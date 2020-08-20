Apartment REITs: Urban Exodus

Selectivity is especially essential, and we’ve continued to prefer Sunbelt and suburban-focused multifamily REITs, which will be beneficiaries of the highly favorable trends in the housing sector over the next decade.

Outside of these troubled markets, however, national apartment markets have been remarkably resilient during the pandemic. Aided by fiscal stimulus measures, rent collection has been essentially on par with 2019.

REIT Rankings: Apartments

Apartment REIT Sector Overview

Apartment REITs have been among the strongest-performing property sectors over the last two decades by riding the tailwinds of an unyielding urban revival, a trend that is suddenly severely threatened in several key markets by coronavirus-related economic shutdowns. Apartment REITs in these "shutdown cities" - NYC, L.A., Chicago, and San Francisco, in particular - have seen residents flee to lower-cost and safer suburban markets and more business-friendly Sunbelt metros. Within the Hoya Capital Apartment REIT Index, we track the 14 largest apartment REITs, which account for roughly $100 billion in market value and more than 500k total housing units. Apartment REITs comprise 10-14% of the broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs.

Outside of the troubled "shutdown" metros, however, national apartment markets - along with the broader U.S. housing industry - have been remarkably resilient during the pandemic and have actually been an early leader of the post-pandemic economic rebound. Aided by WWII-levels of fiscal stimulus and robust demand in suburban and semi-urban markets outside of these "shutdown cities," rent collection has been essentially on par with last year and rental rates have held relatively firm. Apartment REITs comprise 10% of the Hoya Capital Housing Index, the housing industry benchmark that tracks the fundamental-weighted performance of the US housing sector.

The $4-5 trillion US multifamily apartment market is highly fragmented, with REITs owning roughly 500,000 of the estimated 25 million multifamily rental units across the US, which is roughly 2% of the existing rental apartment stock. Multifamily rentals comprise roughly 15% of the total housing stock in the US - in aggregate valued at $30 trillion - but have accounted for a greater share of new home construction activity in the post-recession period. Apartment REIT portfolios are skewed towards the upper end of the rent spectrum which have seen better rent collection metrics amid the coronavirus pandemic. Selectivity is especially essential, however, and we’ve continued to like Sunbelt and suburban-focused REITs, which will be beneficiaries of the highly favorable trends in the housing sector over the next decade.

As we discuss often in our macroeconomic research, rent growth has been relentless over the last decade amid the lingering housing shortage, and historical evidence suggests that at the national level, rents should remain firm during the pandemic as rental household formations tend to accelerate in the early stages of recessions. Following a decade of historically low levels of new home construction, housing markets remain historically tight as the vacancy rate for both rental and owner-occupied units remains at or near 40-year lows according to recent Q2 data by the U.S. Census Bureau. The homeowner vacancy rate ticked lower to 0.9% which was the lowest level on record. The rental vacancy fell sharply lower to 5.7% which was the lowest vacancy rate since 1981. Amazingly, national rents - as measured by the CPI: Primary Rent Index - has not seen negative full-year growth since the Great Depression.

Discussed in more detail below, second-quarter earnings results were generally better-than-expected as apartment REITs have been among the few REIT sectors to record positive FFO growth through the first half of 2020. Apartment REIT earnings were negatively impacted by generous pandemic-related concessions. New lease rates dipped, but rent growth remained firmly positive for the REITs that took a more case-by-case approach. While rent collection in the 97-98% range may surprise some observers given the backdrop of this urban exodus and the rumored "rent strikes," we've cautioned that investors shouldn't underestimate the powerful impact of WWII-levels of fiscal stimulus as the combination of direct cash infusions and enhanced unemployment insurance served as an effective short-term bridge for rental payments during the "shutdown months."

The larger apartment REITs are generally some of the most well-capitalized companies across the REIT sector - a critical attribute amid the pandemic-related turbulence - but several of the small-cap apartment REITs operate at significantly elevated debt levels. Three of the twelve REITs offer preferred securities, tracked in our new iREIT Preferred REIT & Bond Tracker, including one issue from Mid-America (MAA.PI), one from Investors Real Estate (IRET.PC) and three from Bluerock Growth (BRG.PA, BRG.PC, BRG.PD), all of which have outperformed their respective common stock offerings so far in 2020. The larger REITs in the sector score highly on the corporate governance scale, but small-cap NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) is the lone externally-managed REIT in the sector, while Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) and Bluerock Growth (NYSEMKT:BRG) recently transitioned to a more shareholder-friendly internally-managed structure.

