Given the lack of a margin of safety and still-uncertain retail environment, we don’t feel the rush to initiate a position in V.F. Corp.

We believe the company is trading at a fair value multiple of 25x based on an expected EPS of $2.55 in 2022.

The pandemic might have pushed its targets a few quarters back. However, we believe V.F. Corp. can achieve such targets due to the strong brand equity within its portfolio.

The company feels optimistic about achieving its financial targets set during its Investor Day in 2017 and reiterated in September of last year.

Like many companies in the retail space, V.F Corporation (VFC) saw its first-quarter revenues declined by 47% compared to their prior-year period. Impacting revenues for the quarter were store closures in their direct-to-consumer channels and wholesale partners. Like many other companies, VFC saw outgrowth acceleration in their online sales.

The company is also optimistic about achieving its financial targets set during its Investor Day in 2017 and reiterated in September of last year. It is seeing sequential improvement on a month-to-month basis, and importantly, sales in its Chinese market saw 3% growth adjusting for FX changes during its first quarter. China is proving to be its test market in a post-COVID-19 environment, as the country was the first to reopen. China is also a growth driver for VFC, with the company targeting 75% of total sales in its APAC region by 2024.

Rising cases of COVID-19 saw some of VFC’s retail stores reclosing, especially in California, one of its biggest markets within the N.A. region, pointing to continued volatility in the retail market. While management has suspended full-year guidance for the meantime, its current outlook calls for a 25% decline in sales for the company's second quarter. Management is still expecting to generate $600 million in FCF for VFC's financial 2021.

Analysts are currently expecting EPS of $1.08 and $2.55 in 2021 and 2022, respectively. With shares recently trading at $64 per share, the company is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 59x and 25x. For context, VFC's 5-year P/E multiple stands at 27x. The company is committed to keeping its dividend payments, which currently yields 2.99%.

We believe VFC is being fairly valued by the market. However, given the market volatility and lack of visibility, there is no margin of safety currently present to justify an investment in the company. We remain neutral on VFC.

First-quarter results came in better than expected

VFC reported first-quarter results a couple of weeks ago. Sales for the quarter were greatly impacted by COVID-19, which declined by 47% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. However, revenues came in better than expected, beating the consensus estimate by $104 million. The company also reported non-GAAP EPS of minus $0.57, beating expectations by $0.11.

Better-than-expected results were the result of strong digital sales and international sales, mainly in China, which returned to positive growth sooner than expected. There were some encouraging signs once stores reopened their doors. Consumer spending in core categories such as outdoor, active, and athletic remained resilient. The company's expectation for increasing demand in outdoor activities bodes well for its product portfolio, with brands such as Vans, The North Face, and Timberland having strong brand awareness within consumers. Dickies also saw strength during the quarter, as the brand benefitted from retail partners that were considered “essential businesses” during the height of the pandemic and were able to keep their doors open.

VFC is seeing sequential improvement across all regions

While a severe decline in revenues was expected, it is encouraging to see sequential month-to-month improvement once stores reopen, led by strong momentum in Vans and Dickies. Management is expecting Dickies to return to mid-single digit growth in the second quarter, and sales in Vans to be down less than 15% in the upcoming quarter.

At the end of June, VFC had 75% of its retail footprint back on-line, with the majority of its wholesale partners open for business. However, increasing cases of COVID-19 in states like California, Texas, and Florida caused the company to close down some stores. In Europe, the company ended the quarter with 90% of its retail stores opened, and in Asia, all of its stores resumed operations. China, specifically, grew 3% in the quarter, with growth restarting one quarter sooner than expected. The company views China as its leading indicator in terms of overall performance and recovery behavior. Currently, there is strong momentum in the country, with expectations for mainland China to grow by mid-teens in Q2 and by more than 20% growth for the full year.

VFC’s management feels confident about future expectation due to the visibility in the company's forward wholesale order book:

Well, what we can see is certainly our forward wholesale order books. And when doors are open, we've seen really strong sell-through, so the order book visibility we have to the future is what's giving us confidence to call out that progression.



