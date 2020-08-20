Rates are now back to surge levels, meanwhile Dorian still trades at a massive discount. I believe LPG is fairly valued at $18/sh, suggesting 110% upside potential.

This is the second in a series of five reports which will highlight the top opportunities. This report covers Dorian LPG, a modern shipping firm generating enormous free cash flow.

Shipping stocks have largely sat out the entire market recovery even as rates have remained strong and long-term fundamentals are solid.

Maritime Shipping Series Review

I recently published a sector overview suggesting the maritime shipping sector is the best post-COVID-19 opportunity. That update listed five top buying opportunities from five different segments of shipping and highlighted the broad 'catch up trade' opportunity in this sector, which has been completely left behind by the market's resurgence from April through August. I recommend a review of the original report (webinar video also included), but this chart below does an excellent job of showing the significant lag this sector has suffered since March.

This report is the second in a series of five which will highlight individual opportunities in greater detail.

Earlier this week, I highlighted Euronav (EURN), the largest US-listed crude tanker pureplay, which I believe is trading at very attractive levels with over 40% of upside from today's prices. In this update, I will review Dorian LPG (LPG), a US-listed LPG shipping pureplay. Other top opportunities, in order of current upside, which will be covered in upcoming reports:

Dorian LPG Overview

Dorian LPG is a VLGC sector pureplay with a modern fleet of 22 vessels, 18 of which were built within the past 5 years. The company also has two chartered-in vessels, one 2020-build with an expiration in Q1-2023 and one 2012-build with an expiration in Q2-2021. Dorian primarily operates in the spot market, but they also have 5 vessels fixed on time-charter with contract expirations ranging from Q4-20 to Q4-22.

Dorian has taken a balanced approach to IMO 2020 with 10 installed scrubbers in their fleet and one scrubber on a TC-in vessel, for nearly 50% coverage. The rest of the fleet burns complaint bunker fuel ("VLSFO"), but their 18 newest vessels are modern eco-design giving them additional net fuel savings vs. older peers. These savings are shown in the slide below.

Source: Dorian LPG, June 2020 Presentation, Slide 11

Dorian has been enjoying strong market rates over the past year, which we'll cover in more detail below. I've also written update reports on them previously on Seeking Alpha, including our most recent market update last June. COVID-19 temporarily impacted freight rates this summer, but markets have already rebounded and LPG is once again raking in massive amounts of free cash.

LPG has 51M shares outstanding, for a market capitalization of about $435M. The rest of this report will review their recent Q2 earnings report, highlight their balance sheet, and review current market conditions for the LPG sector.

Q2-20 Earnings: Strong TCE Continues

Note: This review was originally prepared as part of our earnings season coverage at Value Investor's Edge. This update covers LPG's earnings report, supplemental slides, and the conference call transcript. The full 10-Q filing is also available with their latest financials.

Dorian LPG reported a strong TCE of $41,249/day ($42,839/day for pure spot ships), but utilization was a recent-low of just 82.3% (80.6% on spot), which drove adjusted earnings of $0.25/sh. The reported TCE was a beat (we expected $39k for the fleet), but utilization was a miss (we expected 92%), which drove the ultimate EPS miss ($0.25 vs. $0.35-$0.40 expected).

Q2-20 Focus Question Review

The following section reviews the original 'focus questions' we previously outlined at Value Investor's Edge as part of our exclusive Q2-20 earnings season coverage. I've now added additional notes as part of this latest public update.

Any repurchases? Commentary? LPG is cash flow positive at current rates and with its current cash balances, they have more than enough headroom to survive a downturn. Will they use some of this spare cash to repurchase shares? When the stock was at $11, they repurchased pretty strongly; why not do it at even lower prices? Weak share trading suggests they didn't repurchase much at all during Q2, hopefully, I'm wrong.

