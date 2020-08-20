Quadratic founder Nancy Davis joins Let's Talk ETFs to make sense of the current interest rate environment and explain why her firm's flagship fund belongs in intelligently constructed portfolios.

As the first fund to place a bond convexity strategy within an ETF wrapper, IVOL seeks to hedge relative interest rate movements while providing the potential for enhanced, inflation-protected income.

Among the search for non-correlated strategies in the current risk-laden environment, The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) has stood out from its fixed income ETF peers.

By Jonathan Liss

Among the search for non-correlated strategies in the current risk-laden environment, The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) has stood out from its fixed income ETF peers, gathering nearly half a billion dollars in assets under management and winning the 2019 ETF.com award for Best New U.S. Fixed Income ETF. As the first fund to place a bond convexity strategy within an ETF wrapper, IVOL seeks to hedge relative interest rate movements - whether these movements arise from falling short-term interest rates or rising long-term interest rates - while benefiting from market stress when fixed income volatility increases, which it accomplishes via its exposure to long options tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate swap curve. Additionally, IVOL offers the potential for enhanced, inflation-protected income through Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS.

Perhaps most unique though is just how non-correlated to common asset classes IVOL is (the table below is taken from IVOL's fact sheet):

Notes: Daily correlation from 5/14/19 to 6/30/20. Source: Bloomberg and Quadratic calculations. Index returns are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent actual Fund performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

* Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index

For fans of top down asset allocation strategies meant to hold up well in all market environments, ala The All Weather Portfolio, IVOL provides a new tool in the non-correlated assets toolbox with its lack of correlation to equities, broad fixed income, gold and even the VIX. It's the sort of institutional strategy that would have been unimaginable for retail investors (and even many professional investors) to access at a reasonable price (or at all) before the advent of the ETF.

Quadratic Capital founder and Managing Partner Nancy Davis left the comfort of top Wall Street firms like Alliance Bernstein and Goldman Sachs, where she previously spent ten years, the last seven with the proprietary trading group where she became Head of Credit, Derivatives and OTC Trading, to found Quadratic. After serving private clients exclusively, Nancy decided it was time to offer something to the broader investing public. The result - the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) - has gathered about as much positive investor sentiment as one could expect from a new fund without the marketing arm of a top ETF issuer behind it.

Nancy joins Let's Talk ETFs to make sense of the current interest rate environment and explain why her firm's flagship fund belongs in intelligently constructed portfolios.

Show notes

4:30 - Why leave the comfort of the "big Wall Street firms" to launch your own firm and ETF?

6:45 - Is the strategy underlying IVOL similar to what you are doing for private clients at Quadratic?

8:30 - Nancy's broad outlook for fixed income in the present environment

12:00 - When does the risk of inflation become real and how long will it take to get there?

14:00 - A way to play a widening yield curve?

17:15 - Breaking down IVOL's risk profile

21:30 - Understanding IVOL's component parts: Long options tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate swap curve

24:00 - Is there a benchmark with which to measure the fund's performance?

25:30 - IVOL: As non-correlated to common asset classes as an ETF strategy gets

32:30 - Understanding IVOL's component parts: Why go with The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) for the TIPS component?

34:45 - The current outlook: Between the pandemic and the U.S. election, how much rate volatility should investors be pricing in for the rest of the year?

40:00 - Next steps: Nancy's future plans in the ETF space

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVOL, SCHP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nancy Davis is long IVOL in her personal portfolio. She is long SCHP via IVOL.



Jonathan Liss is long SCHP.