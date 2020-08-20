Provision expense will likely decline from the second quarter but remain above normal in the year ahead. Economic factors will likely drive provisions.

Revenue will likely increase in the year ahead due to a recovery in fee income and an accelerated booking of fees under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Earnings of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) increased to $0.94 per share in the second quarter from $0.27 per share in the first quarter due to a gain on sale of Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting, ABRC. Excluding the gains, ASB’s earnings declined by 3.7% sequentially in the second quarter to $0.26 per share due to a rise in provision expense. Adjusted for the ABRC sale, earnings will likely improve in the remainder of the year due to accelerated booking of fees under the Paycheck Protection Program. Moreover, fee income will likely improve and provision expense will likely decline. Overall, I’m expecting earnings in the second half of the year to increase by 26% compared to the adjusted earnings in the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting ASB to report earnings of $1.88 per share on a GAAP basis and $1.20 per share on an adjusted basis.

The June 2021 target price suggests 18% upside from the current market price. The upside is not high enough to compensate for the company’s elevated risk level; hence, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on ASB.

Provision Expense Likely to Remain Elevated in the Year Ahead

ASB reported a provision expense of $61 million in the second quarter, up from $53 million in the first quarter of 2020. Management utilized Moody’s baseline forecast as of June 2020 to determine the provisioning requirement, as mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing. The forecast was applied over a one-year reasonable and supportable period, with immediate reversion to historical long-run losses. In my opinion, an immediate reversion is unlikely next year, while a gradual recovery extending into 2022 is more likely. Therefore, I’m expecting that ASB will need to increase its loan loss reserves in the year ahead.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting provision expense to decline in the year ahead from the second quarter’s level but remain above normal. For the full year, I’m expecting ASB to report a provision expense of $219 million, up from $16 million in 2019. My expectation is somewhat in line with the management’s guidance given in the second-quarter conference call. Management mentioned that it expects the provision expense in the second half of the year to be lower than the provisions for the first half.

ASB faces a high level of risk, partly because the oil & gas sector made up 1.7% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the second-quarter investor presentation. Additionally, other COVID-19-sensitive loan segments, including retailers and hotels, made up 7.1% of total loans. Further, loans under payment deferral programs made up 6.2% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. As mentioned in the conference call, management expects some loans with deferrals to return to payment soon, but it believes hotels will require further assistance.

Accelerated Fees Under Paycheck Protection Program to Boost Net Interest Income

ASB funded $1 billion of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, as mentioned in the presentation. Management expects most of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early 2021, as mentioned in the conference call. Consequently, I’m expecting ASB to accelerate the booking of fees in the fourth quarter.

Furthermore, the forgiveness of PPP loans will likely reduce the total loan balance in the year ahead. On the other hand, management expects commercial loans to grow over the remainder of the year, as mentioned in the conference call. ASB had $2 billion in unfunded commitments, which management expects to get funded over the remainder of 2020 and 2021. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the year-end loan balance to shrink to $23.9 billion at the end of 2020 from $24.5 billion at the end of June 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

ASB’s net interest margin, or NIM, declined by 30bps in the second quarter following the 150bps Federal funds rate cuts in March. I’m expecting the NIM to decline further in the year ahead, albeit at a slower pace. ASB’s deposit mix improved substantially during the last quarter, which will ease the pressure on NIM. Non-interest bearing deposits made up 28.5% of total deposits at the end of the last quarter, compared to 23.8% at the end of March 2020. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 3bps in the second quarter and by 2bps in the fourth quarter, excluding the impact of accelerated fees under PPP. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM, excluding the accelerated fees.

Including the impact of accelerated fees under PPP, I’m expecting NIM to average 2.6% in 2020. The accelerated fees will likely boost net interest income in the second half of the year, while NIM compression will constrain net interest income growth.

Pick-up in Customer Activity to Drive Non-Interest Income Recovery

The company’s non-interest income surged by 159% in the second quarter, on a linked-quarter basis, due to $163 million of gains on the sale of ABRC. Excluding the impact of the sale, ASB’s non-interest income declined by 6.9% sequentially due to the slowdown in economic activity. I’m expecting non-interest income to recover in the third quarter because customer activity is picking up. As mentioned in the presentation, credit cards transaction increased 23% in June from April 2020. Moreover, management mentioned in the conference call that ASB’s mortgage pipeline was at $1.6 billion at the time of the call, which is the highest in two years. As a result, I’m expecting non-interest income to increase by 8.5% quarter over quarter in the third quarter, excluding the impact of the ABRC sale.

Expecting Earnings of $1.20 per Share, Excluding the Gain on ABRC Sale

The accelerated booking of fees under PPP, lower provision expense, and increase in adjusted non-interest income will likely increase earnings in the remaining two quarters of the year compared to the second quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting ASB to report earnings of $1.20 per share, adjusted for the one-time gain on the sale of ABRC. On a GAAP basis, I’m expecting ASB to report earnings of around $1.88 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Upside Not High Enough to Compensate for Elevated Risks

The company has traded at an average price-to-tangible-book ratio, or P/TB, of 0.97x in the first half of 2020. Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $16.6 gives a target price of $16.1 for the mid of next year. This target price implies upside of 18% from ASB's August 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Apart from the upside, ASB is also offering a modest dividend yield of 3.6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.18 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 54% for the second half of 2020 and 52% for 2021, which is manageable.

The pandemic poses risks to ASB’s earnings and valuation. The company’s exposure to vulnerable loan segments, including oil and gas, retailers, and hotels, increases the sensitivity of earnings to the pandemic. Additionally, the loans under deferral programs present credit risks. In my opinion, the price upside of 18% is not high enough to compensate for ASB’s elevated risk level. Consequently, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.