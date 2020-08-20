As a consequence of these lost sales, Glaukos has burned an amount of money roughly equivalent to its full-year 2019 loss in each quarter so far this year.

Glaukos' results went from bad to worse in Q2 as the pandemic continued to delay elective procedures like the cataract surgeries during which the company's stents are placed.

Glaukos (GKOS) is a long-term holding of mine that has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Given that the vast majority of Glaukos’ revenue comes from elective surgery, many of the procedures that would have led to product sales for the company just haven’t been taking place. I last wrote about Glaukos on April 20, but we now have a lot more information on the effects of the pandemic on the company’s business. In this article, I look at whether the pandemic represents an enduring threat to Glaukos’ business, whether Glaukos is still a good long-term hold, and at one potential strategy that could be used to realize some upfront value despite the current delays to Glaukos’ revenue growth.

Glaukos’ Sales Outlook Is Still Uncertain

As I wrote in my prior article, Glaukos had projected 2020 net sales of $290-300 million, but on March 24, the company suspended its prior net sales guidance because many elective procedures, like the minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS) that are Glaukos’ bread-and-butter, were already not occurring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly thereafter, Glaukos reported its Q1 numbers which showed a small increase in net sales year-over-year from $54 million to $55.3 million, just a 2% gain. Digging deeper, Glaukos’ glaucoma revenue was actually down nearly $10 million year-over-year, but this drop was offset by $11.2 million from its corneal health franchise that the company did not yet have in Q1 2019. Gross margins dropped from 87% in Q1 2019 to 41% in Q1 2020, resulting in a dramatically larger loss of $52.6 million versus just $1.9 million the year prior. The impact of this really cannot be overstated given that 2019’s full-year loss was only $50.3 million. Rather than having 4 years’ worth of cash and equivalents, at the Q1 burn rate, Glaukos wouldn’t have lasted through the end of the year, a substantial turn of events from the prior pace.

Glaukos announced its Q2 results on August 6, and the damage revealed then was even more severe. Net sales actually decreased in all business units, dropping by 46% year-over-year, from $58.6 million in Q2 2019 to $31.6 million in Q2 2020. The largest part of this drop was again due to the glaucoma segment which reported $24.9 million in net sales versus $58.6 million in Q2 2019. The corneal health segment brought in $6.6 million, down 41% sequentially. Worst of all, the operating loss was again large, coming in at 47.2 million which again nearly matched the full year 2019 number in a single quarter. Glaukos again refrained from providing any sort of full-year guidance for the remainder of 2020.

Given its rapidly decreasing cash position, Glaukos did a private offering in June of $250 million worth of 2.75% convertible notes. These notes mature in 2027. The conversion price is initially $56.10, well above where the stock has traded lately, and Glaukos won’t have the ability to redeem the notes unless they trade even higher than that. I think these notes were a good move for the company given the sudden cash need, and it’s always nice when a company in Glaukos’ position can raise such funds in a manner that’s potentially non-dilutive. Glaukos’ cash level at the end of Q2, after this raise, was $404.3 million which should be enough to sustain the company for at least 2 more years even if sales fail to bounce back.

Glaukos Still Holds Long-Term Value For Patient Investors

I am definitely disappointed that sales numbers trended even lower in Q2, and unfortunately, I now expect sales to remain depressed until at least the end of the year and maybe longer, especially if we don’t get a COVID-19 vaccine approved later this year. All that to say, I still generally believe what Glaukos has been saying the whole time - that these diminished sales represent a shifting of demand rather than some sort of systemic threat to their business model. We will almost certainly eventually get back to a point where most people are comfortable getting elective surgical procedures done, and at that point, I would expect Glaukos sales to substantially pick up again.

Given that Glaukos now likely has a runway through at least mid-2022, I again find the risk of a further dilutive cash raise to be minimal. Although sales look ugly this year, I still get a present value of about $50 per share in the model I described in my prior article if I completely ignore any revenue for 2020.

Figure 1: Glaukos Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

On top of that, analyst sales and earnings estimates support that the stock is still undervalued despite the recent setbacks. Once you get beyond the next 3 years, analyst estimates for Glaukos’ revenue generate a P/S of well below the industry average of around 5.

Figure 2: Glaukos' Present Value Estimate (source: revenue estimates from Seeking Alpha and my calculations based on that data)

Even discounted at 10% per year as you can see in Figure 2, these revenue estimates generate present value estimates as high as $70 per share at a 5 P/S. The biggest downside risks to this thesis are if patient demand for Glaukos’ therapies never recovers to pre-pandemic levels and if Glaukos is unsuccessful in bringing therapies from its current pipeline to market. Neither of these scenarios seems very likely though, meaning that a patient investor should be rewarded in the long run. That being said, I would be surprised to see a major share price recovery before we see a meaningful sales recovery, so investors could be waiting a significant amount of time to see any upside.

Covered Calls Can Help Unlock Some Value Short Term While Waiting For A Recovery

One strategy I like to use on long-term positions that don’t have any near-term catalysts is selling covered calls. Given the patience that will be required to hold Glaukos stock through the current pandemic, I like the upfront value that covered calls bring to the table. To me, the January 2021 options are the place to look right now given that they are less than 5 months away yet still carry a substantial potential premium for the call seller.

Figure 3: Glaukos Jan 21 Option Chain (Source: Nasdaq)

Selling the $50 strike price would leave about 20% potential upside for an investor’s underlying stock as well as the approximately $2.80 per share that you could make selling the option. Just the option premium alone would generate a return of around 7% in just 5 months’ time. Selling the $55 strike price would leave about 32% potential upside as well as the guaranteed $1.90 per share which is about 5% on its own.

Figure 4: Glaukos Stock Chart (Source: finviz)

I typically will only sell covered calls on half of my position in a biotech company like Glaukos so that I don’t miss out on the upside if we saw a rally back to the highs from earlier this year that you can see in Figure 4. In the case of Glaukos, I would be totally fine with half my position getting called away after I made a 25%+ return in about 5 months’ time.

In sum, I still view Glaukos as a good long-term hold despite the company’s major struggles in 2020. Covered calls are also potentially a good strategy to add to a long position in the stock while waiting for the effects of the pandemic to clear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GKOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

