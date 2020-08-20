Possibly it is the reason, why GrafTech is not in the focus of extensive investors' circle comparing to other comps making something important for the sustainable use of resources.

GrafTech has got surprisingly low ESG rank. RobecoSAM ranks it in the 6th percentile (100 is better). Refinitiv's ESG score is only 3 from 10 (10 is better).

Sustainable investing directs investment capital to companies that seek to combat climate change, environmental destruction while promoting corporate responsibility. About a quarter of investments in the USA are focused on sustainability.

GrafTech (EAF) needs to improve its governance, develop a plan to tackle emissions on its plants, and also enhance its transparency in general, but with all things considered, the company looks like an appropriate stock for inclusion into sustainability universe.

The world needs steel. Graphite electrodes are an indispensable resource for steel recycling. Steel manufacturers dip the graphite electrodes into the belly of an electric arc furnace and use it as a conductor to shoot electricity, heating the furnace and melting scrap steel.

GrafTech's electrodes and needle coke are among the highest quality in the industry. After divesting its non-core Engineered Solutions business in 2016/2017, GrafTech restructured to focus on implementing mechanical/chemical improvement to electrodes and invested in capability to produce super-premium petroleum needle coke used for higher-margin UHP graphite electrodes.

The quality of the petroleum needle coke used to make the graphite electrodes is the most important factor in preventing breakage or accelerated consumption of graphite electrodes. Graphite electrodes oxidize and gradually are consumed. They are replaced about every 8 hours. Stated another way, the electrodes are consumed at the rate of 1.7 kilograms per MT of steel produced.

Additionally, graphite electrodes that oxidize too quickly or break while in use reduce the efficiency of the furnace and, in the case of breakage, require the electric arc furnace to be shut down so the fragments can be extracted from the molten steel.

GrafTech believes the quality and consistency of its electrodes are unrivaled in both North America and EMEA, and is on par with that of any producer globally (ex NA/EMEA).

Petroleum needle coke does not have alternatives for manufacturing graphite electrodes either. The needle-like structure of petroleum needle coke encourages expansion along the length of the electrode, rather than the width, which reduces the likelihood of fractures. In order to minimize fractures caused by disproportionate expansion over the width of an electrode, and minimize the effect of impurities, large-diameter graphite electrodes (18 inches to 32 inches) employed in high-intensity electric arc furnace applications are comprised almost exclusively of petroleum needle coke.

Apparently, GrafTech needs to be more transparent. According to Bloomberg, the company's disclosure score is only 15.3.

Phillips 66 (PSX), the major producer of petroleum needle coke, has got the 43 disclosure score from Bloomberg and only 10 ESG rank from RobecoSAM (6 for GrafTech). Particularly, Phillips discloses the numbers for GNG emission, energy, and water usage. Phillips 66 is a refinery and could hardly claim a high ESG rating.

There are no good comparisons for GrafTech among peers in the graphite electrode market. India-based manufacturers, like GIL and HEG, do not have ESG rank at all. Japan-based, like Showa Denko, Tokai, SEC and Nippon Carbon, are diversified chemical producers. They also have quite low ESG ratings.

Graphite electrodes manufacturing capacities

Why is ESG rating so important and how does it impact the valuation of GrafTech? Such low rank (in the bottom of the rating) can add up to 2% of risks to the cost of equity. Given the possible improvement in the rank, at least to 20 from 6 in the RobecoSAM ranking, these risks might ease from 2% to 1%. The discount rate in the DCF model would be adjusted lower in this case from 11.3% to 10.8%. It does not look like a big improvement, but it would add about 8% to the target price in the conservative scenario or $0.6 per share.

Target price, inc. ESG risks

Target price with improving ESG rank

In this scenario the average realized price for graphite electrodes is substantially lower than in the company's long-term contracts, because of some extremely negative trends in the industry. GrafTech announced that it is negotiating the terms of the long-term contracts at least with their strategic customers.

As anticipated, the spot price of graphite electrodes continued to trend lower during the second quarter. Our average price for non-LTA business in Q2 was approximately $5,500 per MT and we expect further market spot price erosion in the third quarter. The needle coke market continued to soften as well. The current market continues to challenge our customers including those with LTAs. Over the course of the COVID-19 crisis, we have received force majeure claims from approximately 35 customers. Several customers are struggling to take their committed volumes causing some delays and non-performance including a few arbitrations associated with, among other things, efforts to modify the existing contracts. We are working hard with our valued customers to develop mutually beneficial solutions to address the current challenging environment, but we will take every measure to ensure that customers fulfill their legal obligations and commitments under these contracts. These negotiations are ongoing and have successfully resulted in modifications with some of our strategic customers to provide near-term relief while extending the term of their contracts. Source: Second quarter 2020 press release

The risks from the low ESG rank are not the only ones increasing the cost of equity. There are bigger risks related to shareholders' structure: almost 65% of equity belongs to Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM). These risks are not going anywhere in the foreseeable future. However, if Brookfield is not going to take GrafTech private, then the management should focus on improving the ESG rank. It should not be hard to make an improvement from such a low position. Some success in this direction can unlock significant value.

From what I have learnt about ESG, the ranking provided by many consulting firms is quite subjective, because access to data is limited. In the case of GrafTech there is an opportunity to improve transparency, the company's image, show how environmental-friendly their business is.

The European Commission is preparing CO2 tax for products from other countries. If successful, European customers will prefer EAF-based steel. It is a big step towards lowering GHG emission and increasing scrap usage as well.

Bottom Line

The value story of GrafTech looks very attractive. There are high risks from too concentrated shareholders' structure. Brookfield may decide one day to make LBO at the price level much lower than the fair value of the company. These risks will not ease in the foreseeable future. However, the valuation is likely also punished because of the shamefully low ESG rank (only 6 from 100 by the provider RobecoSAM). This issue should be managed and could be improved in the very near future. If successful, the company will unlock at least $0.6 per share of value. It also might be the first step towards the inclusion in the sustainable investing universe.