Q2-20 Answer: Dorian didn't repurchase at all during the summer as we suspected from the weak share pricing. Ted Young (CFO) hemmed and hawed a bit on the conference call, but I expect them to be back in the market for shares soon, hopefully, they will be buying as soon as early August. Ted isn't going to scream "we're repurchasing" on the conference call as that would be antithetical to the entire point of repurchases. Unlike most analysts and management teams who don't understand proper capital allocation and tend to view repurchases as ineffective, Dorian management understands the idea is to buy as many shares as possible for as cheap as possible.

Scrubber program complete? Dorian is expected to finish its 8th scrubber installation this past June. With the two ships that were built scrubber-fitted in the yard, the company will now have 10 ships fitted (45% of their owned fleet). Will the company provide any guidance on the last two "planned" installations? Will they take advantage of current weaker rates and install them this quarter, or will these installations be permanently deferred/cancelled?

Q2-20 Answer: Dorian is sticking with 10 scrubbers with no confirmed plans for the last two. It looks like they've been able to permanently defer these for no cost thus far. If spreads return closer to $100/ton and VLGC rates are weaker, then it might make sense to bolt these onto a drydock, which seems to be their plan for now.

Continuing Refinancing: $232M Cash

Dorian has been a cash flow monster over the past year and the last three months added considerably more to the hoard of currency. When we also factor in cash equivalents (i.e. pool receivables and short-term investments), Dorian reported an eye-popping $232M in cash ($4.50/sh) as of 30 June:

Source: Dorian LPG, 10-Q Filing, 4 August 2020, highlights added

Part of this cash influx was due to a very attractive refinancing of their 2022 (now 2025) debt facility in May, but a significant portion has been due to massive internal free cash flow over the past four quarters.

Dorian remains very conservative and they have decided to spend $18.3M of their cash to repurchase one of their leaseback vessels, "Captain John NP," along with their original seller's deposit of $26.6M ($44.9M net repurchase, $18.3M direct cash outflow). This will bring this vessel to a completely debt-free status.

Dorian also has two other similarly financed ships, the "Markos NL" and the "Nicolas ML," which are under similar deals bearing interest at 6.0% fixed (ref. 10-K Annual Filing, Page F-21). These deals are up for repurchase opportunities in mid-2021 and I expect Dorian to swap these out in the same fashion as the "John NP."

Dorian likely sees the folly in paying 6% for debt when they have over $200M in cash and when a similar bank facility at L+250 is far cheaper today (about 2.75%) and can be swapped out for 3-5 years for barely higher than 3% fixed. For reference, the recent quote for these ships is below:

Source: VesselsValue, Dorian Fleet Valuations, 19 August 2020

VLGC NAV Levels: Still Understated?

VesselsValue has held VLGC valuations about 10-15% higher than many brokers over the past year as rates were booming. I've previously argued VV was more accurate because they were properly accounting for near-term cash generation prospects whereas brokers were primarily using static replacement cost analysis; however, there have been very few true arm's length transactions in this sector, so it was difficult to confirm the 'true' value.

At the start of the year as rates weakened into COVID, I expected about a 20% decrease in VLGC assets throughout 2020 as my base case. In recent public coverage, I listed a 30-35% decrease through YE2020 as a bear case scenario, which matched the largest reported asset decline in previous history (2014-2018). This decline reached its largest decline in early-August as VLGC values had declined by 20% YTD according to VesselsValue, thus hitting my YE2020 estimates for the base case.

However, on 4 August, all vessel valuation reduction estimates would cease, and instead there was clear evidence that valuations were actually higher than previously expected as a new 3rd party sales comp was announced by Avance Gas (Oslo: AVANCE) who sold the 2003-built VLGC "Avance" for $35M. This compared to the VesselsValue prior estimate of $28.4M, which even now still rests at just $28.6M.

The "Avance" was valued at $35.5M in January 2020, suggesting the 20% declines we've logged YTD have been overdone already. In fact, the actual secondhand market valuations are likely still close to the recent peaks.

