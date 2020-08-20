D&L Industries is expected to see a strong earnings recovery in 2H 2020, but the risk of a tightening of social distancing measures in the Philippines going forward remains high.

D&L Industries is the outright market leader for the various businesses it operates, and there could be potential for market share gains in the medium term due to Covid-19.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Philippine food ingredient supplier D&L Industries, Inc. (OTCPK:DLNDY) [DNL:PM].

D&L Industries is the outright market leader for the various businesses it operates, and there could be potential for market share gains in the medium term due to Covid-19. In addition, D&L Industries is expected to see a strong earnings recovery in 2H 2020, after a poor financial performance in 1H 2020. But the risk of a tightening of social distancing measures in the Philippines going forward remains high, given that daily new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Philippines remain high. Taking into consideration the above factors, I see a Neutral rating for D&L Industries as fair.

D&L Industries trades at 14.4 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 2.9%.

Readers have the option of trading in D&L Industries shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker DLNDY, or on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker DNL:PM. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in the Philippines, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Philippines Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $200,000, and market capitalization is above $700 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own D&L Industries shares listed in the Philippines include APG Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, Schroder Investment Management, and Dimensional Fund Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Started in 1963 as a supplier of colorants for the plastic industry and listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange in 2012, D&L Industries is a manufacturer with diverse operations, supplying food ingredients, specialty plastics, aerosols and oleochemicals to its customers.

D&L Industries' 1H 2020 Revenue And Earnings By Segment

Source: D&L Industries' 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

D&L Industries' Operating History

Source: D&L Industries' 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

D&L Industries' Shareholdings And Operating Structure

Source: D&L Industries' 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Market Leader With Potential For Market Share Gains

In the company's media releases, D&L Industries refers to itself as having "the largest market share in each of the industries it serves." According to a March 6, 2020 BusinessWorld news article, D&L Industries boasts domestic market shares of 40%, 50%, 40% and 80% for its high margin specialties food ingredients, specialty plastics, commodity food ingredients, and aerosols businesses, respectively in the Philippines.

D&L Industries has managed to maintain its market leadership for the various businesses it operates, due to a number of factors.

Firstly, D&L Industries has long-standing relationships spanning at least a decade with most of its clients as per the chart below.

D&L Industries' Customer Relationships

Source: D&L Industries' 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Secondly, D&L Industries focuses a lot on research & development to stay ahead of its competitors. Approximately 14% of the company's total employees are technical staff, and tech spend represents roughly 11% of D&L Industries' non-raw material costs.

Thirdly, foreign competition in the markets that D&L Industries operates in is limited by the fact that the Philippine market is relatively small compared with other Asian and international markets for most multi-national corporations. Notably, D&L Industries' FY 2019 revenue was only PHP22 billion or $450 million, despite being a clear market leader for its key businesses.

Covid-19 has negatively impacted D&L Industries' business operations and financial results in the near-term (to be discussed in subsequent sections of this article), but it could also possibly lead to market share gains for the company in the medium to long term.

D&L Industries highlighted at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 5, 2020 that based on its experience in the past, it tends to be "in a better competitive position once the crisis ends" given that "many of our foreign competition in past crises, they will just close operations or they would downsize it." It is noteworthy that D&L Industries disclosed that it has already gained market share in certain commodity product categories in the first half of the year.

Acquisitions could be another means of gaining market share for D&L Industries. It is reassuring that D&L Industries stressed at the recent 1H 2020 results briefing that "the last thing we would want to do to buy something that is too expensive."

1H 2020 Financial Performance Was Bad As Expected

D&L Industries announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 5, 2020, and its financial performance was bad as expected. The company's revenue declined by -8% YoY from PHP11,036 million in 1H 2019 to PHP10,173 million in 1H 2020, while its net profit fell by -43% YoY to PHP802 million over the same period.

The decline in D&L Industries' top line in the first half of the year was no surprise, as lock-down measures implemented in the Philippines resulted in a significant disruption of its clients' business operations. Approximately 70% of the company's revenue is generated from consumer companies, and D&L Industries' key customers such as food companies and restaurants either shut down temporarily or operated significantly below their capacity in 1H 2020.