Taking a step back, from an investment perspective, apartment demand is driven primarily by demographics, employment growth, and wage gains. The magnitude of job losses resulting from government-mandated economic shutdowns warrants a fundamental revaluation of our generally bullish outlook if the recent employment rebound stalls-out and the unemployment rate stays persistently high. Apartment REITs have benefited from extremely favorable millennial-led demographic trends over the last decade, a trend that still has a few more years left to run in the "non-shutdown cities." Apartment REITs tend to pay relatively modest dividend yields compared to other REIT sectors, but importantly, residential real estate has proven to be one of the best inflation hedging assets over the last century not only in the U.S. but also globally.

Apartment REITs Under Pressure By Pandemic

Apartment REITs were off to a hot start in early 2020 following more than 110 consecutive months of job growth that showed few signs of slowing down before the coronavirus pandemic, which subsequently sent unprecedented shockwaves through the global economy. Despite near-perfect rent collection and relatively solid rental growth trends, however, apartment REITs have quickly fallen out of favor with investors, who extrapolate the negative trends on display in the "shutdown cities" across the national landscape. Apartment REITs are lower by 25% in 2020, underperforming the 16.4% decline from broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 5.2% gain from the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Diving deeper into the company-level performance, there have been two prevailing trends on display within the sector: the "Flight to Quality" trend and the "Sunbelt over Coastal" trend. Excluding diversified REIT Preferred Apartments, Coastal-focused apartment REITs are lower by 30% in 2020 compared to the 17% declines from the Sunbelt-focused REITs. Additionally, the larger and more well-capitalized REITs have generally delivered strong relative performance, while the most highly-levered REITs remain lower by 30-50% this year. Small-cap Investors Real Estate, which owns a portfolio in minimally-affected regions in the Midwest, has been an exception, however, and is the top-performer despite operating at relatively elevated debt levels.

Last week, we published our second-quarter REIT Earnings Recap: Who Paid The Rent? Rent collection and dividend plans were again the primary focus for investors during another eventful earnings season, but mostly for the right reasons. Rent collection has remained largely a non-factor for the "essential" property sectors - housing, industrial, and technology - with collection rates averaging over 95%. As tracked in our rent collection tracker available to iREIT on Alpha subscribers, apartment REITs are near the top of the leaderboard among major property sectors along with manufactured housing REITs and single-family rental REITs, each above 97% in the second quarter.

For property landlords, it's tough to pay dividends to shareholders if you're not collecting the rent and dividend cuts have abated in recent months as rent collection has sequentially improved. We've now tracked 62 equity REITs in our universe of 175 names to announce a cut or suspension of their dividends. Just two residential REITs reduced their dividends since the start of the pandemic: small-cap apartment REIT Preferred Apartment reduced its dividend from $0.26 to $0.18 while fellow small-cap Independence Realty reduced its dividend from $0.18 to $0.12. Meanwhile, 20 equity REITs have announced a dividend increase in 2020 - almost entirely in the "essential" property sectors, including apartment REITs AVB, ESS, CPT, EQR, and UDR.

Apartment REIT Fundamentals: Deeper Dive

Aside from rent collection in this unique circumstance, leasing metrics are usually the metric that we watch most closely during earnings season as both a forward-looking indicator of same-store revenue growth and as a gauge on broader fundamental conditions across the national apartment markets. As noted above, rental rates were negatively impacted by generous pandemic-related concessions including rent-freezes on renewed leases which are generally the primary driver of rental growth. The REITs that took a more case-by-case approach (AIV, UDR, MAA) recorded solid renewal growth in Q2 which ultimately kept blended rent growth in positive territory.

Same-store revenue and NOI metrics both turned negative in Q2 for the first time since the recession, however, but NOI remains positive on a YTD basis as apartments are one of the only major property sectors with NOI growth still in positive territory for 2020. Occupancy declined by roughly 120 basis points, on average, to 95.1% but turnover rates plunged more than 400 basis points to fresh record-lows, helping to keep same-store expense growth in-check.

Every apartment REIT suspended full-year guidance for 2020 during first-quarter earnings season. Before the guidance suspensions, these REITs saw same-store NOI growth averaging 3.1% in 2020, which we initially viewed as conservative, given the rent growth metrics that we were observing in early 2020 before the pandemic. Through the first half of 2020, these REITs have achieved same-store revenue growth of 0.6% and we believe that NOI growth of 2-3% remains achievable in the back-half of 2020 if the recent trends of waning coronavirus case counts and a quicker-than-expected rebound in employment continue in the months ahead.