Source: VesselsValue, Avance Ship Quote, Sourced 5 August 2020

Circling back to the trio of Dorian's older leaseback ships we discussed above, the value is likely closer to the mid-$40s for all three of them as opposed to the current VV levels at $37-$42M.

I'm covering this recent comp in painstaking detail because I receive a lot of questions from investors and traders who doubt the validity of NAV levels. These levels have not only been recently affirmed by this comp sale, but they are arguably too low. This is imperative to understand because Dorian currently trades at a P/NAV ratio of just 48% even before adjusting for this comp. These aren't just 'theoretical values,' the market really is that broken!

Dorian's NAV & Valuation Ratings

According to Dorian's 30 June financials and the latest VesselsValue asset values (i.e. incorporating most of the nearly 20% YTD decline), their NAV is $17.65/sh. If we adjust asset values up closer to a 10% decline from recent peaks, the estimated NAV would be $19.50/sh.

When I set my most recent 'fair value estimate' of $18/sh for Dorian in early-2020 (and reaffirmed it in May), I was accounting for current NAV, cash flow accretion, and vessel value reduction of 20% by YE2020.

Therefore, things still look on track and it is pretty easy to reaffirm Dorian's 'fair value estimate' of $18.00/sh. If anything, $18/sh is on the conservative side of things considering ongoing free cash generation.

Repurchases: Paused this Summer, Back Soon?

Dorian repurchased 4.4M shares last year for $49.3M ($11.20/sh avg), but they didn't repurchase anything over the past 3 summer months even when shares were in the $7-$8 range. Part of this is likely due to management's extreme conservativism and a desire to keep future growth and/or upgrades (i.e. duel-fuel retrofits) on the table.

When asked about repurchases on the Q2-20 conference call, the response was that they are considering all options with liquidity and the level of repurchases will depend on share prices. The answer was a bit of hemming and hawing, but Dorian repurchased 8% of their entire company in a bit over 6 months last year, so they've certainly moved before. Valuations are even better now so hopefully, they won't chicken out again.

Source: Seeking Alpha, LPG Q2 Conference Call Transcript, highlight added

Unlike the majority of firms who see buybacks purely as gimmicks and completely miss the point of generating long-term PER SHARE equity value, Dorian has been a very firm defender of equity since inception. In fact, LPG had 58M shares outstanding in August 2015 and they have 51M outstanding now. They are the only shipping company in the world that has a negative share count growth (absent a reverse-split) over the past 5 years.

I've spoken personally with both Ted Young (CFO) and John Lycouris (COO) on multiple occasions and they both totally understand the point of repurchasing and that it is better to buy cheaper and if shares are flattish while you are buying, that's good. Yes, that's basic common sense, but most execs just want to purely goose the stock price.

I've thanked them on multiple occasions for repurchasing as much as they did last year at $11 even if they 'felt bad' since shares were $8/sh. That's the WRONG way to look at it since they still created significant value. Unfortunately, there are institutions out there that don't get it either.

In mid-June a minor Dorian shareholder made unfortunate headlines with a public call for Dorian to discontinue their share buyback program. With shares trading in the $7s for much of the summer, LPG could have repurchased another 3-4M shares without making a dent in their cash pile.

Dorian's NAV is in the high-teens, so this action would be massively accretive on a PER SHARE basis, growing LPG's NAV and future earnings and dividend power far faster than any other possible action.

Source: TradeWinds, 12 June 2020

I've been in dialogue with Dorian management for a long time. This is a conservative team, but they are smart and shareholder aligned. Unfortunately, they blinked a bit this summer, but I suspect they'll return to repurchases soon considering the undeniable valuations.

VLGC Rates Back to Surge Levels

For those who have been tuned out for awhile, VLGC rates initially held up well during COVID, but they took an inevitable breather from May-June. However, rates started rapidly picking up in July and they have spent a couple weeks in the mid-$50s where they currently sit.