The larger decrease in D&L Industries' earnings (-43% YoY) relative to its revenue (-8% YoY) was primarily attributable to a unfavorable change in the company's sales mix. D&L Industries noted in the company's 1H 2020 results presentation slides that the majority of customer demand in the first half of the year was "focused on very basic raw materials." This meant that D&L Industries sold less high margin specialty products and more low margin commodity products compared with prior periods. Specifically, D&L Industries derived 63% of its 1H 2020 revenue from high margin specialty products, as compared to a higher sales contribution of 69% in FY 2019.

D&L Industries' gross margin contracted from 20.9% in FY 2019 to 16.7% in 1H 2020. Using the company's largest segment (in terms of revenue), food ingredients as an example, sales volume for high margin specialty products declined by -12% YoY in 1H 2020, while sales volume for low margin commodity products grew by +47% YoY over the same period. As a result, the food ingredient segment's gross margin dropped from 18% in FY 2019 to 10% in 1H 2020.

Earnings Recovery Expected In 2H 2020 But Risks Remain

Sell-side analysts expect D&L Industries' top line expand by +4% YoY to PHP23.2 billion in FY 2020, while the company's bottom line is expected to shrink by -25% YoY to PHP1,961 billion this year. This suggests that there are expectations of an earnings recovery for D&L Industries in 2H 2020, taking into account the fact that the company's revenue and earnings decreased by -8% and -43% YoY, respectively in 1H 2020.

Market consensus is aligned with management guidance, as D&L Industries expects to deliver a net profit of between PHP900 million and PHP1 billion in 2H 2020. D&L Industries is confident of a better 2H 2020 performance, as restaurants in the Philippines have started to reopen, and an increasing number of food service operators are adopting takeouts and deliveries and accepting online or digital payments. Furthermore, restaurant operators are actively optimizing their menus and food offerings to adapt to changing consumer preferences, and this is likely to lead to increased demand for high margin specialty products in the food ingredient business.

The general consensus is that the Philippines and most other countries will not implement strict lock-down measures again to contain the pandemic, as they need to minimize the economic fallout as a result of Covid-19 by keeping their economies open. Nevertheless, a tightening of social distancing measures in the Philippines, which could be negative for D&L Industries and its clients, can't be ruled out, as daily new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Philippines remain high as per the chart below.

Daily New Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19 In The Philippines

Source: Worldometer

Valuation And Capital Return To Shareholders

D&L Industries trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 18.6 times and 14.4 times, respectively based on its share price of PHP5.10 as of August 19, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 21.1 times and 23.6 times, respectively.

The stock offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 4.4% and 2.9%, respectively. D&L Industries typically pays out dividends once every year. Market consensus expects D&L Industries' dividends per share to decrease by from PHP0.286 (including special dividends which have been recurring) in FY 2019 to PHP0.222 and PHP0.147 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 5, 2020, D&L Industries reiterated that its dividend policy is to pay out 50% of earnings as dividends every year. The company also added that "there is space to give a dividend" given that its "net gearing is likely to stay below 50%" even in this current challenging operating environment. D&L Industries' net gearing was a comfortable 8% as of June 30, 2020. Notably, the company has also ruled out the possibility of equity fund raising in the near-term.

D&L Industries' Historical Dividend Payment Track Record

Source: D&L Industries' 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

With regards to share buybacks, D&L Industries noted at the recent 1H 2020 results briefing that "when it (the share price) goes low and when no one wants to buy anymore, that (is) probably (that) the time (for buybacks) will come for the company." This seems to suggest a possibility of opportunistic share buybacks going forward.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for D&L Industries include a tightening of social distancing measures in the Philippines, lower-than-expected profit margins if lower-margin commodity products continue to account for an increasing proportion of the sales mix going forward, and a larger-than-expected cut in dividends in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in D&L Industries shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in the Philippines) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.