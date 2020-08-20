A few weeks ago, I detailed how investors should skip the funeral that everyone seemed to be planning for chip giant Intel (INTC). Shares tanked after the company announced a delay to its 7nm product roadmap, yet quarterly results were still looking pretty good. In that article, I talked about Intel using its financial might moving forward, and this week the company did just that.

After the bell on Wednesday, Intel filed this 8-K report to announce that it had entered into a $10 billion share repurchase plan. The company had previously suspended its buyback plan during the height of the coronavirus, but with things stabilizing in recent months, I figured we'd see share repurchases return rather soon. Here is a key quote from the filing:

Intel believes that its common stock is at the time of this announcement trading well below intrinsic valuation, and that these repurchases are prudent at this time, given the strength of the company’s balance sheet.

Under the plan, Intel will receive 166 million shares initially, with the final number to be determined based on the volume-weighted price of the stock over the term of the agreement. The final settlement of this transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Following completion of the accelerated plan, Intel will have repurchased a total of approximately $17.6 billion in shares as part of its ongoing $20 billion share repurchase program. As markets further stabilize, the company will return to more traditional share repurchases, likely in the open market.

As the company's 10-Q filing showed, Intel had just over 4.25 billion shares outstanding as of June 27th, which was the end of its fiscal Q2 period. This accelerated buyback will essentially reduce the share count by about 4%, continuing the substantial progress made in recent years seen below. If things get back to normal next year, I think we'll see the outstanding count dip under 4 billion shares.

(Source: Quarterly filings, seen here)

As a result of this week's announcement, I'll be really curious to see what happens with the dividend next year. Intel management has guided for free cash flow of roughly $17 billion this year, but dividend payments will be well under $6 billion this year. Should shares rebound a bit by the time we get a dividend decision, we might get a very strong raise, otherwise management will likely continue to lean on share repurchases for the majority of its capital returns to shareholders.

After the bell on Wednesday, Intel shares rallied about 4% on this buyback news. I figured the company would use some of its financial strength to do something, and the accelerated buyback plan is a strong vote of confidence in Intel shares. It will still take a while to repair all of the damage that the 7nm delay did to this stock, but this is a nice reduction in the outstanding share count and should mean good things for the dividend next year.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance - author added green line for after-hours reaction)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.