Sentiment Speaks: How Prepared Are You For A Drop In The Nasdaq?

Over the past few weeks, the Nasdaq has continued to climb higher and higher, reaching well beyond the pre-pandemic highs that were struck back in February of this year. Furthermore, while the SPX did not quite see a close over those February highs, we did see the SPX make an intraday push over its highs that we struck back in February this week as well. So, with all of these new record highs taking place, the obvious question at hand is, are we finally getting near the end of the line to this incredible run higher off of the March lows?

Several weeks ago, I laid out two paths that I was watching on the Nasdaq. Those paths were shown in blue and white on the charts in that article. With the continued push higher, the market is looking to be following the blue path. In that previous article, I noted that “[The path] shown in blue would suggest that we still need yet another higher high over the 11,069 level to fill out a final wave (V) of (V). If we do indeed break the 11,069 level then I would key in on the 11,528 level overhead as this is the 261.8 extension of the initial move up off of the March lows. A fairly common fib extension to hit for the fifth wave of an impulsive wave pattern."

As is evident from the chart below, the high that was struck on August 19th came within 1% of hitting that 11,528 level. With the new high off over the July highs into the most recent high, we now have a very full pattern down to the most micro of levels. Moreover, we also have very nice negative divergence formed on the NDX 60min chart giving us additional evidence that at least a local top is close. Now, with that being said, I still would want to see a break of some downside support levels to give us further confirmation that we may have indeed struck a top. Currently, I am watching the 10,855 level, followed by the 10,313 level below that. Once those levels are broken, then it will become much more likely that we are heading down towards the wave 2 target zone, which currently resides at the 9365-7724 zone, some 17%-30% lower from current levels. As scary as that drop may seem, as long as that support zone holds, it would signal that there are still higher levels to be seen over the next several years, setting up an excellent buying opportunity in that zone.

So, while we still are not quite at a spot when we can confirm a top just yet on the Nasdaq, we can say that the pattern is full and the line is getting stretched. With that in mind, I am certainly cautious to the long side in the intermediate term. Longer term, however, I will be looking for another buying opportunity, should that drop occur into the later part of the fall and after the market begins to show us some signs of a bottom in that retracement target zone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.