As it has for the past several years, supply growth remains a headwind for the apartment REIT sector. Before this year, renters enjoyed a brief reprieve from rising rents over the prior two years as landlords competed to fill a record number of newly completed apartment units, particularly in the high-end luxury category. The relative "boom" in multifamily construction that began in 2014 continued into 2019, but deliveries appeared to have peaked for this cycle during the summer of 2018 at a TTM rate of roughly 365k units. After pulling back in March and April amid the worst of the pandemic, multifamily starts have bounced back over the last quarter. Deliveries will likely remain elevated, however, hovering around a range of 330k-350k through the end of 2020, which amounts to roughly 1.5% per year annual supply growth.

In addition to growing externally via development, before the coronavirus pandemic, Apartment REITs were beginning to get back to doing what they do best: utilizing their access to equity capital markets - one of their primary competitive advantages over private market peers - to accretively grow via external acquisitions. The "REIT Rejuvenation" of 2019 - through the positive impact on REITs' cost of capital - allowed these apartment REITs to kick-start the acquisition channel which had sat idle since the end of 2016. Apartment REITs acquired nearly $2 billion 2019 will almost surely go down as the biggest year for net acquisitions since 2014. We expect transaction volume to slow significantly in 2020 but believe that attractive acquisition opportunities will emerge for well-capitalized apartment REITs once the dust settles.

Earnings Call Highlights

EQR: "Our suburban assets - 45% of the company's portfolio - have recovered fully to levels at or above the prior year. The urban cores in Boston, New York, and San Francisco have the highest risk for the balance of the year."

AVB: "Urban submarkets deteriorated more materially as compared to suburban. The weakness in urban environments is pretty broad-based across our portfolio, it's most pronounced in San Francisco, Boston, and parts of L.A."

CPT: "Job losses are significantly higher in the Coastal areas compared the Sunbelt. Social unrest is an issue too. There are some [urban] markets where you can’t even get to your property because of takeover in certain cities."

MAA: "The initial slowdown in demand has moderated and trends are improving. Longer-term, we believe that our Sunbelt markets will capture increasingly stronger trends in job growth and new household formations."

ESS: "We're about 10% urban and 90% suburban. We will likely run lower occupancy in urban markets such as downtown San Francisco while targeting higher occupancies in highly desirable suburban markets."

Valuation & Dividend Yield of Apartment REITs

Apartment REITs appear attractively valued across the metrics that we track, trading near the lowest FFO multiples of the post-recession period. Apartment REITs pay an average dividend yield of 4.0% compared to the REIT sector average of 3.8% and pay out just around 65% of their available cash flow, giving these companies quite a bit of flexibility to take advantage of development opportunities or to increase distributions through higher dividends or share buybacks once the dust from the pandemic begins to settle. Apartment REITs now trade at a 20-30% NAV discount compared to the broader REIT average which trades at a roughly 10-20% discount to NAV.

The seven larger and lower-leverage REITs pay dividend yields ranging from 3.4% to 4.6%, but we believe these REITs face little risk of dividend cuts or suspensions absent a catastrophic worsening of the pandemic. In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap", we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding counterparts.

Key Takeaways: Resilient Outside of "Shutdown Cities"

An urban exodus is in full swing in the coastal "shutdown cities" where lockdown policies have plunged local economies into an uncontrolled tailspin, backtracking a two-decade-long trend of urban revival and resulting in a surge in violent crime and unemployment that has been without precedent in the 21st century. Apartment REITs in these "shutdown cities" - New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland, and San Francisco, in particular – have seen residents flee to lower-cost and safer semi-urban and suburban markets, including more business-friendly Sunbelt metros.

Outside of these troubled markets, however, national apartment markets have been remarkably resilient during the pandemic. Aided by fiscal stimulus measures, rent collection has been essentially on par with 2019. Apartment REIT earnings were negatively impacted by generous pandemic-related concessions. New lease rates dipped, but rent growth remained firmly positive for the REITs that took a more case-by-case approach. Selectivity is especially essential, and we’ve continued to like Sunbelt and suburban-focused multifamily REITs, which will be beneficiaries of the highly favorable trends in the housing sector over the next decade.

