours every week to keep abreast of the myriad of changes that are ever-present. A week can be a long time in the life of a mining company. I focus on this sector on a full-time basis and from experience, I can tell you that when I ‘slack off’ it costs me, so you have been warned.

For the record, I am long physical gold and silver and own around 18 stocks in this sector, including Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND).

These stocks represent a portion of my open positions which I am, of course, biased towards.

Go gently.

The precious metals sector is rather fluid at the moment, so your comments would be very much appreciated, and I will do my best to address each and every one of them.

