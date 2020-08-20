Masked by the spike was an announcement that their borrowing capacity is being cut, endangering shareholders with either bankruptcy or massive dilution.

Locations are almost exclusively concentrated in Texas and Florida, which are the worst COVID hotspots in the US.

As fruitless as it may seem to short anything in a Fed-backstopped market, I would like to pitch one to you all: Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI). They operate about 150 each of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana in Florida and Texas, respectively, with 40 additional locations franchised, mostly in other states or internationally. At the end of Q2-20, they had 25.3m shares outstanding and about $50m of net debt, for a grand total enterprise value of ~$300m at $10/share.

Lest we have any concerns about shorting a high-growth business that was thriving pre-COVID, here's a 5-year chart:

Even with the recent rally, FRGI is over 20% below the $12.50 they IPO'd at in 2012, significantly reducing shareholder value during a record bull market:

COVID

It is important to remember that FRGI is trading at the same level it was pre-crisis, despite not being among the select few profiting from the environment like Wingstop (WING) and Chipotle (CMG). Their second quarter comparable sales declined a blistering 31.6%, compared to peers like El Pollo Loco (LOCO) who saw a 9.7% decrease but also trade in a similar range to their pre-COVID valuation. LOCO is also focused in a higher risk area (Los Angeles), showing just how horrible FRGI's results have been. July comps were still mid-teens drops for both FRGI chains, compared to LOCO being 3% positive in July. FRGI also closed their dining rooms after the quarter ended on July 12th, which, while they claimed on the call this didn't have a material impact, definitely doesn't help going forward:

...when we made July 12 decision on closing the dining rooms, we were a day or two before the mayor of Miami-Dade county, who then said that all dining rooms had to close anyway. So we were ahead of the curve on that. The impact, we were not getting much in terms of sales through the dining room anyway. In fact, that’s why we made the decision throughout the entire company. The dining room sales were very small. (Earnings Call Transcript)

Management makes a point of comparing their comparable results to "Black Box" data in core markets, and even on the call the only markets they were willing to cite were:

South Florida - in line with black box

Orlando - "trailed slightly"

Texas - lagged by 140 basis points on a transaction basis

Even using a vague measure, Management couldn't find an example to cite where they are outperforming peers in any way.

Take a look at the CDC cases map. On a total cases and per-capita basis, Texas and Florida are in the top 3, having missed the first "wave" but now making up for it. Investors would be right to question if the Q2 results really reflect the worst things will get for FRGI.

Cash Balance

The company did some significant gymnastics to look solvent after Q2, let's unpack a bit:

The July amendment to the credit agreement was as follows:

The Second Amendment reduced aggregate maximum commitments available for revolving credit borrowings (including standby letters of credit) under the Credit Agreement (the “Revolving Commitment”) by $30 million to $120 million as of the Second Amendment Effective Date. The Second Amendment further reduces the Revolving Commitment by (i) $15 million to $105 million on January 3, 2021 and ((ii)) $10 million to $95 million on April 4, 2021. (8-K)

Net revolver debt was $48.4m at July 31 , ($47.1m at June 28th) according to Management, with resulting liquidity of $71.6m. They are required to maintain at least $40m of liquidity through the end of September, reducing to $25m as of Jan-21 and going forward.

, ($47.1m at June 28th) according to Management, with resulting liquidity of $71.6m. They are required to maintain at least $40m of liquidity through the end of September, reducing to $25m as of Jan-21 and going forward. CapEx was $8.7m in 1H20, compared to averaging $20m a quarter in FY15/16 and even $15m in FY18. Full year CapEx will be under $22m, as the new credit agreement caps CapEx at $22m in FY20 and FY21, and $25m in FY22. Neglecting these costs will come home to roost eventually. CapEx in FY18 not related to new restaurants was $36.5m and $29.8m in FY19, so this isn't enough to cover maintenance CapEx, let alone new Capital spend due to COVID.