- Company Q1 Call

Digital sales leading the pack

VFC’s digital business grew by 81% for the quarter, led by 115% growth in its Americas region and growth in its 4 main brands of approximately 90% for the quarter. Due to the momentum behind the growth in its digital channels, the company now expects growth in digital sales of more than 40% for the year. As a percent of total sales, digital penetration is now expected to be more than 25% for 2021.

VFC has implemented enhanced online capabilities such as BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store) and the ability to ship orders from stores. Curbside pickup is also being test piloted in the company's Americas and EMEA regions.

Vans experienced double-digit growth in app downloads on a sequential basis. The brand also saw its loyalty program surpassed 12M members. This is important because not only does it builds brand awareness, but also, the company sees higher purchase frequency and higher average order value. Members spend on average 35% more than non-members. The good news is that VFC is not planning for any slowdowns in investment in its digital channels.

The company wants to apply data analytics to its entire value chain. That would increase the synchronization of product demand with its supply chain, increasing efficiencies from manufacturing to marketing spend, to say nothing of a better understanding of its core market and changing consumer tastes.

VFC still sees its 2024 financial targets as highly achievable

Back in 2017, VFC held an Investor Day conference to highlight its growth path with targets set to 2024. The company's 2024 financial targets are as follows:

Revenue growth of 7-8% compounded annually due to increasing DTC penetration and international growth.

Targeting gross margins of 55%.

Reaching operating margins of 15%.

Growing EPS at a CAGR of 12-14%.

Generating approximately $8 billion in FCF.

Targeting annual total shareholder returns of 14-16% via dividends and buybacks.

A positive highlight from VFC's first-quarter call was the high conviction by management that the company's goals are still very much within its range:

And I would tell you, we remain extremely confident around the long-range plan that we've laid out back in 2017 and updated in Beaver Creek. Vans, China, digital, all those factors are tracking ahead of our long-range plan.



- Company Q1 Call

The pandemic might have pushed its targets a few quarters back. However, we believe VFC can achieve such targets due to the strong brand equity within its portfolio. The strong rebound the company is seeing in China is also a positive sign. China represents a huge growth driver moving forward, and management expects revenues in China to account for 75% of total sales generated in the company's APAC region:

Of course, China has grown faster than many other places in the last few years, around 30%. Greater China is expected to drive faster growth than other countries or regions. From a market perspective, it's all about China. Greater China is going to grow at a high-teen rate and reach over 3/4 of the overall business in Asia.



- Company Investor day

Bottom Line

VFC ended its first quarter with a solid balance sheet and plenty of liquidity. The company expects to end 2021 with at least $3 billion in liquidity and a net leverage ratio of less than three times. The liquidity number doesn’t include the future divestiture of its Occupational Work business line. Management stated that talks are still in place and is confident in the divestiture of those assets.

Its strong balance sheet also allows the company to look for strategic opportunities:

We can - if anything we get from occupational is really additive to all those projections and we feel that we have sufficient dry powder to handle all of our obligations." And we've said we continue to look at potential acquisitions.



- Company Q1 Call

VFC also made comments about acquisitions being its number one choice of capital allocation, and future acquisitions can be done not only in the traditional retail space but also in data analytics capabilities:

We have talked in the past about just not looking at physical brand assets, but also looking at capabilities that could enhance or elevate our capabilities, especially in the digital area. If you look at the data and analytics part of our agenda, that is a very important part of our transformation and an area that we see great opportunity to enhance really our end-to-end understanding of the value chain.



- Company Q1 Call

We believe enhancing its data analytics capabilities makes sense as VFC moves towards a direct-to-consumer channel and away from wholesale. The company could also supplement the data lost from its forward wholesale order book.

That said, with very little visibility ahead, we believe the company is trading at a fair value multiple of 25x based on an expected EPS of $2.55 in 2022. Given the lack of a margin of safety and still-uncertain retail environment, we don’t feel the rush to initiate a position in VFC. We remain Neutral on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.