Source: Clarksons Research, Chart by Value Investor's Edge

As I've reminded folks before, these rates are heavily dependent on the arbitrage between US LPG futures and Asian LPG quotes (521 gal/ton conversion). Readers can also track updated VLGC rates for free via Poten & Partners broker reports and the numbers sometimes float around Twitter also.

In terms of earnings and cash flow, the recent upsurge means that LPG's Q3-20 report will likely be a bit weaker than the recent Q2 results due to the trailing nature of rates; however, if rates stay in the $50s the q/q trend could be close to flattish ($0.15-$0.20 EPS). Dorian generated over $35M in organic cash generation during this quarter alone even at 'decent' rates (nearly $0.70/sh in cash), so thing is looking very strong.

COVID-19 Impact: Minor, Already Reversing

COVID-19 negatively impacted the LPG shipping markets, as noted above during May-June, but we're already back to strong levels. The OPEC cuts have also reduced ship loadings from the Middle East Gulf ("MEG"), but US exports are still up significantly y/y and global demand is still growing.

LPG is used primarily for heating and cooking, so this isn't going anywhere. Large parts of India still use wood, or even animal dung, for cook fires, so there is a major government initiative to distribute clean propane. During much of 2020, the government has been giving away fuel to the poor to encourage cleaner habits.

Source: Dorian LPG, June 2020 Presentation, Slide 14

Additionally, US export capacity continues to grow, which is bullish for ton miles because the same cargo from USG-India is over double the distance as from MEG-India.

Source: Dorian LPG, June 2020 Presentation, Slide 18

India is the star of the growth story, but China is also a major force. China's demand for LPG was significantly curbed in early-2020 since more of their consumption is industrial vs. India's residential baseload. China's demand is already coming back- 2020 should be similar to 2019, and 2021 should show y/y growth of 10-20%. The chart below shows the resilience of India's market:

Source: Dorian LPG, June 2020 Presentation, Slide 22

Once China returns to growth, the LPG shipping markets will be in top shape. Of course, we also need to pay close attention to the supply-side to ensure there's nothing threatening on the near-term horizon.

COVID-19 has helped keep orderbooks limited to what otherwise has been a red-hot shipping segment. According to commentary from the early-August conference call and backed by Clarkson's data, there are just four newbuilds set to deliver during the rest of 2020, 21 ships expected in 2021, and 9 vessels due in 2022. It's worth noting that the last strong cycle was ultimately crushed by over-delivery of new ships in 2015-2016 when 79 ships were delivered.

This growth potential is offset by 27 vessels which are aged 25+. Obviously, these ships will keep trading if rates are peaked, but if we see any weakness, it won't take long to push these older ships to the demolition yards, especially with the higher fuel costs imposed by IMO 2020 sulfur emissions regulations.

I posted the fuel savings slide earlier, but it's worth noting again as the bulk of Dorian's fleet consumes 15-20 tons per day less bunker fuel than older legacy ships. The collapse in oil prices has pushed VLSFO bunker fuel prices down to around $350/ton, but even at these rock-bottom levels LPG will outperform older ships by $5-$7kpd.

Source: Dorian LPG, June 2020 Presentation, Slide 11

The combination of the strong current markets, promising global demand trends, minimal orderbook overhang, and Dorian's superior fleet quality make this an attractive investment case. Additionally, the firm trades at over a 50% discount to NAV, which makes very little sense, but simply reflects the market's hatred for anything shipping-related.

Conclusion & Fair Value Estimate: $18/sh Reiterated

Dorian's utilization for Q2-20 was slightly weaker than expected, but overall cash generation was impressive. Dorian has had an amazing year of operational results, but unfortunately, the shares have been ignored by the market so far.

I believe this is an attractive market to invest in and I expect long-term demand growth trends to remain intact, led by India and China. The supply side is also well balanced.

Dorian's NAV depends on vessel input assumptions, but pretty clear that our $18/sh estimate is easily within baseline expectations. I am reiterating my 'fair value estimate' of $18/sh, which suggests 110% upside from the latest closing price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.