The 10-Q notes they had not paid rent on up to 185 properties as of June 28, 2020, but noted in their press release they were current again by July 31st. Given FY19 lease payments the 10-K were about $54m, this translates to about $4m in cash saved.

Management made a point of highlighting $24.5m of cash from operations in Q2 on the call, but this ignores the drastic cessation of CapEx and that over half the generation was tied to working capital changes. Even if they can maintain this one-time benefit, that's all it was.

16 owned properties are being marketed for sale, with expected proceeds between $20-30m. This will result in another one-time gain but also likely $1.5-3m in increased leaseback costs annually, and likely some tax expense on the sales.

Essentially, Management is pulling a couple levers of working capital and sale-leasebacks, deferred some rent to make the quarter end cash look better, but has no real ammunition left after that before reverting to a capital raise. And that is limited to a total $15m by the revised credit agreement. It's not like they've done a historically great job generating cash:

When you compare this to the massive cuts to CapEx above, you arrive at how they're "improving" FCF. Despite the CEO's reassurance they aren't in a cash burn phase, they are under-spending on maintenance CapEx and selling off valuable assets to maintain liquidity with no clear catalyst to reverse their trends.

Political Considerations

Assuming a democratic takeover of the White House this fall, $15/hr minimum wage is a likely result. While this would likely be phased in, FRGI is located in states that have no minimum beyond $7.25 federal (Texas) and $8.46 (Florida). Ask yourself what will happen to FRGI's cash flows if their employee costs practically double in a few months.

Ignoring future exposure, federal aid is also winding down which won't be good for discretionary consumer spending. After all, despite the S&P levels we are in a "recession" if you remember unemployment is north of 10%.

Valuation

You would think by now, after the declining revenues and liquidity, that FRGI would have some attractive valuation metrics, but with $29m TTM EBITDA (10x EV/EBITDA) they trade only a few turns below the TTM multiple for LOCO (12.5x). At least on a EV/Sales basis, FRGI trades at a discount about half of sales compared to LOCO (2x), but another small cap fast casual chain, Potbelly (PBPB), is even less than 0.5 EV/Sales and has a net cash balance, and isn't concentrated in COVID hotspots.

Risks

An effective vaccine or COVID treatment in the short-term could reduce the pain being experience in the Florida and Texas markets.

FRGI could finally reverse five years of declining revenue and EBIT, though black box data indicates they have not figured out a way to exceed peer results at this time.

Fiesta could successfully transition to a delivery and drive-thru model with lighter employment and capital requirements going forward.

There remains so much irrational exuberance in current markets that being short anything seems to be a risk unto itself.

The Trade

I have chosen to go short these shares directly, I keep my individuals shorts at 1-2% of my investable assets to manage risk of any one blowing up my investments. Less than 10% of shares are short currently and are easy to borrow. Options volume is pretty limited on this company, but Mar-21 calls can be had for just over $2/share to hedge upside risk. $10 Mar-21 puts are around $3, so buying both would require a 50% move to break even, displaying the volatility premium already in the shares.

I expect a decrease in price of the shares after one of the following catalysts:

Q3/Q4 earnings show continued dragging comps, partially driven by closed dining rooms.

Biden is elected in November, and FRGI has to prepare for significant labor cost inflation.

Management launches a dilutive equity offering to pay debt down further.

Given shares have already recovered to pre-COVID levels, I expect investors to move onto greener pastures, and shares to dip back to $5 within 12 months.

Conclusion

Fiesta Restaurant Group does not trade at a bargain valuation, is mired in a 5 year decline pre-COVID, is underperforming peers both in target markets and nationally during the recovery, and it's not like they had attractive comparable sales before this began. Their credit line is being significantly reduced and Management has pulled each lever available to them to improve liquidity. With no real catalysts going forward, and being a recipient of discretionary spending as federal aid is subsiding for COVID relief in the worst parts of the country case-wise, the outlook is bleak.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FRGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.